Appleton North girls pull past Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC – Appleton North pulled away in the second half to beat Fond du Lac 60-42 on Tuesday in a Fox Valley Association girls’ basketball game.

Sydney Levy scored 13 of her game-high 20 points in the second half to lead the Lightning.

“We played a complete team game tonight,” North coach Joe Russom said. “After a week and a half off, we struggled early, but used our court IQ and conditioning to take advantage of mismatches. Our depth and versatility are the keys to our success. Tonight was a perfect example of that.”

Kari Brekke added 11 points for North and Paige Schabo had nine.

Fond du Lac … …26 34 — 60 Appleton North … …22 20 — 42

Appleton North: Brekke 11, Squier 3, Erickson 4, Pohlman 4, Beecher 7, Klitzke 2, Levy 20, Schabo 9. Totals 24 7-10 60. Three-pointers: Levy 2, Beecher, Squier, Brekke. Fouls: 19.

Fond du Lac: Gietzel 10, L. Wendt 2, Wendels 8, Davison 6, Tracy 5, Dille 11. Totals 14 11-19 42. Three-pointers: Wendels 2, Davison. Fouls: 12.

Appleton West 52, Oshkosh West 38

At Appleton, Zoey Zuleger scored 21 points, including three 3-pointers, to lead the Terrors over the Wildcats.

Emma Guenther paced Oshkosh West with 14 points.

Oshkosh West … …13 25 — 38 Appleton West … …23 29 — 52

Oshkosh West: Rochon-Baker 6, Craig 3, Guenther 14, Fuller 8, Hammonds 2, Courchene 2, Davis 3. Totals 13 9-22 38. Three-pointers: Rochon-Baker, Craig, Davis. Fouls: 18.

Appleton West: Clark 2, Knauer 2, Cocking 2, Zuleger 21, Smith 2, Fortune 11, Leitzke 2, Hoffman 10. Totals 18 10-16 52. Three-pointers: Zuleger 3, Fortune 3. Fouls: 18.

Appleton East 53, Oshkosh North 51

At Oshkosh, Abbie King scored five points in overtime and finished with 16 to lead the Patriots over the Wildcats.

Tricia Dailey added 15 points for the Patriots.

Appleton East … …17 29 7 — 53 Oshkosh North … …28 18 5 — 51

Appleton East: Roberts 1, Schneider 7, Al-Ibrahim 8, Peterson 2, Dailey 15, West 2, King 16, Jazdzewski 2. Totals 17 16-32 53. Three-pointers: Al-Ibrahim 2, Dailey. Fouls: 17.

Oshkosh North: Wissink 9, Matta 3, Lieder 6, Buerger 15, Westemeier 4, Anthes 3, Gauthier 11. Totals 19 9-17 51. Three-pointers: Wissink 2, Anthes, Lieder. Fouls: 18.

Kimberly 53, Kaukauna 35

At Kimberly, the Papermakers outscored the Ghosts 32-12 in the second half to get the win.

“We started knocking down perimeter shots,” Kimberly coach Troy Cullen said. “In the second half, we played solid defense.”

Kimberly hit 4-of-6 3-pointers in the second half.

Alina Hampton scored 15 of her 17 points in the second half for Kimberly, while Shea Dechant scored nine of her 13 points in the second half.

Kaukauna … …23 12 — 35 Kimberly … …21 32 — 53

Kaukauna: Nennig 10, Isselmann 6, Rodriguez 2, Albrecht 5, Verhasselt 2, Mand 4, DeBruin 2, Engmann 4. Totals 14 5-6 35. Three-pointers: Nennig 2. Fouls: 18.

Kimberly: Hampton 17, Smith 9, Evers 3, Torzala 5, Zanzig 2, Dechant 13, Kroner 1, A. Sikora 3. Totals 20 7-19 53. Three-pointers: Hampton, Smith, Torzala, Dechant 2, Sikora. Fouls: 9.

Hortonville 80, Neenah 62

At Neenah, the Polar Bears outscored the Rockets 51-36 in the second half to seal the win.

“Their size was the biggest thing,” Neenah coach Andy Braunel said. “They are too good of a team to give second chance points to. We didn’t box out as well as we did in the first half.”

Morgan Allen led Hortonville with 25 points.

Hortonville … …29 51 — 80 Neenah … …26 36 — 62

Hortonville: Allen 25, Nelson 18, Frederick 10, Bogano 7, Griesbach 6, Walter 4, Martin 4, Van Beek 4, Sabourin 2. Totals 34 7-17 80. Three-pointers: Frederick 2, Nelson 2, Bogano. Fouls: 19.

Neenah: Rudolph 16, Lee 16, Sukanen 10, VanderMause 8, Argall 6, Dietzen 6. Totals 22 12-21 62. Three-pointers: Rudolph 3, Argall 2, Dietzen. Fouls: 17.

North Eastern

Fox Valley Lutheran 53, Waupaca 21

At Appleton, the Foxes outscored the Comets 32-9 in the first half to cruise to the win.

Waupaca struggled against FVL’s pressure defense, committing 19 turnovers in the first half.

Fox Valley Lutheran got ahead 28-4 nine minutes into the game.

Jenna Bruss finished with 14 points, eight assists and eight steals to lead the Foxes, while Morgan Jensen and Alyssa Charron each added 10 points.

Waupaca … …9 12 — 21 Fox Valley Lutheran… …32 21 — 53

Waupaca: Johannes 5, Nowak 11, Smidt 5. Totals 7 7-9 21. Three-pointers: None. Fouls: 10.

Fox Valley Lutheran: Krueger 6, Bruss 14, Duciaume 6, Verbeke 2, Brukardt 1, Aden 4, Charron 10, Jensen 10. Totals 23 7-10 53. Three-pointers: None. Fouls: 12.

Freedom 65, Luxemburg-Casco 44

At Luxemburg, Makenna Haase scored 21 points to lead Freedom (9-1, 6-0) to the victory.

Freedom … …34 31 — 65 Luxemburg-Casco … …21 23 — 44

Freedom: Garrett 12, Helms 7, Peters 2, M. Haase 21, T. Haase 12, Kempen 9, Witt 2. Totals 24 13-19 65. Three-pointers: Garrett 2, Helms, Kempen. Fouls: 12.

Luxemburg-Casco: Schiltz 18, Cravillion 4, Jorgensen 6, Thayse 2, Tebon 1, Kollross 2, Bukouricz 5, Dorner 6. Totals 18 6-10 44. Three-pointers: Schiltz 2. Fouls: 17.

Little Chute 48, Clintonville 25

At Clintonville, Tess Keyzers scored 15 points, including her 1,000th career point, to lead the Mustangs over the Truckers.

Little Chute outscored Clintonville 29-12 in the second half after leading by six points at halftime.

Lizzy Weatherwax and Elly Arndt each scored seven points for Clintonville.

Little Chute … …19 29 — 48 Clintonville … …13 12 — 25

Little Chute: Van Boxtel 2, Joten 8, Schumacher 6, O. Hermsen 5, Keyzers 15, Battle 2, A. Hermsen 7, Pultz 3. Totals 18 9-11 48. Three-pointers: Joten 2, A. Hermsen. Fouls: 14.

Clintonville: Weatherwax 7, Arndt 7, Harbath 3, Morse 4, Seefeldt 2, Lorge 2. Totals 11 2-9 25. Three-pointer: Harbath. Fouls: 14.

Wrightstown 52, Oconto Falls 19

At Oconto Falls, Danielle Nennig scored 17 points as Wrightstown remained unbeaten in the conference.

Kailee Van Zeeland and Taylor Guns each added 10 points for Wrightstown (9-1, 6-0).

Wrightstown … …22 30 — 52 Oconto Falls … …11 8 — 19

Wrightstown: Berger 4, Guns 10, Murphy 4, Nennig 17, Van Zeeland 10, Darden 1, Wolske 6. Totals 19 8-14 52. Three-pointers: Nennig 4, Van Zeeland 2. Fouls: 9.

Oconto Falls: Misco 2, Donart 2, Allen 2, Krueger 13. Totals 9 1-2 19. Three-pointers: None. Fouls: 13.

Nonconference

Roncalli 77, Xavier 59

At Appleton, the Jets built a 17-point lead at halftime and cruised to the victory over the Hawks.

Sarah Dombrowski had 16 points, Karly Weycker scored 12 and Bekah Vande Hey had 11 for Xavier.

Roncalli … …45 32 — 77 Xavier … …28 31 — 59

Roncalli: Becker 6, Schramm 26, Kerry Kiel 15, Zurcher 16, Kellyn Kiel 14. Totals 23 21-26 77. Three-pointers: Schramm 4, Zurcher 3, Kellyn Kiel 2, Becker. Fouls: 17.

Xavier: Freimuth 7, Bonneville 1, Vande Hey 11, Schmitt 6, Zubella 2, Sowin 2, C. Dombrowski 2, S. Dombrowski 16, Weycker 12. Totals 21 16-24 59. Three-pointer: Vande Hey. Fouls: 20.

Laconia 47,

Shiocton 41

At Shiocton, Laconia sealed the win at the free throw line and finished 16-for-21 for the game to hold off the Chiefs.

Tina Ubl led Shiocton (6-4) with 13 points.

Laconia … …18 29 — 47 Shiocton … …15 26 — 41

Laconia: Otto 18, Johnson 4, Tipton 2, Dins 12, Dehn 5, Grade 4, Shafer 2. Totals 15 16-21 47. Three-pointer: Dehn. Fouls: 18.

Shiocton: Korth 3, Herrmann 2, Schmidt 6, Elliott 6, Ubl 13, Gunderson 3, Bruns 8. Totals 14 12-21 41. Three-pointer: Bruns. Fouls: 20.

Valders 69, Hilbert 33

At Hilbert, Makaylee Kuhn had 13 points to lead the Wolves, who trailed 37-21 at halftime.

Valders … …37 32 — 69 Hilbert … …21 12 — 33

Valders: Sabel 2, Leschke 4, Evenson 2, Buck 10, E. Wagner 16, Egan 4, A. Wagner 8, Glaeser 19, Hammel 4. Totals 23 16-21 69. Three-pointers: E. Wagner 4, A. Wagner 2, Buck. Fouls: 8.

Hilbert: Wiese 7, Schaffer 5, Lau 2, Kuhn 13, Schoen 4, Duchow 2. Totals 14 5-8 33. Three-pointers: None. Fouls: 20.

Lomira 50, Winneconne 45

At Lomira, Camryn Garriety scored 17 points, including three 3-pointers, to lead the Lions over the Wolves.

Abby Gilman paced Winneconne with 14 points.

Winneconne … …21 24 — 45 Lomira … …24 26 — 50

Winneconne: Kubasta 1, Novinska 1, Zima 2, Gilman 14, Ellis 5, Becker 10, Kosciuk 12. Totals 17 10-22 45. Three-pointer: Gilman. Fouls: 20.

Lomira: Sterr 4, Garriety 17, N. Geiger 16, DeBoard 10, C. Geiger 3. Totals 14 17-26 50. Three-pointers: Garriety 3, N. Gieger, DeBoard. Fouls: 16.