Appleton United clinches Badgerland title

APPLETON – The Appleton United boys’ hockey team clinched the Badgerland Conference regular-season crown with a 5-3 victory over St. Mary’s Springs on Thursday at Appleton Family Ice Center.

Appleton improved to 6-0-1 in the Badgerland and 13-5-2 overall with the victory.

Matthew Gruber’s empty-net goal with 17 seconds remaining in the game off an assist from Chris Beyer sealed the win. It was the third goal of the game for Gruber.

Erik Bargholtz scored the other two goals for Appleton, which led 3-0 after one period and 4-2 after the second period.

WRESTLING

Kaukauna 71, Fond du Lac 6

At Kaukauna, the Ghosts won nine matches by pin in the win over the Cardinals.

Kaukauna finishes 9-0 in the Fox Valley Association for the sixth consecutive year. It has 54 consecutive FVA wins and is 169-2 in FVA dual meets since 1999.

132: Trent Leon K pinned Henry Huehes 1:44. 138: Trevor Paris K dec. Logan Naker 11-2. 145: Zach Lee K pinned Payton Torgersen :49. 152: Jacob Canner K pinned Carson Wasieleski :40. 160: Bryson Alsteen K pinned Cameron Casetta 1:41. 170: Alec Hartman K pinned Austin Baatz 3:15. 182: Sebastian Egan K pinned Adam Hopper 2:29. 195: Colton Wasieleski FDL pinned John Heilman 3:27. 220: Mason VanAsten K dec. Chase Krug 8-0. 285: Keaton Kluever K dec. Donte Johnson 3-2 (UTB). 106: Mason Campshure K won by forfeit. 113: John Diener K pinned Johnathan Uselmann 1:41. 120: Mikael Kolosso K pinned Henry Payne 1:28. 126: Brandon Micksh K pinned Jon Vanna 3:30.

Appleton North 73, Appleton West 0

At Appleton, Ian Laatsch (138 pounds), Brytton Goymerac (145), Weston Verhoff (160) and Ihab Khatib (170) won matches by pin for the Lightning in the FVA match at West.

Gabe Smith (106) and Aaron Reiland (152) earned victories by decision for the Lightning as only six matches were wrestled.

106: Gabe Smith dec. Chase Wendt 18-8. 113: Eric Esser Jr won by forfeit. 120: Double forfeit. 126: Michael Mejia won by forfeit. 132: Jake Price won by forfeit. 138: Ian Laatsch pinned Caleb Hamus 2:30. 145: Brytton Goymerac pinned Anthony VanDaalwyk 4:57. 152: Aaron Reiland dec. James Meyer 11-5. 160: Weston Verhoff pinned Johnathan James-Schellinger 3:19. 170: Ihab Khatib pinned Eli Peapenburg 1:09. 182: Brock Danielski won by forfeit. 195: Jacob Ruppel won by forfeit. 220: Max Carpenter won by forfeit. 285: Zach Fischer won by forfeit.

Neenah 37, Kimberly 27

At Kimberly, the Rockets got four pins in the win over the Papermakers in an FVA match.

145: Montana Jones N dec. Aaron Stannard 9-3. 152: Myles Laurent K dec. Delontae Mills 5-1. 160: David Oyler N pinned Kevin Krabbe 2:34. 170: Francis Turoski N pinned Brando Salazar 1:34. 182: Logan Lehrer N dec. Brett Wittmann 10-2. 195: Beau Yineman N def. Alex Mischka 10-8 (sudden victory). 220: Connor Zirpel K pinned Marshall Kools 3:21. 285: Luke Higgins N pinned Trevor Gardner 5:55. 106: Anthony Hefter N dec. Charlie Hart 12-8. 113: Matthew Hall N pinned Ben Vosters 1:05. 120: Godffrey Kairu K dec. Dante Caiani 3-1. 126: Hunter Bruecker K pinned Jarrett Radies 2:57. 132: Drosianos Louvaris K pinned Hunter Carey 1:54. 138: Seth Christman K dec. Seth Geiger 6-0.

Freedom 33, Denmark 28

At Freedom, the Irish won five matches by decision in the North Eastern Conference win over the Vikings.

145: Nolan Gaffney F dec. Jared Shefchik 7-3. 152: Evan Vosters F pinned Jedd Shefchik 3:05. 160: Dakota Brockman F dec. Dustin Dworak 12-5. 170: Max Schmitz D pinned Parker Rudie 1:59. 182: Matt Verhasselt F pinned Riley Ullmer 1:56. 195: Gabe Wertel D pinned Devin Moser 3:53. 220: TJ Weidman D dec. Alex Rohan 5-4. 285: Josh Frerk D won by forfeit. 106: Jake Schmitz D dec. Zach Lahay 12-5. 113: Koy Murphy F dec. Cole Tenor 4-2. 120: Grant Vosters F dec. Raul Becerra 14-3. 126: Brock Bergelin D dec. Mitch Garvey 10-1. 132: Garrison Murphy F dec. Michal Wattleworth 13-0. 138: Sam Peters F tech. fall over Alex Schmitz 19-4.

Wrightstown 76, Fox Valley Lutheran 3

At Appleton, the Tigers won seven matches by pin and five by forfeit to get the North Eastern Conference victory over the Foxes.

195: Matthew Van Eperen W won by forfeit. 220: Ethan Witcpalek W won by forfeit. 285: Wyatt Van Rossum W won by forfeit. 106: Chayd Huss W pinned Charles Ziegler 1:53. 113: Wyatt Bruecker W pinned Dylon Cootway 1:35. 120: Walker VandeHey W pinned Ryan Wichman 3:01. 126: Derick Bader W pinned David Brink 2:15. 132: Ben Durocher W won by forfeit. 138: Matthew Maitland W pinned Jacob Jungwirth 2:34. 145: Preston Kussow W pinned Mackenzie Kading 1:44. 152: Chase Lin FVL dec. Alex Hoffmann 4-1. 160: Ben Rosera W dec. Adam Schneider 11-2. 170: Ben Klister W pinned Jose Montes 2:28. 182: Bryce Herlache W won by forfeit.