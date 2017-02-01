Appleton West boys rally past Appleton East

APPLETON – A big second-half comeback propelled Appleton West to a 56-51 victory Tuesday over Appleton East in a Fox Valley Association boys’ basketball game at West.

The Terrors outscored the Patriots 32-18 in the second half to steal the win after being down by nine points at halftime.

Will Mahoney led Appleton West with 23 points, including four 3-pointers.

Jason Gurholt paced Appleton East with 14 points.

Appleton East … …33 18 — 51 Appleton West … …24 32 — 56

Appleton East: Brice 11, Hutter 2, Gurholt 14, Clark 8, Derfus 6, Leisner 10. Totals 17 11-16 51. Three-pointers: Gurholt 4, Clark, Derfus 2, Leisner. Fouls: 18.

Appleton West: J. Mahoney 11, Singh 6, Goffard 3, Bell 4, W. Mahoney 23, Pahlow 5, Reader 2, Pitz 2. Totals 21 7-12 56. Three-pointers: Singh 2, W. Mahoney 4, Pahlow. Fouls: 16.

Neenah 68, Oshkosh West 53

At Oshkosh, Neenah regained the lead on a Logan Morrow basket with 11:20 to play and then took advantage of turnovers on three straight West possessions to build the lead to 53-45 and pull away.

Joe Jung led the Rockets with 18 points, while Matthew Pavletich chipped in 11. The Rockets committed just four turnovers in the game and were 13-of-17 from the free throw line.

Neenah … …36 32 — 68 Oshkosh West … …27 26 — 53

Neenah: Pavletich 11, Mericle 5, Sims 5, Jung 18, Bartman 5, Morrow 8, Dehn 7, Mascal 5, Lenhart 3, Herberg 1. Totals 24 13-17 68. Three-pointers: Jung 2, Mericle, Dehn, Mascal, Sims, Lenhart. Fouls: 21.

Oshkosh West: Kohl 19, Haasl 2, Kroll 13, Lancaste 5, Ambroso 4, Abraham 5, Steinhilber 2, Lowe 1, Wright 2. Totals 17 14-24 53. Three-pointers: Kohl 2, Lancaste, Abraham, Kroll. Fouls: 16.

Kaukauna 84, Appleton North 57

At Appleton, the Ghosts’ Jordan McCabe scored 15 points in the first half as Kaukauna rolled to a 15-point halftime lead en route to the win over the Lightning.

McCabe finished with 18 points, while Keaton Ferris and Eric Carl added 15 and 11 points, respectively.

Appleton North was led by Carl Valk and David Blom with 13 points each. Adam Zeratsky added 12.

Kaukauna … …44 40 — 84 Appleton North … …29 28 — 57

Kaukauna: Carl 11, Jedwabny 5, Judd 2, McCabe 18, McDaniel 9, Vosters 7, Ferris 15, Kurey 8, Eiting 9. Totals 26 24-39 84. Three-pointers: Carl, Jedwabny, McCabe 2, Ferris 4. Fouls: 18.

Appleton North: Valk 13, Squier 5, Zeratsky 12, Krause 4, Van Ekeren 3, Crosby 6, Blom 13, Saunders 1. Totals 19 12-24 57. Three-pointers: Valk 2, Squier, Zeratsky, Blom 3. Fouls: 23.

Fond du Lac 66, Hortonville 44

At Hortonville, Ryan Krueger scored 26 points for Hortonville but that was not enough as the Cardinals defeated the slow-starting Polar Bears.

Luke Loewe led Fond du Lac with 28 points. The Cardinals led 30-12 at halftime.

Fond du Lac … …30 36 — 66 Hortonville … …12 32 — 44

Fond du Lac: Goldstein 16, Cole 3, Fredrickson 11, Head 2, Loewe 28, Spletter 2, Winterfeldt 2, Krzanowski 2. Totals 23 17-19 66. Three-pointers: Goldstein, Loewe, Cole. Fouls: 19.

Hortonville: Krueger 26, Bonikowske 1, Welson 6, Schabo 3, Vallefskey 8. Totals 16 6-10 44. Three-pointers: Krueger 4, Schabo, Vallefskey. Fouls: 13.

North Eastern

Freedom 84, Marinette 63

At Freedom, Dwight Green scored 21 of his 35 points in the first half as the Irish defeated the Marines.

The Irish shot 55 percent from the floor, including 52 percent on 3-point attempts.

Charlie Jadin had a triple-double for the Irish with 16 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists.

Tyler Fayta led Marinette with 15 points.

Marinette … …23 40 — 63 Freedom … …35 49 — 84

Marinette: Miller 5, Nicklaus 2, Fayta 15, Stroming 2, Wagner 10, Wendt 9, Nelson 6, Poetzl 14. Totals 23 12-18 63. Three-pointers: Fayta, Wagner 2, Wendt, Poetzl. Fouls: 9.

Freedom: Hofacker 6, Heenan 2, Balthazor 2, Green 35, Brickner 2, Jadin 16, Van Handel 7, Baumgart 12, Pingel 2. Totals 35 2-6 84. Three-pointers: Hofacker, Green 5, Jadin 4, Baumgart 2. Fouls: 12.

Bay Conference

New London 54, Green Bay West 46

At New London, the Bulldogs, who trailed Green Bay West by three at halftime, outscored the Wildcats 16-8 at the free throw line to pick up the win.

Kyle Wolf led the Bulldogs with 17 points.

Brandon Dudley had 15 points for Green Bay West.

Green Bay West … …22 24 — 46 New London … …19 35 — 54

Green Bay West: Hanks 6, Dudley 15, Kirk 7, Graham 6, Franklin 2, Jackson 7, King 3. Totals 18 8-14 46. Three-pointers: Kirk, Jackson. Fouls: 20.

New London: Winkler 5, Locy 10, Wolf 17, Kurth 6, Johnson 2, Salazar 1, Oberstadt 2, Wohlt 11. Totals 16 16-21 54. Three-pointers: Winkler, Locy 2, Wolf 3. Fouls: 15.

Big East

Hilbert 58, Howards Grove 52

At Howards Grove, the Wolves made 7-of-9 free throws in the second half to make a six-point halftime lead stand up in their win over the Tigers.

Kody Krueger and Curt Simon led Hilbert with 16 and 14 points, respectively.

Bryce Pedrin led Howards Grove with 16 points.

Hilbert … …31 27 — 58 Howards Grove … …25 27 — 52

Hilbert: Kody Krueger 16, Konen 6, Kuhn 9, Propson 7, Kyle Krueger 6, Simon 14. Totals 21 8-10 58. Three-pointers: Kody Krueger 2, Konen, Kuhn, Propson, Simon 3. Fouls: 14.

Howards Grove: Pedrin 16, Reinemann 7, Stauss 13, Free 2, Holzman 14. Totals 20 7-13 52. Three-pointers: Pedrin 3, Holzman 2. Fouls: 13.

St. Mary Catholic 75, Cedar Grove-Belg. 62

At Fox Crossing, Jordan Lacey and Mitchell Fischer combined for 26 of their 35 points in the second half when the Zephyrs pulled away from the Rockets.

Lacey finished with 18 points, while Fischer had 17. Jacob Nackers and Grant Boyson added 14 and 12 points, respectively.

Josh Weiss had 25 points for Cedar Grove-Belgium.

Cedar Grove-Belgium … …29 33 — 62 St. Mary Catholic … …26 49 — 75

Cedar Grove-Belgium: Villa 6, Von Heimburg 14, Brochtrup 4, Weiss 25, Hilbelink 13. Totals 26 5-8 62. Three-pointers: Weiss 4, Von Heimburg. Fouls: 21.

St. Mary Catholic: Lacey 18, Dejno 4, Jack 6, Solowicz 4, Nackers 14, Boyson 12, Fischer 17. Totals 29 14-19 75. Three-pointers: Boyson 2, Fischer. Fouls: 13.

CWC-8

Shiocton 93, Manawa 44

At Shiocton, Brandon Spencer made eight 3-pointers and scored a game-high 28 points to lead the Chiefs.

Shiocton made 16 3-pointers in the game, which is its highest in a game this season and tied the school record for a single game.

Ethan Hass and Jeven Sachtjen each had 10 points for Manawa.

Manawa … …20 24 — 44 Shiocton … …47 46 — 93

Manawa: B. Schuelke 2, Millard 3, Forbes 3, Hass 10, Griesbach 3, Nichols 2, Wiesner 2, Koehn 9, Sachtjen 10. Totals 19 3-6 44. Three-pointers: Forbes, Griesbach, Kohn. Fouls: 10.

Shiocton: Spencer 28, Peterson 8, Leitzke 15, Brouillard 15, Bedor 12, Lorge 2, Schmidt 11, Maki 2. Totals 35 7-11 93. Three-pointers: Spencer 8, Peterson 2, Lietzke 3, Schmidt 3. Fouls: 7.

Iola-Scandinavia 63, Weyauwega-Fremont 48

At Iola, Jacob Hablewitz scored 18 points to lead the Indians in the CWC-8 loss on Monday night.

Weyauwega-Fremont … …23 25 — 48 Iola-Scandinavia … …29 34 — 63

Weyauwega-Fremont: McClone 1, Baehman 6, Knecht 2, Hablewitz 18, Young 14, Bosquez 3, Bartel 4. Totals 17 4-7 48. Three-pointers: Hablewitz 4, Young 4, Bosquez, Baehman. Fouls: 14.

Iola-Scandinavia: Holz 8, Prahl 3, Carter Kurki 2, Connor Kurki 8, Stockwell 21, Huettner 7, Wandtke 12, Bauer 2. Totals 26 6-11 63. Three-pointers: Holz 2, Prahl, Connor Kurki, Huettner. Fouls: 8.

Nonconference

Brillion 62, Kewaunee 48

At Brillion, Tyler Suess and Trevor Jandrey scored 22 and 18 points, respectively, to lead the Lions to the win over the Storm.

Kewaunee … …25 23 — 48 Brillion … …31 31 — 62

Brillion: Jandrey 18, Brouillard 4, Schwartz 11, Suess 22, Bonick 7. Totals 21 19-26 62. Three-pointer: Schwartz. Fouls: 9.