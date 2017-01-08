Appleton North rolls past Hortonville

HORTONVILLE – Paige Schabo scored 23 points and had 11 rebounds and Kari Brekke added 20 points to lead the Appleton North girls’ basketball team to a convincing 72-55 victory over Hortonville in a Fox Valley Association battle Saturday.

Schabo and Brekke led a strong performance by the North backcourt as a whole as they helped shut down a strong Hortonville offense.

Brekke had three 3-pointers in the first half to energize the Lightning. It was a bit of a bounce back for the junior guard, who was whistled for three traveling calls earlier in the half.

“We had a lot of energy coming out in the game and sometimes that can be a positive and a negative,” Brekke said. “And I think it got to me a little bit in the first half and I just couldn’t calm myself down. But once we kind of started to get into a rhythm, I started to look for my shot more and keeping my feet steady. I got into a rhythm and hit some big shots.”

The win improved North to 10-0 on the season and 7-0 in the FVA in a battle of conference unbeatens. North is ranked No. 2 in Division 1 in the latest wissports.net poll.

Shay Frederick led Hortonville (7-2, 6-1) with 23 points. The Polar Bears entered the game ranked No. 5 in Division 2.

The Lightning did a good job of containing Hortonville star forward Morgan Allen, who finished with eight points but was hounded by multiple North defenders such as Kylee Beecher and Emma Erickson.

North coach Joe Russom pointed to the defense of Allen and Frederick as keys in the win.

“Allen is a special kid,” Russom said. “She’s big and physical and she can move. Usually you get the big and physical, but they can’t move. But she can play. Our job was to shut her and Shay down and let the others beat us and I thought we did a great job with that.

“We did a great job on the boards and Shay’s going to get the points and Allen is going to get points. It’s how difficult do we make it and I thought for both of them we made it difficult.”

Hortonville is a game behind Appleton North in the FVA standings and is still a prime contender for the league crown.

“I told the kids in the locker room that it’s a long season,” Hortonville coach Celeste Ratka said. “We’re in January. I want to be the best we can be in March. And it’s about getting better every single day and right now our focus has to be that we have to get better defensively. We have to be able to get stops when we need stops and that was the difference between us and Appleton North in this game.”

Appleton North… …34 38 — 72 Hortonville… …23 32 — 55

Appleton North: Brekke 20, Sieg 3, Erickson 3, Pohlman 5, Beecher 3, Klitzke 1, Levy 14, Schabo 23. Totals 28 8-20 72. Three-pointers: Brekke 4, Pohlman, Levy, Schabo 2. Fouls: 17.

Hortonville: Bogan 7, Frederick 23, Walter 4, Martin 2, Van Beek 3, Nelson 8, Allen 8. Totals 19 12-18 55. Three-pointers: Frederick 4, Bogan. Fouls: 17.

