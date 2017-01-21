Appleton North girls hold off Appleton West

APPLETON – A quick glance at the rosters for both the Appleton North and Appleton West girls’ basketball teams unveils a few similarities.

Both teams have size in the frontcourt, solid backcourts and youth, evidenced by the lack of seniors.

But one critical area that North has and West is still developing is big-game experience. That was the final decider between the two teams in North’s 57-45 victory over the Terrors in a Fox Valley Association game Friday at Dick Emanuel Gym.

“I’m not going to lie, our (nonconference) schedule helps a lot with that,” North coach Joe Russom said. “We really challenged ourselves with the tough schedule and every time we play West it’s a battle. I don’t think we’ve ever shot well here and every time they come to our place, we either lose or it’s a tight game. We’ve never blown them out. So that’s a credit to West and their staff.”

North, the top-ranked team in Division 1 in the latest Associated Press poll, led 26-20 at the half, but West scored the first six points of the second half to tie the game on a basket from Lauren Leitzke.

That’s where the game became a bit haggard, with both teams suffering from turnovers and cohesion on the offensive end. North eventually began pulling away and held at least a three-point advantage the rest of the way.

Zoey Zuleger had 13 points and Julia Smith added 10 to lead the Terrors (8-5, 4-5).

“We went a stretch with a bunch of offensive possessions where we come out empty and weren’t real good with the ball,” West coach Jim Brown said. “The thing is, we held them off for a little while, too. And I kind of thought it would come down to whoever could come out of that funk first. And then they got that four-to-six point lead back and then it was a little tough for us because they’re pretty good at holding on to the lead.”

Sydney Levy was crucial during North’s late second-half run. The UW-Milwaukee recruit had a pair of 3-pointers to keep West at bay and the Lightning also got key free throws from Levy and Kari Brekke to ice the win.

Levy led all scorers with 18 points, with Paige Schabo adding 12 points for North. Brekke also had 10 points for the undefeated Lightning (13-0, 10-0), which holds a 2.5-game lead over Appleton East in the FVA standings.

“I think that as a team when the tie-game thing happens, we don’t tend to get too nervous,” Levy said. “It’s about the next play in front of us or getting a stop or getting a bucket and just go-with-the-flow kind of thing.”

North’s ability to go 10-deep in its roster was also an advantage and something the Lightning will need as it embarks on a seven-game stretch over the next two weeks.

“With our depth, we can be OK,” Russom said. “But that’s where kids have to step up. If we only went seven deep, we’d be in real trouble. I’d be really worried about (today’s game against Oshkosh North) and Friday-Saturday games and things like that. And our preseason conditioning has to come into play, too.”

Appleton North… …26 31 — 57 Appleton West… …20 25 — 45

Appleton North: Brekke 10, Laux 4, Pohlman 9, Klitzke 2, Levy 18, Schabo 12, Lukashewich 2. Totals 18 16-20 57. Three-pointers: Pohlman, Levy 2, Schabo 2. Fouls: 15.

Appleton West: Cocking 8, Zuleger 13, Smith 10, Fortune 3, Pritzl 2, Lietzke 4, Hoffman 5. Totals 15 12-14 45. Three-pointers: Zuleger 2, Fortune. Fouls: 16.

Ricardo Arguello: 920-993-7191 or rarguello@postcrescent.com; on Twitter @PCRicardo