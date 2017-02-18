Gallery Appleton United vs Fox Cities Stars boys hockey regional championship By USA TODAY Sports February 18, 2017 shares share tweet sms send email Appleton UnitedÕs Gage Olson makes a save during their 6-2 win against the Fox Cities Stars Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, in Fox Crossing, Wis. Danny Damiani/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Appleton UnitedÕs Ryan Balck and Fox Cities StarsÕ Noah Hablewitz chase after the puck Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, in Fox Crossing, Wis. Danny Damiani/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Fox Cities StarsÕ Noah Krueger hugs Hunter Schwehr after Schwer scored a goal against Appleton United Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, in Fox Crossing, Wis. Danny Damiani/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Appleton UnitedÕs Matthew Gruber and Greyson Maulick celebrate a goal against the Fox Cities Stars Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, in Fox Crossing, Wis. Danny Damiani/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Appleton UnitedÕs Connor Zilisch skates down the ice during their game against the Fox Cities Stars Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, in Fox Crossing, Wis. Danny Damiani/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Fox Cities StarsÕ Noah Krueger and fights for control of the puck Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, in Fox Crossing, Wis. Danny Damiani/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Fox Cities StarsÕ Hunter Schwehr and Appleton UnitedÕs Matthew Baker race to the puck Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, in Fox Crossing, Wis. Danny Damiani/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Fox Cities StarsÕ Max Gutjahr goes for a save during their game against Appleton United Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, in Fox Crossing, Wis. Danny Damiani/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Appleton United players gather around Appleton UnitedÕs Gage Olson after their 6-2 win over the Fox Cities Stars Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, in Fox Crossing, Wis. Danny Damiani/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Fox Cities Stars’ Hayes Martinez tries to get the puck past Appleton United’s Matthew Gruber and Greyson Maulick Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, in Fox Crossing, Wis. Danny Damiani/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Appleton UnitedÕs Erik Bargholtz (24) celebrates with teammates Ben Thomas (42) and Liam Johnson (26) after Bargholtz scored a goal against the Fox Cities Stars Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, in Fox Crossing, Wis. Appleton United defeated the Fox Cities Stars 6-2. Danny Damiani/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin NoFront, Gallery shares share tweet sms send email Related News Video Appleton United overpowers Fox Cities Stars Gallery Neenah/Hortonville/Menasha vs Waupaca hockey regional championship Video Rockets roll past Comets in hockey regional