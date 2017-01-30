Appleton United girls top University School

APPLETON – The Appleton United girls’ hockey team scored two third-period goals to beat University School of Milwaukee 4-2 on Saturday night in an Eastern Shores Conference game at Appleton Family Ice Center.

Annika Horman gave Appleton a 3-2 lead with a goal at 9:06 of the third period. Liisa Cramer scored less than two minutes later to make it 4-2.

Sarah Marvin scored in the first period and Kourtney Koster scored in the second period for the United. Mekenzy Hoisington made 30 saves in goal.

With the victory, Appleton United (11-8-2 overall, 5-2 Eastern Shores) earned the No. 3 seed in the conference tournament and will play No. 2 seed Bay Area on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. at Cornerstone Community Ice Center in De Pere.

University School… …1 1 0 — 2 Appleton… …1 1 2 — 4

Goals: First period – Sarah Marvin AU (Annika Horman) 5:25; Abby Hentzen US (Libby Hennelly) 14:03. Second period – Hentzen US (Faith Krajna, Delaney Weiss) 8:14; Kourtney Koster AU (Anna Duehring, Madison Schultz) 16:46 pp. Third period – Horman AU (Liisa Cramer) 9:06; Cramer AU 10:57. Saves: Juliana Strother US 29, Mekenzy Hoisington AU 30.

BOYS

Waupun 3,

Fox Cities 2

At Fox Crossing, Cody Gast’s goal at 7:42 in overtime gave Waupun a victory over the Stars in a Badgerland Conference game Saturday night at Tri-County Ice Arena.

Waupun led 2-0 before the Stars rallied back to tie the game on a second-period goal by Hunter Schwehr and the tying goal by Schwehr in the third period.

Max Gutjahr made 30 saves in goal for the Stars (13-6), who are the No. 3 seed in the conference tournament and will play Beaver Dam on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. at Tri-County Ice Arena.

Neenah/Hortonville/Menasha is the No. 2 seed and will host Fond du Lac at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Appleton United is the No. 1 seed and will play Oshkosh on Tuesday at 8:15 p.m. at Appleton Family Ice Center.

Waupun… …1 1 0 1 — 3 Fox Cities… …0 1 1 0 — 2

Goals: First period – Baron Buchholz W 14:06. Second period – Cody Kast W (Caleb Baxter, Colin Holz) 10:11 pp; Hunter Schwehr FC (Noah Krueger) 12:23 sh. Third period – Schwehr FC (Noah Hablewitz, Krueger) 15:57. Overtime – Kast W 7:42. Saves: Caleb Sauer W 33, Max Gutjahr FC 30.