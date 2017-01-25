Appleton West girls hold off Oshkosh North

APPLETON – Julia Smith made two free throws with 50 seconds remaining to lift Appleton West to a 43-41 victory Tuesday over Oshkosh North in a Fox Valley Association girls’ basketball game.

Jenna Hoffman scored 16 points to lead the Terrors.

Oshkosh North … …18 23 — 41 Appleton West … …22 21 — 43

Oshkosh North: Wissink 12, Lieder 9, Buerger 10, Westemier 2, Anthes 6, Gauthier 2. Totals 14 6-11 41. Three-pointers: Wissink 2, Lieder 2, Anthes 2, Buerger. Fouls: 11.

Appleton West: Vantassel 6, Cocking 3, Zuleger 5, Smith 6, Pritzl 2, Leitzke 5, Hoffman 16. Totals 18 4-10 43. Three-pointers: Vantassel 2, Zuleger. Fouls: 12.

Hortonville 61, Kaukauna 34

At Kaukauna, Morgan Allen scored 24 points and Shay Frederick added 15 for the Polar Bears.

Keira Nennig and Bre Verhasselt both scored seven points to lead Kaukauna.

Hortonville … …35 26 — 61 Kaukauna … …18 16 — 34

Hortonville: Bogan 5, Pahl 2, Frederick 15, Griesbach 2, Miller 6, Nelson 3, Walter 2, Sabourin 2, Allen 24. Totals 24 6-10 61. Three-pointers: Bogan, Frederick 4, Nelson, Allen. Fouls: 16.

Kaukauna: Nennig 7, Isselmann 5, Albrecht 2, Evers 4, Verhasselt 7, Mand 6, DeBruin 1, Engmann 2. Totals 14 3-11 34. Three-pointers: Nennig, Isselman, Verhasselt. Fouls: 13.

Neenah 56, Appleton East 53

At Appleton, Katie Sukanen had 18 points and Abby Rudolph added 17 to lead the Rockets over the Patriots.

Big East

St. Mary Catholic 57, Reedsville 40

At Fox Crossing, Alicia Thone scored 16 points in the first half and Abi Thelen scored 12 in the second half to lead the Zephyrs over the Panthers.

Thone finished with 21 points, while Thelen had 17.

Reedsville … …15 25 — 40 St. Mary Catholic … …28 29 — 57

Reedsville: Schneider 6, Christiansen 3, Luben 1, Ebben 4, Stadler 2, Zipperer 2, Schmidt 22. Totals 17 4-7 40. Three-pointers: Schmidt, Christiansen. Fouls: 7.

St. Mary Catholic: Thone 21, S. Andersen 8, Braatz 2, Thelen 17, R. Andersen 7, Jares 2. Totals 23 7-9 57. Three-pointers: Thone 3, Thelen. Fouls: 7.

Cedar Grove-Belgium 46, Hilbert 43

At Cedar Grove, the Rockets outscored the Wolves 28-25 in the second half to get the win.

Makaylee Kuhn paced Hilbert with 14 points.

Hilbert … …18 25 — 43 Cedar Grove-Belgium … …18 28 — 46

Hilbert: Wiese 5, Schaffer 2, Lau 12, Kuhn 14, Schoen 10. Totals 15 11-19 43. Three-pointers: Kuhn 2. Fouls: 14.

Cedar Grove-Belgium: Meerdink 3, Beutel 13, Bruggink 4, Buechler 10, Obbink 14, Green 2. Totals 17 5-8 46. Three-pointers: Meerdink, Beutel 2, Obbink 4. Fouls: 15.

North Eastern

Freedom 56, Denmark 43

At Freedom, the Irish allowed only one field goal in the first half while building a 16-point lead in the win over the Vikings.

Freedom was led by MaKenna Haase, who had a double-double with 26 points and 16 rebounds. Taylor Haase added 11 points and seven rebounds.

Denmark … …12 31 — 43 Freedom … …28 28 — 56

Denmark: Derricks 3, Hansen 3, Laurent 12, Miller 3, Sipple 3, Halada 2, Leiterman 4, Rish 10, Groehler 3. Totals 13 14-22 43. Three-pointers: Rish 2, Sipple. Fouls: 18.

Freedom: Garrett 7, Helms 2, M. Haase 26, T. Haase 11, J. Kempen 6, Witt 4. Totals 23 9-20 56. Three-pointers: Garrett. Fouls: 20.

Eastern Wisconsin

Valders 56, Brillion 48

At Valders, the Lions made it a one-possession game with less than 90 seconds to go but the Vikings made five free throws down the stretch to ice the game. Ariel Heraly led Brillion with 19 points.

Brillion: K. Popp 2, Galoff 2, Heraly 19, Braun 8, Keller 7, Krause 4, Cohen 6. Totals 21 3-10 48. Three-pointers: Heraly 3. Fouls: 20.

Valders: Evenson 5, Glaeser 11, Hammel 5, A.Wagner 14, E. Wagner 21.

East Central

Winneconne 47, Berlin 30

At Berlin, the Wolves limited the Indians to 26 percent shooting and Abby Gilman scored 12 points in the win.

Winneconne … …26 21 — 47 Berlin … …19 11 — 30

Winneconne: Hoffman 2, Zima 4, Gilman 12, Brooks 4, Ellis 10, Becker 3, Kosciuk 10, TeGrootenhuis 2. Totals 16 12-23 47. Three-pointers: Zima, Brooks, Ellis. Fouls: 9.

Berlin: Jodarski 3, Block 2, Kurczek 16, Beltran 9. Totals 12 2-3 30. Three-pointers: Jodarski, Beltran, Kurczek 2. Fouls: 15.