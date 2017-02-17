Appleton United girls advance to sectionals

APPLETON – The Appleton United girls’ hockey team rolled to a 7-2 victory Thursday over Brookfield Central in a WIAA regional final at Appleton Family Ice Center.

Appleton scored six goals in the first period to post the big win.

Annika Horman led Appleton with two goals in the first period. Sarah Marvin, Liisa Cramer, Maddy Meyer and Madison Schultz also scored in the period.

Riley Maulick added a goal in the third period.

Mekenzy Hoisington made 19 saves in goal for Appleton.

Brookfield Central… …0 1 1 — 2 Appleton United… …6 0 1 — 7

Goals: First period – Sarah Marvin AU :09; Liisa Cramer AU (Maddy Meyer) 2:30; Madison Schultz AU (Kourtney Koster, Shelby Hiltgen) 7:40; Annika Horman AU 7:51; Meyer AU 13:25; Horman AU 15:38. Second period – Ellen Hill BC (Hadley Malcolmson) 4:20. Third period – Riley Maulick AU 1:39; Malcolmson BC 11:12. Saves: Mekenzy Hoisington AU 19, Kristin Woodcock BC 34, Grace Elliot BC 15.