Appleton West holds off Appleton East

APPLETON – Appleton West was outstanding at the free throw line Tuesday in holding off Appleton East 37-32 in a Fox Valley Association girls’ basketball victory at West.

The Terrors shot 13-for-14 at the line in the second half to seal the win. Lauren Lietzke was 6-for-6 in the second half, Sydney Cocking was 5-for-6 and Jenna Hoffman was 2-for-2 for West.

Cocking led the Terrors (12-5 overall, 8-5 FVA) with 13 points, while Lietzke finished with 10.

Lexie Schneider led Appleton East (7-8, 6-6) with nine points.

Appleton East … …12 20 — 32 Appleton West … …14 23 — 37

Appleton East: Roberts 4, Schneider 9, Peterson 5, West 6, King 4, Schiermeister 4. Totals 11 9-13 32. Three-pointer: Peterson. Fouls: 14.

Appleton West: Knauer 3, Cocking 13, Smith 2, Fortune 7, Lietzke 10, Hoffman 2. Totals 11 14-18 37. Three-pointer: Knauer. Fouls: 16.

North Eastern

Fox Valley Lutheran 55, Oconto Falls 26

At Oconto Falls, everyone in uniform scored for the Foxes, with Jenna Bruss and Alyssa Charron each scoring 12 points to lead the way.

The Foxes outscored the Panthers 32-12 in the second half.

Fox Valley Lutheran … …23 32 — 55 Oconto Falls … …14 12 — 26

Fox Valley Lutheran: Duciaume 2, Krueger 4, Birling 8, Bruss 12, Aden 1, J. Charron 2, E. Jensen 1, Verbeke 2, A. Charron 12, Brukardt 4, Ewart 2, Wolf 2, M. Jensen 3. Totals 16 20-33 55. Three-pointers: Bruss 3. Fouls: 13.

Oconto Falls: Keuken 2, Kratz 5, Misco 1, Helmle 4, Brauer 3, Sadowski 6, Huberty 5. Totals 10 5-9 26. Three-pointer: Huberty. Fouls: 26.

Freedom 65, Clintonville 34

At Clintonville, Makenna Haase scored 22 points to lead the Irish over the Truckers.

Jada Helms added 12 for Freedom.

Melany Lorge had seven points for Clintonville.

Freedom … …35 30 — 65 Clintonville … …11 23 — 34

Freedom: Garrett 9, M. Kempen 2, Helms 12, Peters 4, M. Haase 22, T. Haase 7, J. Kempen 2, Witt 3, Evers 4. Totals 25 12-19 65. Three-pointers: Garrett, Helms 2. Fouls: 12.

Clintonville: Weatherwax 2, King 6, Morse 4, Gast 1, Beyersdorf 1, Birling 4, Seefeldt 6, Harbath 3, Lorge 7. Totals 10 8-12 34. Three-pointers: King 2, Harbarth, Birling, Seefeldt 2.

Wrightstown 59, Denmark 28

At Wrightstown, Kailee Van Zeeland scored 15 points and Alisha Murphy had 11 for the Tigers, who led 30-11 at halftime.

Denmark … …11 17 — 28 Wrightstown … …30 29 — 59

Denmark: Hansen 2, Laurent 8, Sipple 2, Halada 2, Leiterman 9, Wochenske 3, Groehler 2. Totals 11 6-9 28. Three-pointers: None. Fouls: 11.

Wrightstown: Froehlke 5, A. Diny 2, Guns 8, Murphy 11, Nennig 6, Van Zeeland 15, Glodowski 2, Wolske 8, Vander Heiden 2. Totals 22 13-18 59. Three-pointers: Froehlke, Van Zeeland. Fouls: 6.

Little Chute 69, Waupaca 34

At Little Chute, Tess Keyzers scored 25 points to lead the Mustangs over the Comets.

Little Chute outscored Waupaca 39-17 in the first half.

Emma Smidt paced Waupaca with 14 points.

Waupaca … …17 17 — 34 Little Chute … …39 30 — 69

Waupaca: Johannes 12, Barlow 1, Radley 1, Nowak 4, Smith 2, Smidt 14. Totals 12 7-12 34. Three-pointers: Johannes, Smidt 2. Fouls: 9.

Little Chute: H. VandenBerg 13, Van Boxtel 2, Joten 13, Elrick 3, Schumacher 4, Keyzers 25, Hermsen 5, L. VandenBerg 4. Totals 28 7-8 69. Three-pointers: H. VandenBerg, Joten 3, Elrick, Hermsen. Fouls: 11.

Bay Conference

New London 53, Xavier 48

At Appleton, the Bulldogs made 7-of-11 free throws in the second half to stave off the Hawks.

Leah Porath led New London with 17 points. Kali Rohan added 14.

Xavier was led by Sarah Dombrowski’s 16 points. Rebekah Vande Hey added 13.

New London … …25 28 — 53 Xavier … …24 24 — 48

New London: Christian 7, Halvorson 3, Besaw 4, Rohan 14, Winkler 6, Porath 17, Pankow 2. Totals 19 10-15 53. Three-pointers: Christian, Winkler 2, Porath 2. Fouls: 16.

Xavier: Vande Hey 13, Zubella 4, Sowin 2, S. Dombrowski 7, S. Dombrowski 16, Weycker 6. Totals 19 5-10 48. Three-pointers: Vande Hey 2, C. Dombrowski, S. Dombrowski 2. Fouls: 18.

West De Pere 50, Menasha 18

At Menasha, the Phantoms stymied the Bluejays, holding them to just eight field goals to remain unbeaten in the Bay Conference.

Brehna Evans had 20 points to lead West De Pere.

Lisa Wussow had half of the Bluejays’ points, as she finished with nine.

West De Pere … …33 17 — 50 Menasha … …9 9 — 18

West De Pere: Kandravi 1, Evans 20, Edinger 12, Denis 3, Raasch 2, McNabb 6, Coppens 2, Stefaniak 4. Totals 16 13-31 50. Three-pointers: Evans 3, Denis, Stefaniak. Fouls: 12.

Menasha: Roen 2, Roesler 5, Yost 2, Wussow 9. Totals 8 1-1 18. Three-pointer: Roesler. Fouls: 15.

Seymour 65, Green Bay East 30

At Seymour, the Thunder outscored the Red Devils 33-9 in the first half to roll to the win.

Hailey Oskey led Seymour with 18 points.

Ja’Staria Brantley paced Green Bay East with 18 points, including four 3-pointers.

Green Bay East … …9 21 — 30 Seymour … …33 32 — 65

Green Bay East: Watzka 2, Brantley 18, McDonald 2, Durada 8. Totals 12 2-2 30. Three-pointers: Brantley 4. Fouls: 11.

Seymour: Oskey 18, Bluma 2, King 2, Seitz 12, VandenLangenberg 8, Moehring 3, Krause 9, Veldt 5, Heinke 2, Johnson 4. Totals 26 9-10 65. Three-pointers: Oskey 2, Moehring, Veldt. Fouls: 2.

East Central

Winneconne 65, Ripon 51

At Winneconne, Sadie Kosciuk scored 24 points and had 10 rebounds for the Wolves, who led 29-17 at halftime.

Abby Gilman and Jordyn Ellis both added 11 points for Winneconne.

Ripon … …17 34 — 51 Winneconne … …29 36 — 65

Ripon: Burdick 3, Davis 18, Lewis 15, Rondorf 4, McNeill 11. Totals 17 11-16 51. Three-pointers: Davis 4, Lewis, McNeill. Fouls: 12.

Winneconne: Kubasta 7, Novinska 4, Zima 2, Gilman 11, Brooks 6, Ellis 11, Kosciuk 24. Totals 27 8-15 65. Three-pointers: Kubasta, Gilman, Ellis. Fouls: 15.

Eastern Wisconsin

Brillion 55, Sheboygan Falls 54

At Brillion, Sara Braun scored 15 points while Katharina Keller and Paige Kraus both scored 10 in the Lions’ win over the Falcons.

Sheboygan Falls … …27 27 — 54 Brillion … …31 24 — 55

Brillion: Beyer 5, Popp 3, Hearly 4, Braun 15, Keller 10, Kraus 10, Cohen 8.

Nonconference

Hilbert 36, Chilton 26

At Hilbert, the Wolves held the Tigers to just six points in the second half and rallied for the home victory.

Makaylee Kuhn led Hilbert with 17 points.

Michaela Prust and Amy Schmitz both scored five points to lead Chilton.

Chilton … …20 6 — 26 Hilbert … …17 19 — 36

Chilton: Beil 3, Brickl 2, M. Schmitz 4, A. Schmitz 5, Moehn 4, Stiefvater 3, Prust 5. Totals 9 6-10 26. Three-pointers: Beil, A. Schmitz. Fouls: 11.

Hilbert: Wiese 4, Schaffer 3, Lau 5, Kuhn 17, Schoen 5, Duchow 1, Bergelin 1. Totals 12 8-14 36. Three-pointers: Schaffer, Kuhn 3. Fouls: 13.