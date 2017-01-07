Appleton United girls lose to Madison

APPLETON – Madison Metro scored two goals in the third period Friday to pull away for a 4-1 victory over Appleton United in a nonconference girls’ hockey game at Appleton Family Ice Center.

Kara Epping scored both goals for Madison in the third period.

Madison Schultz scored in the second period for Appleton to pull it with 2-1.

Mekenzy Hoisington recorded 28 saves for Appleton.

Madison Metro… …1 1 2 — 4 Appleton United… …0 1 0 — 1

Goals: First period – Julia Dragoo M (Sierra Petet, Kara Epping) 15:25. Second period – Brooke Rockouski M (Sierra Berg) 2:23; Madison Schultz AU 6:09. Third period – Epping M (Kenzie Emhoft) :29; Epping (Emhoft, Dragoo) 16:01. Saves: Mekenzy Hoisington AU 28, Gwen Parker M 25.