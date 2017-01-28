Appleton West girls top Kimberly in overtime

APPLETON – Lauren Lietzke made a free throw with 3.2 seconds remaining in overtime to give Appleton West a 47-46 victory Friday over Kimberly in a Fox Valley Association girls’ basketball game.

Zoey Zuleger led Appleton West with 17 points, while Jenna Hoffman added 10.

Alina Hampton led Kimberly with 14 points. She nailed a 3-point shot at the end of regulation to force the overtime period.

Kimberly … …24 20 2 — 46 Appleton West … …20 24 3 — 47

Kimberly: Hampton 14, Smith 7, Evers 5, Torzala 7, Dechant 5, Kroner 4, Sikora 4. Totals 14 12-17 46. Three-pointers: Hampton 3, Evers, Torzala, Sikora. Fouls: 16.

Appleton West: Cocking 7, Zuleger 17, Smith 4, Fortune 6, Lietzke 3, Hoffman 10. Totals 14 17-24 47. Three-pointers: Zuleger, Hoffman. Fouls: 12.

Hortonville 64, Oshkosh West 49

At Hortonville, Shay Frederick scored all 14 of her points in the first half for the Polar Bears, who built a 42-22 halftime lead.

Morgan Allen led Hortonville with 17 points.

Oshkosh West … …22 27 — 49 Hortonville … …42 22 — 64

Oshkosh West: Rochon-Baker 6, Craig 5, Guenther 14, Fuller 14, Hammonds 4, Kaminski 6. Totals 21 6-8 49. Three-pointers: Craig. Fouls: 10.

Hortonville: Bogan 2, Pahl 4, Frederick 14, Griesbach 4, Miller 2, Baumann 3, Walter 4, Sabourin 5, Nelson 9, Allen 17. Totals 26 5-10 64. Three-pointers: Nelson 3, Frederick 2, Griesbach, Baumann. Fouls: 9.

Neenah 65,

Kaukauna 33

At Neenah, the Rockets — playing their third game this week — were able to extend their lead late in the first half en route to the win.

Neenah used a combination of half- and full-court pressure to frustrate the Ghosts.

Katie Sukanen led the Rockets with 18 points, while Abby Rudolph and Kate Dietzen both had 11 points.

Lydia Albrecht led the Ghosts with 12 points.

Kaukauna … …21 12 — 33 Neenah … …37 28 — 65

Kaukauna: Albrecht 12, Mand 5, Nennig 3, Rodriguez 3, Evers 2, Brochtrup 2, Verhasselt 2, DeBruin 2, Engmann 2. Totals 8 16-23 33. Three-pointer: Albrecht. Fouls: 21.

Neenah: Sukanen 18, Rudolph 11, Dietzen 11, Argall 8, Obry 7, Lee 4, VanderMause 2, McGinnis 2, Sims 2. Totals 22 19-27 65. Three-pointers: Rudolph, Obry. Fouls: 20.

North Eastern

Wrightstown 56,

Little Chute 35

At Little Chute, Alisha Murphy scored 14 points to lead the Tigers over the Mustangs.

Bridget Froehlke added 11 points for Wrightstown, while Danielle Nennig had 10.

Aubrie Hermsen paced Little Chute with 13 points, including three 3-pointers.

Wrightstown … …25 31 — 56 Little Chute … …17 18 — 35

Wrightstown: Froehlke 11, DeCleene 2, Riha 2, Murphy 14, Nennig 10, Van Zeeland 5, Glodowski 2, Wolske 8, VanderHeiden 2. Totals 24 6-12 56. Three-pointers: Froehlke, Murphy. Fouls: 13.

Little Chute: Schumacher 3, O. Hermsen 2, Keyzers 10, Battle 5, A. Hermsen 13, Plutz 2. Totals 14 3-6 35. Three-pointers: Battle, A. Hermsen 3. Fouls: 10.

Waupaca 36,

Oconto Falls 24

At Oconto Falls, the Comets limited the Panthers to seven points in the first half to get the win.

Victoria Nowak scored a game-high 13 points to lead Waupaca (6-9, 4-6).

Oconto Falls had nine girls score in the game, led by Olivia Steffens with eight points.

Waupaca … …20 16 — 36 Oconto Falls … …7 17 — 24

Waupaca: Johannes 7, Bartel 6, Radley 2, Nowak 13, Smith 1, Schmidt 7. Totals 12 11-15 36. Three-pointer: Schmidt. Fouls: 12.

Oconto Falls: Kratz 2, Misco 1, Helmley 2, Donnart 1, Shallow 1, Sadowski 1, Steffens 8, Allen 1, Albrecht 7. Totals 6 8-16 24. Three-pointers: Steffens 2, Albrecht 2. Fouls: 17.

Luxemburg-Casco 58, Fox Valley Luth. 38

At Luxemburg, Cassie Schiltz dropped 22 points to lead all scorers and propel the Spartans over the Foxes.

Mary Cravillion added 11 points for Luxemburg-Casco, while both Jenna Jorgensen and Alexis Dorner each had 10.

Alyssa Charron had 14 points to lead FVL.

Fox Valley Lutheran … …20 18 — 38 Luxemburg-Casco … …32 26 — 58

Fox Valley Lutheran: Duciaume 7, Krueger 2, Bruss 9, A. Charron 14, Brukardt 4, Jensen 2. Totals 10 14-25 38. Three-pointers: A. Charron 2, Duciaume, Bruss. Fouls: 9.

Luxemburg-Casco: Schiltz 22, Cravillion 11, Jorgensen 10, Thayse 2, Dart 3, Dorner 10. Totals 23 2-3 58. Three-pointers: Schiltz 4, Cravillion 3, Jorgensen 2, Dart. Fouls: 14.

Denmark 64, Clintonville 50

At Clintonville, Catherine Morse scored 17 points and had 16 rebounds for the Truckers, who were outscored 44-26 in the second half.

Abby King added 12 points for Clintonville.

Denmark … …20 44 — 64 Clintonville … …24 26 — 50

Denmark: Derricks 3, Hansen 9, Laurent 13, Sipple 6, Halada 3, Leiterman 25, Rish 2, Pennings 2, Groehler 1. Totals 22 15-25 64. Three-pointers: Hansen 3, Derricks, Sipple. Fouls: 21.

Clintonville: Weatherwax 3, Arndt 4, King 12, Morse 17, Beyersdorf 2, Birling 5, Lorge 6, Dunn 1. Totals 17 13-20 50. Three-pointers: King 2, Morse. Fouls: 23.

Big East

Cedar Grove-Belg. 40, St. Mary Catholic 31

At Cedar Grove, Autumn Beutel scored 11 of her 15 points in the first half to lead the Rockets over the Zephyrs.

Abbi Thelen led the Zephyrs with 18 points, with 15 in the second half.

St. Mary Catholic … …8 23 — 31 Cedar Grove … …22 18 — 40

St. Mary Catholic: Thone 2, S. Andersen 6, Britt 3, Thelen 18, R. Andersen 2. Totals 12 5-9 31. Three-pointers: Britt, Thelen. Fouls: 18.

Cedar Grove-Belgium: Beutel 15, Bruggink 1, Buechler 12, Obbink 5, Green 3, Felsinger 4. Totals 12 13-19 40. Three-pointers: Beutel 2, Obbink. Fouls: 15.

Howards Grove 60, Hilbert 31

At Hilbert, the Tigers limited the Wolves to just seven points in the first half and went on to pick up the win.

Sam Yancy led Howards Grove with 17 points, while Brittany Schaller and Addi Gerber both had 14.

Hilbert was led by Makaylee Kuhn with 10 points.

Howards Grove … …31 29 — 60 Hilbert … …7 24 — 31

Howards Grove: Reinemann 4, Schaller 14, Stauss 7, Yancy 17, Near 4, Gerber 14. Totals 23 10-13 60. Three-pointers: Schaller 2, Gerber 2. Fouls: 6.

Hilbert: Wiese 7, Schaffer 6, Lau 4, Kuhn 10, Schoen 2, Duchow 2. Totals 13 4-8 31. Three-pointer: Schaffer. Fouls: 15.

CWC-8

Witt.-Birnamwood 65, Manawa 29

At Wittenberg, Taylor Nier scored 35 points to lead the Chargers over the Wolves.

Laynie Bessette and Alexis Wepner both scored 10 points to lead Manawa.

Manawa … …18 11 — 29 Wittenberg-Birnamwood … …39 26 — 65

Manawa: Bessette 10, Struzynski 4, Schernecker 3, Wepner 10, Pethke 2.

Wittenberg-Birnamwood: Verkuilen 2, P. Norrbom 3, Bailliett 2, Kasprak 7, E. Norrbom 8, Nier 35, Konkol 8.

Eastern Wisconsin

Brillion 33, Chilton 24

At Brillion, the Lions outscored the Tigers 19-13 in the second half to sneak away with the win.

“We showed a lot of toughness battling every possession,” Brillion coach Jeff Capelle said. “We played really good defense, which helped us get a lead and we were able to maintain the lead. We were able to make free throws down the stretch.”

Sara Braun led Brillion with 16 points.

Lauren Mortimer led Chilton with six points.

Chilton … …11 13 — 24 Brillion … …14 19 — 33

Brillion: Beyer 5, Heraly 1, Braun 16, Keller 2, Kraus 4, Cohen 5. Totals 11 10-16 33. Three-pointer: Braun. Fouls: 15.

Chilton: Brickl 5, Moehn 4, Mortimer 6, A. Schmitz 3, M. Schmitz 2, Stiefvater 4. Totals 7 10-16 24. Three-pointers: None.

East Central

Plymouth 89, Winneconne 68

At Winneconne, the Panthers outscored the Wolves 42-27 in the first half to roll to the win.

Gwen Streblow led Plymouth with 27 points, while Lydia Rhude chipped in 25.

Sadie Kosciuk paced Winneconne with 25 points.

Plymouth … …42 47 — 89 Winneconne … …27 41 — 68

Plymouth: Hering 7, Lilek 2, Jewell 8, Gosse 3, Meyer 2, Rhude 25, Lautenschlauger 6, Streblow 27, Leider 9. Totals 29 22-30 89. Three-pointers: Jewell, Gosse, Rhude 2, Streblow 5. Fouls: 25.

Winneconne: Kubasta 1, Gilman 11, Brooks 4, Ellis 15, Becker 12, Kosciuk 25. Totals 20 27-37 68. Three-pointer: Gilman. Fouls: 20.

Nonconference

Stockbridge 66, Wis. Valley Lutheran 56

At Mosinee, Rhonda Cole and Leigha Hermann combined for 49 points to lead the Indians past the Wolves.

Simeon Schult had 22 ponts for the Wolves.

Stockbridge … …33 33 — 66 Wisconsin Valley Lutheran … …20 36 — 56

Stockbridge: Cole 26, Hermann 23, Ecker 9, Krebsbach 8.

Wisconsin Valley Lutheran: Schult 22, Maroszek 18, Sawyer 7, Betts 7, Morgan 2.