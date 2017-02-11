Appleton West girls roll past Fond du Lac

APPLETON – The Appleton West girls’ basketball team rolled to a 60-38 victory Friday over Fond du Lac in a Fox Valley Association game.

Sydney Cocking scored 21 points for the Terrors, including 13 in the first half when they built a 24-13 halftime lead.

Zoey Zuleger added 13 points for the Terrors.

Aleah Wendels led Fond du Lac with 14 points.

Fond du Lac … …13 25 — 38 Appleton West … …24 36 — 60

Fond du Lac: Gietzel 7, Wendt 7, Wendels 14, Mueller 2, Dille 8. Totals 12 8-12 38. Three-pointers: Wendels 3, Gietzel 2, Wendt. Fouls: 15.

Appleton West: Vantassel 3, Knauer 2, Cocking 21, Zuleger 13, Fortune 6, Pritzl 2, Lietzke 2, Hoffman 9, Nunn 2. Totals 22 13-16 60. Three-pointers: Cocking 2, Zuleger. Fouls: 15.

Kimberly 64,

Oshkosh West 32

At Kimberly, the Papermakers outscored the Wildcats 36-14 in the second half in the big win.

Morgan Torzala led Kimberly with 15 points. Alina Hampton added 10, while Bryn Sikora and Kam Kroner both had nine.

“We’ve strung together a number of games where we’ve played really good defensively,” Kimberly coach Troy Cullen said. “And I thought we shot real well in the second half. We had a number of kids knock down big shots and share the ball really well.”

Oshkosh West … …18 14 — 32 Kimberly … …28 36 — 64

Oshkosh West: Rochon-Baker 7, Craig 3, Guenther 11, Olejnik 2, Abby Hammonds 2, Anelise Hammonds 2, Fontaine 1, Davis 2, Kaminski 2. Totals 13 4-8 32. Three-pointers: Rochon-Baker, Craig. Fouls: 11.

Kimberly: Hampton 10, Smith 4, Evers 2, Torzala 15, Lamirande 5, B. Sikora 9, Dechant 3, Kroner 9, Hetto 2, A. Sikora 3, Smarzinski 2. Totals 22 9-13 64. Three-pointers: Hampton, Torzala 3, Lamirande, B. Sikora 3, Dechant, Kroner, A. Sikora. Fouls: 7.

Appleton East 44, Kaukauna 37

At Kaukauna, the Patriots watched their nine-point lead with five minutes left dwindle to three points with 1:40 remaining in the game before hitting free throws to hold off the Ghosts.

Tricia Dailey led the Patriots with 10 points.

Keira Nennig had 15 points for Kaukauna.

Appleton East … …16 28 — 44 Kaukauna … …15 22 — 37

Appleton East: Roberts 6, Schneider 7, Al-Ibrahim 6, Van Gompel 5, Dailey 10, West 2, King 7, Jazdzewski 1. Totals 14 15-20 44. Three-pointer: Van Gompel. Fouls: 16.

Kaukauna: Nennig 15, Albrecht 4, Evers 4, Verhasselt 2, Mand 6, Engmann 6. Totals 11 14-20 37. Three-pointer: Evers. Fouls: 18.

Neenah 65,

Oshkosh North 44

At Oshkosh, Katie Sukanen scored 21 points to lead the Rockets, who led 33-25 at halftime.

Amanda Argall added 14 points for Neenah.

Sammy Buerger hit two 3-pointers and finished with 15 points for the Spartans.

Neenah … …33 32 — 65 Oshkosh North … …25 19 — 44

Neenah: Rudolph 5, Sukanen 21, Argall 14, Obry 3, Lee 10, Ebel 2, VanderMause 1, Dietzen 8, Matulle 1. Totals 21 19-24 65. Three-pointers: Argall 2, Obry, Rudolph. Fouls: 9.

Oshkosh North: Wissink 5, Karner 3, Buerger 15, Griffin 6, Anthes 11, Gauthier 4. Totals 16 4-5 44. Three-pointers: Anthes 3, Buerger 2, Griffin 2, Karner. Fouls: 17.

Bay Conference

Seymour 77,

Shawano 33

At Shawano, Hailey Oskey made five 3-pointers and scored 21 points to lead the Thunder, which led 42-19 at halftime.

Jenna Krause added 14 points and Brooke Veldt scored 11 for Seymour, which made 15 3-pointers in the game.

Seymour … …42 35 — 77 Shawano … …19 14 — 33

Seymour: Oskey 21, Riehl 5, Seitz 6, VandenLangenberg 8, Moehring 8, Krause 14, Veldt 11, Heinke 4. Totals 29 4-7 77. Three-pointers: Oskey 5, Krause 4, Veldt 3, Moehring 2, Riehl. Fouls: 16.

Shawano: Klemens 9, Buschman 12, DePerry 1, Ward 2, Hansen 4, Young 5. Totals 10 11-15 33. Three-pointers: Klemens, Buschman. Fouls: 9.

West De Pere 64, Xavier 24

At De Pere, Rebekah Vande Hey scored 13 points for Xavier as West De Pere clinched at least a share of the Bay Conference title.

Brehna Evans, who led West De Pere with 22 points, scored 11 in both halves. Hannah Stefaniak, who finished with 16 points, did most of her damage in the first half with 13 points.

Xavier … …14 10 — 24 West De Pere … …40 24 — 64

Xavier: Freimuth 3, Vande Hey 13, Sowin 2, S. Dombrowski 2, Weycker 4. Totals 9 3-5 24. Three-pointers: Vande Hey 3. Fouls: 10.

West De Pere: Carriveau 8, Appleton 2, Evans 22, Edinger 12, Denis 2, McNabb 2, Stefaniak 16. Totals 23 13-13 64. Three-pointers: Evans 4, Stefaniak. Fouls: 8.

CWC-8

Shiocton 46, Iola-Scandinavia 30

At Shiocton, the Chiefs turned the ball over only three times in the first half and played good defense in the first half as well, allowing only 12 points in the win over the Thunderbirds.

The Chiefs were led by Madi Morack with 21 points. Morack, who had been injured for approximately six weeks, made five 3-pointers en route to her big night.

Leighton Fischer led Iola-Scandinavia with 12 points.

Iola-Scandinavia … …12 18 — 30 Shiocton … …22 24 — 46

Iola-Scandinavia: E. Kisting 2, B. Kisting 7, Melum 2, Johnson 7, Fisher 12. Totals 11 5-14 30. Three-pointers: B. Kisting, Johnson, Fisher. Fouls: 8.

Shiocton: Morack 21, Schroth 1, Young 2, Schmitt 2, Elliott 6, Ubl 9, Bruns 5. Totals 18 4-8 46. Three-pointers: Morack 5, Bruns. Fouls: 15.

Eastern Wisconsin

Brillion 53, Kiel 52

At Brillion, the Lions made key defensive stops, hit key free throws down the stretch and were able to upset the first-place Raiders.

Sara Braun led Brillion with 16 points, while Ariel Heraly added 11.

Kiel was led by Sierra Schobert with 26 points.

Kiel … …18 34 — 52 Brillion … …24 29 — 53

Kiel: Binversie 5, Waldorf 15, Schmitz 4, Blatz 2, Schobert 26. Totals 20 10-20 52. Three-pointers: Waldorf 2.

Brillion: Beyer 4, Popp 1, Heraly 11, Braun 16, Keller 9, Kraus 8, Cohen 4. Totals 18 11-17 53. Three-pointers: Heraly, Braun 3, Kraus 2. Fouls: 15.

East Central

K.M. Lutheran 70, Winneconne 26

At Jackson, Sadie Kosciuk had 10 points and six rebounds for the Wolves in the loss.

Sydney Stern made eight 3-pointers and scored 27 points to lead Kettle Moraine Lutheran.

Winneconne … …14 12 — 26 K.M. Lutheran … …49 21 — 70

Winneconne: Brooks 5, Ellis 8, Becker 1, Kosciuk 10, TeGrootenhuis 2. Totals 11 4-17 26. Three-pointers: None. Fouls: 12.

Kettle Moraine Lutheran: Sina 5, Bock 4, Vandermus 2, Leikam 10, Porth 4, Washburn 4, Stern 27, Soderbeck 6, Knuth 2, Kary 6. Totals 27 5-11 70. Three-pointers: Stern 8, Sina, Leikam, Washburn. Fouls: 14.

North Eastern

Little Chute 56, Oconto Falls 40

At Little Chute, Tess Keyzers scored 40 points to lead the Mustangs to the victory Thursday night.

Keyzers made three 3-pointers and was 7-for-8 at the free throw line. She scored 23 points in the first half.

Little Chute: H. VandenBerg 6, Joten 4, O. Hermsen 2, Keyzers 40, Battle 1, A. Hermsen 3. Totals 21 10-14 56. Three-pointers: Keyzers 3, A. Hermsen. Fouls: 14.