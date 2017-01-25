Appleton North girls rally, upend Kimberly

KIMBERLY – An undefeated season and a No. 1 ranking in statewide polls are never topics of discussion within the practices and game huddles of the Appleton North girls’ basketball team.

It’s that kind of focus on the task at hand that has also been a pillar of the team’s success this season as the Lightning rallied to upend an improving Kimberly team 52-47 on Tuesday in a Fox Valley Association game.

“We don’t focus on wins and losses,” Lightning coach Joe Russom said. “We haven’t talked about our record and the No. 1 rankings. We don’t. We focus on our next opponent and where we’re heading. That takes a lot of pressure off the girls.”

Kimberly’s defense made things tough for Appleton North as the Lightning was on its heels throughout most of the first half.

The Papermakers (6-6 overall, 5-5 FVA) led 35-30 with 9:08 remaining on Shea Dechants’s 3-pointer.

North (15-0, 12-0) got a lift from its defense, however, with guard Callie Pohlman and reserve Sydney Squier leading the way. North, employing a jump-in press, forced four turnovers in a span of five Kimberly possessions that helped the Lightning gain momentum.

“The whole team just brought up the intensity and the bench, too,” Squier said. “My role is more defensive, but I can also bring it on the offensive end, too. But, yeah, the whole team brought it defensively. It wasn’t just me.”

A bucket from Anna Laux with 5:10 left in the second half gave North a 41-39 lead and the Lightning got just enough free throws from Sydney Levy, Kalen Klitzke and Paige Schabo to hold on to the victory.

“As a team we never talk about our rankings or that we’re ranked No. 1,” Levy said. “It’s really not our priority. Our priority is to get as far as we can and take it one game at a time.”

Morgan Torzala had 13 points and Dechant had 10 to lead Kimberly, which had won three of its last four games heading into Tuesday’s contest. Alina Hampton also had eight points and 12 rebounds.

“I think the difference is that (North) can keep bringing kids off the bench with length and their guards are 5-9 and 5-10,” Kimberly coach Troy Cullen said. “That just wears on you. But I’m proud of my kids. I thought that they battled and gave it everything they had.”

Appleton North… …22 30 — 52 Kimberly… …24 23 — 47

Appleton North: Brekke 9, Squier 4, Laux 3, Pohlman 6, Klitzke 4, Levy 15, Schabo 11. Totals 16 18-25 52. Three-pointers: Brekke, Schabo. Fouls: 13.

Kimberly: Hampton 8, Smith 10, Torzala 13, Dechant 10, Kroner 3, Sikora 3. Totals 18 8-13 47. Three-pointers: Torzala, Dechant, Sikora. Fouls: 15.

Ricardo Arguello: 920-993-7191 or rarguello@postcrescent.com; on Twitter @PCRicardo

Top-ranked Appleton North girls’ basketball featured on Varsity Roundtable

Appleton North girls’ basketball players Sydney Levy and Callie Pohlman will be our guests today at 7 p.m. on Varsity Roundtable, our weekly prep sports program. Join host Ricardo Arguello for a fun and fast-paced conversation, and don’t miss the shout-out segment of every show. Watch live and chat in real-time on postcrescent.com.