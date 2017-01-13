Appleton West boys edge Hortonville

APPLETON – The Appleton West boys’ basketball team held off Hortonville 64-61 on Thursday in a Fox Valley Association game.

Jack Mahoney led the Terrors with 21 points, including 14 in the second half.

Will Mahoney added 17 points and Pinder Singh had 10 for the Terrors.

Ryan Krueger had 23 points and Charlie Schabo scored 21 for Hortonville.

Hortonville … …24 37 — 61 Appleton West … …26 38 — 64

Hortonville: R. Krueger 23, Guyette 9, Schabo 21, Vallafskey 2, Mocadlo 6. Totals 22 12-14 61. Three-pointers: R. Krueger 3, Schabo 2. Fouls: 15.

Appleton West: Jack Mahoney 21, Singh 10, Bell 4, Will Mahoney 17, Pahlow 2, Reader 2, Pitz 8. Totals 26 10-17 64. Three-pointers: Jack Mahoney, Will Mahoney. Fouls: 14.

Big East

Sheboygan Christian 73, St. Mary Catholic 51

At Sheboygan, Jacob Stecker had 25 points and Brayden Van Ess added 22 to lead Sheboygan Christian to the win.

Mitchell Fischer had 12 points and Jordan Lacey chipped in 11 for the Zephyrs.

St. Mary Catholic… …26 25 — 51 Sheboygan Christian… …36 37 — 73

St. Mary Catholic: Lacey 11, Dejno 1, Jack 7, Solowicz 3, Nackers 2, Boyson 6, Fischer 12, Scheurs 9. Totals 18 8-11 51. Three-pointers: Lacey, Solowicz, Boyson 2, Scheurs 3. Fouls: 13.

Sheboygan Christian: Stecker 25, Hendrikse 3, Vervelde 2, Modahl 2, Wisse 4, Heinen 15, Vaness 22. Totals 31 3-6 73. Three-pointers: Stecker 3, Hendrikse, Heinen, Vaness 3. Fouls: 10.

Hilbert 71, Oostburg 51

At Oostburg, Tristan Konen scored 17 points to lead the Wolves to the win.

Jack Halbach added 15 points, Connor Kuhn had 14 and Kody Krueger 12 for Hilbert.

Hilbert … …32 39 — 71 Oostburg … …21 30 — 51

Hilbert: Lau 2, Kody Krueger 12, Konen 17, Kuhn 14, Gruett 1, Propson 6, Kyle Krueger 4, Halbach 15. Totals 28 12-19 71. Three-pointers: Konen 2, Halbach. Fouls: 15.

Oostburg: Ebbers 8, Maier 9, Daane 5, Greupink 4, Arndt 4, Swart 2, Van Ess 12, Gabrielse 2, (Team 5). Totals 17 12-20 51. Three-pointers: Ebbers 2, Daane, Greupink, Van Ess. Fouls: 16.