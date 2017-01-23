Appleton United falls to University School

APPLETON – The Appleton United boys’ hockey team lost to University School of Milwaukee 6-4 in a nonconference game Saturday night at Appleton Family Ice Center.

The game was tied 4-4 early in the third period before University School scored the final two goals of the game.

Matthew Gruber scored two goals for Appleton. Tanner Beckman and Greyson Maulick also scored.

Gage Olson made 23 saves in goal for the United.

University School… …1 3 2 — 6 Appleton… …1 2 1 — 4

Goals: First period – Tanner Beckman AU (Liam Johnson, Mitchell Lund) 11:41; Andrew Malek US (Casey Roepke, Robby Newton) 16:31 pp. Second period – Greyson Maulick AU (Matthew Gruber, Erik Horman) 4:52; Logan Geisness US (Nick Epperson, Brandon McGill) 5:52; Brandon McGill US (Logan Geisness, Nick Epperson) 10:23; Matthew Gruber AU 13:43; Nick Epperson US (Logan Geisness, Kylar Fenton) 15:12. Third period – Matthew Gruber AU (Greyson Maulick, Kieran Brosnan) 5:39; Nick Epperson US 10:41; Andrew Malek US (Christian Blomquist) 12:28. Saves: Frank Fee US 33, Gage Olson AU 23.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Fond du Lac 79, Kaukauna 78

At Fond du Lac, Luke Loewe’s layup in the final seconds gave the Cardinals the victory Saturday night in an FVA game.

Jordan McCabe scored 23 points and Eric Carl had 20 for Kaukauna.

Kaukauna… …40 38 — 78 Fond du Lac… …44 35 — 79

Kaukauna: Carl 20, McCabe 23, McDaniel 9, Vosters 6, Ferris 9, Smith 2, Kurey 7, Eiting 2. Totals 25 16-24 78. Three-pointers: Carl 5, McCabe 2, McDaniel, Ferris 3, Kurey. Fouls: 21.

Fond du Lac: Goldstein 11, Jorgensen 3, Cole 5, Fredrickson 20, Head 9, Loewe 17, Spletter 5, Rusch 2, Krzanowski 7. Totals 28 18-22 79. Three-pointers: Goldstein, Jorgensen, Cole, Fredrickson, Head. Fouls: 22.

Oshkosh North 93, Appleton North 38

At Oshkosh, Devin Blom made four 3-pointers and scored 12 points for the Lightning, which trailed 63-14 at halftime in the FVA game Saturday.

Appleton North… …14 24 — 38 Oshkosh North… …63 30 — 93

Appleton North: Koleske 2, Zeratsky 7, Van Ekeren 3, Crowley 10, Blom 12, Handel 4. Totals 14 2-5 38. Three-pointers: Blom 4, Crowley 2, Zeratsky, Van Ekeren. Fouls: 15.

Oshkosh North: Wissink 8, Anderson 16, Kelly 4, Haliburton 10, Krumrei 9, Washington 3, Ellestad 16, Hickey 4, Flory 17, Schuttenhelm 2, Deng 2, Berger 2. Totals 36 10-17 93. Three-pointers: Ellestad 3, Flory 3, Anderson 2, Wissink, Haliburton, Washington. Fouls: 9.