Appleton North's Levy named AP 1st team

KENOSHA – Michigan State recruit Sidney Cooks is The Associated Press’ girls basketball player of the year in Wisconsin after a stellar career as a four-year starter at Kenosha St. Joseph.

Cooks averaged 27.6 points and 13.8 rebounds as a senior, to go with 2.9 assists, 2.6 blocks and 1.8 steals. The 6-foot-4 Cooks finished her career with 1,909 points.

She scored nine points and went 3 of 5 from the field in 16 minutes in the McDonald’s All American Game on Wednesday in Chicago.

The AP coach of the year is Howards Grove coach Heidi Georgeff. She led the school to its first title in its second tournament appearance following a 44-43 victory over Aquinas.

Howards Grove (27-1) finished the season with a 26-game winning streak.

The remarkable run included a stretch of close games for a senior-laden team.

“We’re used to battling through some of these close games toward the end,” Georgeff said in the Sheboygan Press after the school won the title on March 11 in Ashwaubenon. “When it was close at the end, I was pretty confident things were going our way.”

Howards Grove defeated Cooks and St. Joseph 52-50 in a sectional final on March 4. St. Joseph was the Division 4 state runner-up in Cooks’ junior season.

Otherwise, Cooks’ prep career was a smashing success, with St. Joseph going 83-13 during her four years.

“She can handle the ball, she can shoot 3s, she posts, she has a number of moves, she can block shots, honestly, there’s nothing she can’t do,” coach Lynell Collins said. “She stuffs the stats line, but she’s an unselfish player, too. She gets stats within the framework of her team.”

Wisconsin 2016-17 Associated Press All-State girls basketball team

Player of the Year — Sidney Cooks, Kenosha St. Joseph. (Also nominated Estella Moschkau, Madison Edgewood.)

Coach of the Year — Heidi Georgeff, Howards Grove

FIRST TEAM

Sidney Cooks, 6-4 senior center, Kenosha St. Joseph (x)

Estella Moschkau, 6-2, senior, Madison Edgewood (x)

Myriama Smith-Traore, 6-2, senior, Whitewater

Sydney Levy, 5-8, junior, Appleton North

Sydnee Roby, 6-4, soph., Milwaukee King

SECOND TEAM

Kenzie Schmitz, 5-10, sr., Germantown

Alex Luehring, 6-2, sr., Verona

Shemera Williams, 5-9, soph., Milwaukee Academy of Science

Katie Van Scyoc, 6-1, sr., Oshkosh Lourdes Academy

Cassidy Trotter, 5-8, sr., Beaver Dam

THIRD TEAM

Sydney Hilliard, 5-9, soph., Monroe

Erin Howard, 6-1, junior, Madison East

Tayla Stuttley, 5-10, senior, Onalaska

Lexi Donarski, 5-10, fr., La Crosse Aquinas

MacKenzie Schill, 5-8, sr., Pewaukee

FOURTH TEAM

Janelle Shiffler, 5-11 sr., Union Grove

McKenna Warnock, 6-1, soph., Monona Grove

Lexi Smith, 5-10, sr., Northland Pines

Lizzie Miller, 5-7, sr., G, De Pere

Grace Beyer, 5-8, soph., G, Mukwonago

(x) — unanimous selection

HONORABLE MENTION

Chloe Marotta, jr., Homestead; Bailey Eichner, sr., Cudahy; Macy Williams, sr., Sussex Hamilton; Tishara Morehouse, jr., Milwaukee King; Breahna Butler, sr., Milwaukee Languages; Caroline Busch, sr., Brookfield Central; Julia Hintz, soph., New Berlin Eisenhower; Bria Lemirande, sr., Middleton; Jayda Jansen, jr., Sun Prairie; Elizabeth Lutz, sr., Marshall; Julia Hartwig, soph., Janesville Parker; Brianna Leahy, jr., Shullsburg; Karsyn Rueth, sr., Loyal; Amber Baehman, jr., Tri-County; Jennifer Wendler, soph., Owen-Withee; Ema Fehrenbach, sr., Marshfield; Caitlyn Hiller, sr., Mercer; Madessa Collins, jr., La Crosse Aquinas; Chelsea Olson, sr., Westby; Brooklyn Paulson, jr., Holmen; Erika Simmons, soph., Melrose-Mindoro; Emma Wittmershaus, jr., Bangor; Gwen Streblow, sr., Plymouth; Samantha Yancy, sr., Howards Grove; Ally Gietzel, jr., Fond du Lac; Caitlyn Tipton, sr., Laconia; Alexis Rolph, soph., Oshkosh Lourdes; Tori Martell, sr., Somerset; Lexi Hanley, sr., Chippewa Falls; Hannah Anderson, sr., Eau Claire Regis; Ambree Schlosser, sr., Durand; Madelyn Neff, jr., Hayward; Kari Brekke, 5-6, jr., Appleton North; Liz Edinger, 5-6, sr., West De Pere; Shay Frederick, 6-1, sr., Hortonville; Brooke Geier, 5-8, sr., Kewaunee; Makenna Haase, 6-1, sr., Freedom; Danielle Nennig, 5-11, sr., Wrightstown; Emily Kieck, sr., Baraboo; Brooklyn Liegel, sr., Richland Center; Katie Meriggioli, sr., Madison Edgewood; Erin Nyhus, jr., Brodhead; Marissa Robson, sr., Stoughton; Rebekah Schumacher, sr., Whitewater; Sydney Staver, sr., Mineral Point.