Appleton North’s Levy leads WBCA all-state picks

Sydney Levy of Appleton North earned Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association first-team all-state honors in Division 1 this season.

Levy, a junior, was one of 10 players from the Post-Crescent coverage area to earn a spot on the WBCA squad. Levy was the leading scorer for an Appleton North team that went 28-0 and won the WIAA Division 1 state title with a 49-34 victory over De Pere.

Other first-team WBCA all-state choices were junior Shay Frederick of Hortonville and senior Leah Porath of New London in Division 2, and senior Makenna Haase of Freedom in Division 3.

Honorable-mention all-state picks included junior Kari Brekke of Appleton North in Division 1, senior Morgan Allen of Hortonville and junior Hailey Oskey of Seymour in Division 2, senior Danielle Nennig of Wrightstown in Division 3, junior Tina Ubl of Shiocton in Division 4 and sophomore Makaylee Kuhn of Hilbert in Division 5.

Sidney Cooks of Kenosha St. Joseph and Estella Moschkau of Madison were co-recipients of the Miss Basketball Award as the state’s player of the year. It is the first time the WBCA chose co-recipients of the award.

Cooks, who has committed to Michigan State, finished second in the state in scoring with 27.6 points a game. She also averaged 13.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists.

Moschkau, a Stanford recruit, averaged 18.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists a game for Edgewood, which beat Martin Luther 51-30 in the Division 3 state championship game.

WBCA DIVISION 1 ALL-STATE

First team: Grace Beyer, So., Mukwonago; Erin Howard, Jr., Madison East; Jayda Jansen, Jr., Sun Prairie; Bria Lemirande, Sr., Middleton; Sydney Levy, Jr., Appleton North; Alex Luehring, Sr., Verona; Chloe Marotta, Jr., Homestead; Lizzie Miller, Sr., De Pere; Sydnee Roby, So., Milwaukee King; Kenzie Schmitz, Sr., Germantown.

Honorable mention: Kari Brekke, Jr., Appleton North; Caroline Busch, Sr., Brookfield Central; Ema Fehrenbach, Sr., Marshfield; Grace Gilmore, Sr., Arrowhead; Abby Guidinger, Sr., Kettle Moraine; Lexi Hanley, Sr., Chippewa Falls; Caitlyn Harper, Jr., Arrowhead; Maddie Re, Sr., Bay Port.

DIVISION 2 WBCA ALL-STATE

First team: Elizabeth Edinger, Sr., West De Pere; Shay Frederick, Jr., Hortonville; Sydney Hilliard, So., Monroe; Leah Porath, Sr., New London; Marissa Robson, Sr., Stoughton; MacKenzie Schill, Sr., Pewaukee; Janelle Shiffler, Sr., Union Grove; Tayla Stuttley, Sr., Onalaska; Cassidy Trotter, Sr., Beaver Dam; McKenna Warnock, So., Monona Grove.

Honorable mention: Morgan Allen, Sr., Hortonville; Bailey Eichner, Sr., Cudahy; Brehna Evans, Jr., West De Pere; Emily Higgins, Jr., Pulaski; Julia Hintz, So., New Berlin Eisenhower; Brooke Olson, Jr., Rice Lake; Hailey Oskey, Jr., Seymour.

DIVISION 3 WBCA ALL-STATE

First team: Brooke Geier, Sr., Kewaunee; Makenna Haase, Sr., Freedom; Brooklyn Liegel, Sr., Richland Center; Elizabeth Lutz, Sr., Marshall; Tori Martell, Sr., Somerset; Katie Meriggioli, Sr., Madison Edgewood; Estella Moschkau, Sr., Madison Edgewood; Madelyn Neff, Jr., Hayward; Lexi Smith, Sr., Northland Pines; Myriama Smith-Traore, Sr., Whitewater.

Honorable mention: Breahna Butler, Sr., Milwaukee School of Languages; Sydney Flier, Jr., Waupun; Emily Hafemann, Sr., Martin Luther; Danielle Nennig, Sr., Wrightstown; Chelsea Olson, Sr., Westby; Rebekah Schumacher, Sr., Whitewater; Jazmine Young, Jr., Dominican; Chandler Zwiefelhofer, Sr., Bloomer.

DIVISION 4 WBCA ALL-STATE

First team: Hannah Anderson, Sr., Regis; Mikayla Brouette, Sr., Pardeeville; Sidney Cooks, Sr., Kenosha St. Joseph; Lexi Donarski, Fr., Aquinas; Taylor Nier, Sr., Wittenberg-Birnamwood; Ambree Schlosser, Sr., Durand; Sydney Staver, Sr., Mineral Point; Caitlin Tipton, Sr., Laconia; Katie Van Scyoc, Sr., Lourdes Academy; Sam Yancy, Sr., Howards Grove.

Honorable mention: Emily Annis, So., Durand; Katie Christopherson, So., Melrose-Mindoro; Amanda Kind, Sr., Marathon; Chelby Koker, So., Shoreland Lutheran; Alexis Rolph., Jr., Lourdes Academy; Brittany Schaller, Sr., Howards Grove; Erika Simmons, So., Melrose-Mindoro; Anja Smith, Sr., St. Mary’s Springs; Tina Ubl, Jr., Shiocton.

DIVISION 5 WBCA ALL-STATE

First team: Amber Baehman, Jr., Tri-County; Kailey Ketz, So., Clayton; Brianna Leahy, Jr., Shullsburg; Alison Leslie, So., Clayton; Natalie Leuzinger, Fr., Black Hawk; Morgan Reinwand, Sr., Loyal; Karsyn Rueth, Sr., Loyal; Jennifer Wendler, So., Owen-Withee; Shemera Williams, So., Milwaukee Academy of Science; Emma WIttmershaus, Jr., Bangor.

Honorable mention: Lauren Fech, Sr., Newman Catholic; Caitlyn Hiller, Sr., Mercer; Dakota Hutzler, Sr., Rio; Makaylee Kuhn, So., Hilbert; Jordan Ludescher, jr,. Flambeau; Julia Peplinski, Jr., Hustisford; Hattie Rennert, Sr., Shullsburg; Abby Shane, sr, Heritage Christian; Jessica Slowik, Jr., Elcho; Josie Verbick, Sr., McDonell Central.