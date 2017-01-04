Appleton United girls skate past Waupaca

APPLETON – The Appleton United girls’ hockey team stopped Waupaca 3-1 on Tuesday in a nonconference game at Appleton Family Ice Center.

Liisa Cramer scored two goals to lead Appleton. Annika Horman also scored.

Markie Ash scored in the second period for Waupaca.

Anna Ryder recorded 28 saves for Waupaca, while Mekenzy Hoisington had 20 for Appleton.

Waupaca… 1 0 0 — 1 Appleton United… …1 1 1 — 3

Goals: First period – Liisa Cramer AU (Anna Duehring, Annika Horman) 10:05; Markie Ash W 13:27. Second period – Horman AU (Schultz) 11:05. Third period – Cramer AU (Shelby Hiltgen) 2:49. Saves: Mekenzy Hoisington AU 20, Anna Ryder W 28.

Fox Cities 1, Cap City 1

At Sun Prairie, Kyra Jansen scored a goal with 41 seconds remaining in the third period to lead the Stars to a tie against the Cougars.

Annaliese Mauel made 14 saves in goal for the Stars.

Fox Cities… …0 0 1 0 — 1 Cap City… …0 1 0 0 — 1

Goals: Second period – Thousand CC (Milligan) 2:55. Third period – Kyra Jansen FC (Abby Cardew, Maddy Jablonski) :41. Saves: Thornton CC 30, Annaliese Mauel FC 14.

BOYS

Neenah/Hortonville/Menasha 5, Waupun 2

At Fox Crossing, Calder Evans made 16 saves in goal to lead the Rockets to the victory at Tri-County Ice Arena.

Travis Treml, Dillon Fox, Ethan Long, Tyler Hafeman and Jack Kraus scored goals for the Rockets.