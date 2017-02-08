Appleton North girls clinch share of FVA title

APPLETON – The undefeated Appleton North girls’ basketball team clinched at least a share of the Fox Valley Association title Tuesday with a 59-47 victory over Fond du Lac.

Sydney Levy scored 27 points to lead the Lightning, which led 30-22 at halftime.

Appleton North, which is 20-0 overall, improved to 16-0 in the FVA with two games to play. Second-place Hortonville is 13-2 in the league.

Ally Gietzel paced Fond du Lac with 15 points.

Fond du Lac … …22 25 — 47 Appleton North … …30 29 — 59

Fond du Lac: Wonser 6, Gietzel 15, Wendels 12, Tracy 2, Smit 2, Dille 10. Totals 16 11-21 47. Three-pointers: Gietzel 2, Wendels 2. Fouls: 17.

Appleton North: Brekke 9, Sieg 2, Laux 4, Pohlman 1, Beecher 6, Klitzke 2, Levy 27, Schabo 6, Lukashewich 2. Totals 21 11-14 59. Three-pointers: Brekke, Beecher 2, Levy 3. Fouls: 20.

Appleton West 54, Oshkosh West 33

At Oshkosh, the Terrors put the clamps on the Wildcats in the second half, limiting Oshkosh West to just 11 points in the win.

Zoey Zuleger and Sydney Cocking led Appleton West with 12 and 10 points, respectively.

Callista Rochon-Baker had 11 points for Oshkosh West.

Appleton West … …27 27 — 54 Oshkosh West … …22 11 — 33

Appleton West: Zuleger 12, Cocking 10, Hoffman 9, Vantassel 9, Fortune 5, Lietzke 4, Nunn 4, Smith 2. Totals 22 6-16 54. Three-pointers: Zuleger 2, Vantassel 2. Fouls: 9.

Oshkosh West: Rochon-Baker 11, Guenther 8, Courchene 4, Craig 3, Ab. Hammonds 2, An. Hammonds 2, Reigh 2, Kaminski 1. Totals 13 4-9 33. Three-pointers: Rochon-Baker 2, Craig. Fouls: 13.

Hortonville 73, Neenah 46

At Hortonville, Morgan Allen scored 29 points to lead the Polar Bears, who led 45-26 at halftime.

Shay Frederick added 17 points, all in the first half, for Hortonville.

Amanda Argall led Neenah with 14 points.

Neenah … …26 20 — 46 Hortonville … …45 28 — 73

Neenah: Rudolph 5, Sukanen 11, Argall 14, Obry 2, Lee 10, Goethel 2, Dietzen 2. Totals 17 9-12 46. Three-pointers: Argall 2, Rudolph. Fouls: 4.

Hortonville: Frederick 17, Griesbach 9, Buchinger 8, Van Beek 6, Allen 29, McGlone 4. Totals 31 3-4 73. Three-pointers: Frederick 5, Griesbach 3. Fouls: 11.

Kimberly 50, Kaukauna 36

At Kaukauna, the Papermakers outscored the Ghosts 25-14 in the second half to secure the win, after leading by three points at halftime.

“They got some easy baskets against our zone and they outrebounded us,” Kaukauna coach Jim Viotto said.

Morgan Torzala led Kimberly with 15 points. Alina Hampton added 14.

Keira Nennig paced Kaukauna with 10 points.

Kimberly … …25 25 — 50 Kaukauna … …22 14 — 36

Kimberly: Hampton 14, Smith 2, Evers 9, Torzala 15, Zanzig 2, Lamirande 3, Dechant 2, Kroner 3. Totals 19 9-17 50. Three-pointers: Hampton, Torzala, Lamirande. Fouls: 9.

Kaukauna: Nennig 10, Rodriguez 8, Albrecht 8, Verhasselt 1, Mand 2, Engmann 5, Djupstrom 2. Totals 13 5-6 36. Three-pointers: Nennig 2, Rodriguez 2, Engmann. Fouls: 15.

Oshkosh North 61, Appleton East 50

At Appleton, the Spartans led by 10 at halftime and opened the second half with a 7-0 run to pull away from the Patriots.

Abbie King and Lexie Schneider led Appleton East with 17 and 12 points, respectively.

Kaylee Anthes led the Spartans with 17 points.

Oshkosh North … …32 29 — 61 Appleton East … …22 28 — 50

Oshkosh North: Wissink 14, Lieder 9, Buerger 13, Anthes 17, Gauthier 8. Totals 20 14-19 61. Three-pointers: Wissink 2, Leider, Anthes 4. Fouls: 12.

Appleton East: Roberts 4, Schneider 12, Al-Ibrahim 2, Peterson 3, Van Gompel 4, Dailey 6, King 17, Jazdzewski 2. Totals 20 6-12 50. Three-pointers: Peterson, Van Gompel, Dailey 2. Fouls: 18.

North Eastern

Wrightstown 64, Oconto Falls 19

At Wrightstown, the Tigers had little trouble with the Panthers, storming out to a 32-point lead at halftime.

Alaina Murphy led Wrightstown with 14 points.

Oconto Falls … …6 13 — 19 Wrightstown … …38 26 — 64

Oconto Falls: Keuken 4, Kratz 2, Misco 2, Brauer 2, Shallow 3, Sadowski 2, Hubert 2, Allen 2. Totals 8 2-7 19. Three-pointer: Shallow. Fouls: 14.

Wrightstown: Froehlke 9, A. Diny 5, Riha 6, Murphy 14, Nennig 9, Van Zeeland 10, Glodowski 3, Wolske 8. Totals 26 10-17 64. Three-pointers: Froehlke, Murphy. Fouls: 13.

Fox Valley Lutheran 46, Waupaca 25

At Waupaca, the Foxes outscored the Comets 25-13 in the second half to roll to the win.

“We had them turn it over with our pressure defense and we converted a little more on offense,” FVL coach David Wenzel said.

Jenna Bruss led Fox Valley Lutheran with 16 points.

Victoria Nowak of Waupaca reached 1,000 career rebounds.

Fox Valley Lutheran … …21 25 — 46 Waupaca … …12 13 — 25

Fox Valley Lutheran: Duciaume 2, Bruss 16, Aden 4, Charron 13, Brukardt 2, Wolf 7, Jensen 2. Totals 16 9-14 46. Three-pointers: Bruss 2, Charron 2, Wolf. Fouls: 7.

Waupaca: Johannes 5, Wennesberg 2, Nowak 8, Smidt 10. Totals 11 0-3 25. Three-pointers: Johannes, Smidt 2. Fouls: 11.

Little Chute 64, Clintonville 37

At Little Chute, Tess Keyzers and Hannah VandenBerg both scored 10 points in the first half to help the Mustangs establish a 21-point lead at halftime in their win over the Truckers.

Keyzers and VandenBerg both finished with 12 points. Katie Joten added 11.

Clintonville was led by Lizzy Weatherwax with 10 points.

Clintonville … …13 24 — 37 Little Chute … …34 30 — 64

Clintonville: Weatherwax 10, Arndt 2, Morse 8, Dunn 2, Gast 2, Beyersdorf 2, Birling 5, Lorge 6. Totals 12 12-16 37. Three-pointer: Birling. Fouls: 5.

Little Chute: H. VandenBerg 12, Lonigro 5, Joten 11, Schumacher 4, Elrick 5, O. Hermsen 2, Keyzers 12, Battle 4, A. Hermsen 7, L. VandenBerg 2. Totals 27 5-6 64. Three-pointers: Lonigro, Joten 2, Elrick, A. Hermsen. Fouls: 13.

Bay

Xavier 65, Green Bay East 40

At Appleton, the Hawks got 32 points from Rebekah Vande Hey, Karly Weycker and Jenna Schmitt in the first half as they rolled to a 25-point halftime lead in their win over the Red Devils.

Vande Hey finished with a team-high 18 points, while Weycker and Schmitt had 17 and 13 points, respectively.

Ja’Staria Brantley led the Red Devils with 20 points.

Green Bay East … …12 28 — 40 Xavier … …37 28 — 65

Green Bay East: Watzka 5, Brantley 20, Malvetz 11, McDonald 2, Durada 2. Totals 16 5-5 40. Three-pointers: Vatzka, Brantley, Malvec. Fouls: 22.

Xavier: Freimuth 2, VandeHey 18, Schmitt 13, Seidler 4, C. Dombrowski 4, S. Dombrowski 7, Weycker 17. Totals 29 6-19 65. Three-pointer: Vande Hey. Fouls: 14.

Menasha 44, Shawano 39

At Menasha, Alexa Yost had 13 points and Maddy Hoekstra added 11 to lead the Bluejays, who led for most of the game.

Shawano … …14 25 — 39 Menasha … …19 25 — 44

Shawano: Klemens 3, Buschman 7, DePerry 8, Hansen 1, Young 8, Habeck 12. Totals 11 12-22 39. Three-pointers: Klemens, Buschman, Young 2, Habeck. Fouls: 14.

Menasha: Roesler 7, Anderson 4, Stewart 3, Yost 13, Bates 2, Perez 2, Wussow 2, Hoekstra 11. Totals 17 7-14 44. Three-pointers: Yost 3. Fouls: 17.

Seymour 46, New London 42

At New London, the Thunder’s Brooke Veldt and Hailey Oskey combined for 25 points to lead Seymour to the win over the Bulldogs.

Veldt finished with 14, while Oskey had 11.

New London, which led briefly early in the game, was led by Leah Porath’s 15 points.

Seymour … …25 21 — 46 New London … …19 23 — 42

Seymour: Oskey 11, Bluma 4, VandenLangenberg 7, Moehring 2, Krause 6, Veldt 14, Heinke 2. Totals 18 5-8 46. Three-pointers: Oskey 2, Veldt 3. Fouls: 12.

New London: Christian 8, Halvorson 2, Besaw 4, Rohan 10, Winkler 3, Porath 15. Totals 18 4-6 42. Three-pointers: Winkler, Porath. Fouls: 16.

Big East

Howards Grove 55, Hilbert 32

At Howards Grove, Makaylee Kuhn scored 13 points for Hilbert, which trailed 26-12 at halftime.

Olivia Stauss led Howards Grove with 13 points.

Hilbert … …12 20 — 32 Howards Grove … …26 29 — 55

Hilbert: Schaffer 4, Lau 5, Kuhn 13, Schoen 4, Duchow 5, Bergelin 1. Totals 11 8-18 32. Three-pointers: Kuhn 2. Fouls: 12.

Howards Grove: Schaller 9, Stauss 13, Yancy 8, Near 7, Bubolz 6, Gerber 12. Totals 21 10-15 55. Three-pointers: Stauss 2, Gerber. Fouls: 16.

St. Mary Catholic 51, Sheboygan Christian 37

At Fox Crossing, Abbi Thelen scored 22 points, including four 3-pointers, to lead the Zephyrs over the Eagles.

Alli Oppeneer paced Sheboygan Christian with 11 points.

Sheboygan Christian … …18 19 — 37 St. Mary Catholic … …23 28 — 51

Sheboygan Christian: Rasmussen 6, Moeller 7, Flipse 10, Walcott 2, Heinen 1, Oppeneer 11. Totals 14 9-18 37. Three-pointers: None. Fouls: 13.

St. Mary Catholic: Thone 5, S. Andersen 6, Britt 3, Braatz 2, Thelen 22, R. Andersen 1, Jares 12. Totals 17 11-14 51. Three-pointers: Thelen 4, Jares 2. Fouls: 17.

Eastern Wisconsin

Brillion 52, Two Rivers 25

At Two Rivers, Sara Braun scored 15 points to lead the Lions to the win.

Brillion … …26 26 — 52 Two Rivers … …11 14 — 25

Brillion: K. Popp 1, Heraly 7, Braun 15, Keller 13, Kraus 10, Cohen 6. Totals 20 8-9 52. Three-pointers: Heraly, Braun 2, Kraus. Fouls: 5.

Roncalli 51, Chilton 46

At Manitowoc, Alysha Brickl had 14 points and Jenna Moehn added 13 for Chilton, which led 17-14 at halftime.

Abigail Zurcher had 22 points for Roncalli.

East Central

Winneconne 52, Kewaskum 44

At Winneconne, the Wolves outscored the Indians 29-23 in the second half to secure the win.

Makenzie Becker led Winneconne with 16 points, while Jordyn Ellis added 13.

Winneconne made 15-of-20 at the free throw line.

Kewaskum … …21 23 — 44 Winneconne … …23 29 — 52

Kewaskum: Rosenthal 2, Trepes 8, Dogs 11, Paulowske 5, Schulties 6, Herriges 10, Holt 2. Totals 18 2-4 44. Three-pointers: Trepes 2, Dogs, Paulowske, Herriges 2. Fouls: 17.

Winneconne: Kubasta 2, Novinska 2, Zima 6, Gilman 7, Brooks 6, Ellis 13, Becker 16. Totals 18 15-20 52. Three-pointer: Ellis. Fouls: 10.