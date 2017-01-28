Appleton North tops Patriots to end FVA skid

APPLETON – Carl Valk scored 23 points to lead Appleton North to a 71-60 victory over Appleton East in a Fox Valley Association boys’ basketball game Friday at North.

The victory was North’s first conference win in 34 games.

Jacob Hiltunen added 16 points for the Lightning, which led by seven at halftime.

Kaden Clark led the Patriots with 14 points and Nate Brice added 12.

Appleton East… …26 34 — 60 Appleton North… …33 38 — 71

Appleton East: Brice 12, Hutter 8, Nowak 2, Polfuss 10, Kotarek 1, Gurholt 8, Clark 14, Leisner 5. Totals 19 16-23 60. Three-pointers: Gurholt 2, Hutter 2, Brice, Clark. Fouls: 20.

Appleton North: Valk 23, Mowbray 2, Hiltunen 16, Squier 5, Zeratsky 6, Krause 2, Crowley 8, Van Handel 9. Totals 22 19-28 71. Three-pointers: Hiltunen 4, Valk 2, Crowley, Van Handel. Fouls: 20.

Hortonville 68, Oshkosh West 65

At Oshkosh, Ryan Krueger scored 32 points to lift the Polar Bears to the victory.

Krueger made all five of his 3-pointers and scored 22 of his points in the first half.

Charlie Schabo added 13 points for Hortonville.

Hortonville … …45 23 — 68 Oshkosh West … …38 27 — 65

Hortonville: Cross 5, R. Krueger 32, Bonikowske 4, Welson 8, Guyette 2, Schabo 13, Mocadlo 4. Totals 25 10-11 68. Three-pointers: R. Krueger 5, Schabo 2, Cross. Fouls: 20.

Oshkosh West: Kohl 7, Lancaste 3, Ambrose 6, Abraham 20, Haasl 10, Kroll 19. Totals 20 15-18 65. Three-pointers: Abraham 4, Kohl 2, Haasl 2, Lancaste, Kroll. Fouls: 13.

Bay Conference

Xavier 83, Shawano 67

At Shawano, Hunter Plamann and Sam Ferris each scored 21 points to lead unbeaten Xavier to the win.

Xavier improved to 15-0 overall and 7-0 in the Bay Conference.

Austin Kohl paced Shawano with 26 points.

Xavier … …35 48 — 83 Shawano … …25 42 — 67

Xavier: Egan 10, Plamann 21, S. Ferris 21, Christensen 12, Farr 2, DeYoung 8, Otto 3, Schlicht 6. Totals 31 14-21 83. Three-pointers: Plamann 2, S. Ferris 2, Christensen 2, Otto. Fouls: 11.

Shawano: Richards 16, Grignon 3, Mueller 9, Hesse 5, Kohl 26, Maltbey 8. Totals 26 6-8 67. Three-pointers: Kohl 4, Mueller 3, Richards 2. Fouls: 19.

West De Pere 75, Seymour 65

At De Pere, Drew Kocken made seven of the Phantoms’ 12 3-point baskets to lead them to the win over the Thunder.

West De Pere also had a huge advantage at the free throw line, outscoring Seymour 23-7.

Kocken finished with a team-high 21 points for West De Pere.

Seymour was led by Nik Yaeger and Trent Blake, who both scored 24 points.

Seymour … …25 40 — 65 West De Pere … …33 42 — 75

Seymour: Wieczorek 2, Murphy 4, Driessen 4, Cornell 2, Yaeger 24, Blake 24, VandenHeuvel 3, Krause 2. Totals 26 7-9 65. Three-pointers: Yaeger, Blake 4, VandenHeuvel. Fouls: 20.

West De Pere: Schwartz 10, Kempen 2, Eisch 8, Rahn 13, Jindra 5, Kocken 21, Karchinski 11, Norton 5. Totals 20 23-29 75. Three-pointers: Short, Eisch, Rahn 2, Kocken 7, Karchinski. Fouls: 16.

Green Bay East 60, Menasha 55

At Menasha, Alex Zeinert, Jacob Everson and Gage Dewhurst each scored in double figures for the Bluejays, who couldn’t hang on to their halftime lead in losing to the Red Devils.

Zeinert finished with 12 points, while Everson and Dewhurst both had 10.

Zack Crockett had 19 points for Green Bay East.

Green Bay East … …28 32 — 60 Menasha … …32 23 — 55

Green Bay East: Price 1, Crockett 19, Farrell 3, Soward 3, Green 6, Whalen 3, Brantley 10, Koltz 10, Kemp 5. Totals 21 14-22 60. Three-pointers: Farrell, Soward, Green, Whalen. Fouls: 22.

Menasha: Dewhurst 10, Everson 10, Zeinert 12, Hahn 5, Berman 4, L. Romnek 1, B. Romnek 5, Johnson 8. Totals 20 15-27 55. Three-pointers: None. Fouls: 18.

New London 49, Green Bay West 46

At Green Bay, Will Wohlt scored 18 points to lead the Bulldogs over the Wildcats.

Zane Carter scored 12 points for the Wildcats.

New London … …22 27 — 49 Green Bay West … …19 27 — 46

New London: Winkler 6, Locy 3, Wolf 5, Kurth 12, Johnson 3, Salazar 2, Wohlt 18. Totals 19 7-13 49. Three-pointers: Locy, Wolf, Kurth, Wohlt.

Green Bay West: Hanks 6, Dudley 3, Kirk 10, Graham 6, Carter 12, Jackson 3, King 6. Totals 18 7-13 46. Three-pointers: Kirk, Carter, Jackson.

Nonconference

Shiocton 72, NEW Lutheran 62

At Shiocton, Nathan Schmidt scored 23 points to lead the Chiefs.

Shiocton outscored Green Bay 37-28 in the first half, while Josh Leitzke scored 13 of his 15 points before halftime.

Samuel Meerstein paced the Blazers with 23 points.

NEW Lutheran … …28 34 — 62 Shiocton … …37 35 — 72

Green Bay NEW Lutheran: Bennett Reisler 9, Cantwell 9, Meerstein 23, Siudzinski 2, Laatsch 2, Brock Reisler 9, Lynch 5, Sabel 3. Totals 23 6-12 62. Three-pointers: Cantwell 2, Meerstein 5, Brock Reisler, Lynch, Sabel. Fouls: 12.

Shiocton: Spencer 9, Peterson 2, Leitzke 15, Brouillard 10, Bedor 13, Schmidt 23. Totals 30 9-12 72. Three-pointers: Spencer, Schmidt 2. Fouls: 10.