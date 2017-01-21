Appleton West knocks off Appleton North

APPLETON – A big first half and strong free throw shooting helped Appleton West to an 82-70 victory Friday over Appleton North in a Fox Valley Association boys’ basketball game at West.

The Terrors jumped out to a 43-30 lead at haftime and stayed strong in the second half to secure the win. The Terrors made 38-of-45 free throws.

Pinder Singh led Appleton West with 26 points, followed by Jack Mahoney with 22.

Carl Valk paced Appleton North with 14 points, including three 3-pointers.

Appleton North … …30 40 — 70 Appleton West … …43 39 — 82

Appleton North: Valk 14, Mowbray 2, Hiltunen 4, Squier 12, Hammen 6, Zeratsky 9, Krause 7, Crowley 2, Blom 6, Saunders 2, Van Handel 6. Totals 24 16-20 70. Three-pointers: Valk 2, Hammen 2, Krause, Blom. Fouls: 20.

Appleton West: J. Mahoney 22, Singh 26, Bell 6, W. Mahoney 8, Pahlow 13, Reader 2, Pitz 5. Totals 20 38-45 82. Three-pointers: Singh 4. Fouls: 20.

North Eastern

Little Chute 65, Fox Valley Lutheran 47

At Appleton, the Mustangs built a 13-point lead in the first half and made 10 3-point baskets in their win over the Foxes.

Noah Mueller led Little Chute with 20 points. Noah Knudsen and Devin Plate both added 15. All of Knudsen’s points came on 3-point baskets.

Jordan Olson and Jared Kraftzenk both scored 11 points to lead Fox Valley Lutheran.

Little Chute … …36 29 — 65 Fox Valley Lutheran … …23 24 — 47

Little Chute: Plate 15, Mueller 20, Huss 11, Stevens 4, Knudsen 15. Totals 22 11-18 65. Three-pointers: Plate 2, Mueller 3, Knudsen 5. Fouls: 16.

Fox Valley Lutheran: Schild 6, Doyen 2, Barrington 11, Olson 4, Kraftzenk 11, Wenzel 1, Rodencal 8, Uitenbroek 4. Totals 17 8-14 47. Three-pointers: Schild, Barrington, Kraftzenk 3.. Fouls: 19.

Freedom 68, Wrightstown 62

At Freedom, the Tigers held the Irish scoreless for the first 7:30 of the second half, with neither team able to forge more than a seven-point lead the rest of the way as Freedom scratched out the win.

Dwight Green led the Irish with 21 points. Charlie Jadin added 19.

James Hansen and Lucas Haese had 25 and 15 points, respectively, for Wrightstown.

Neither team shot well from 3-point range. Wrightstown shot 26 percent, while Freedom hit only 21 percent.

Wrightstown … …29 33 — 62 Freedom … …39 29 — 68

Wrightstown: Theunis 4, Froehlke 6, Hazaert 3, Klister 2, Hansen 25, Haese 15, Kroes 2, Beining 3, York 2. Totals 22 13-21 62. Three-pointers: Hansen 2, Haese 3. Fouls: 25.

Freedom: Hofacker 5, Heenan 1, Balthazor 4, Green 21, Brickner 6, Jadin 19, Baumgart 10, Pingel 2. Totals 26 13-27 68. Three-pointers: Hofacker, Green, Jadin. Fouls: 21.

Denmark 90,

Waupaca 64

At Waupaca, Brandon Wanty scored 17 of his 24 points in the second half to lead Waupaca, which trailed 46-29 at halftime.

Blake Derricks led Denmark with 19 points.

Denmark … …46 44 — 90 Waupaca … …29 35 — 64

Denmark: Pelischek 4, Bisbee 3, Warden 2, Derricks 19, Short 17, Jens 13, Gezella 6, Rabas 3, Suemnick 12, Satori 7, Sipiorski 2. Totals 34 15-21 90. Three-pointers: Short 2, Gezella 2, Bisbee, Derricks, Satori. Fouls: 19.

Waupaca: Gardner 5, Johnson 2, Dayton 7, Wanty 24, Vaughn 7, Bartel 4, Bunge 9, Wright 5, Thurman 1. Totals 22 15-24 64. Three-pointers: Wanty 3, Gardner, Dayton, Vaughn, Wright. Fouls: 20.

Marinette 69, Clintonville 57

At Clintonville, the Truckers were outscored 20-5 at the free throw line in their loss.

Nathan Krueger scored 20 points, Tyler Petermann had 17 and Sam Wittman added 13 for Clintonville.

Marinette … …20 49 — 69 Clintonville … …28 29 — 57

Marinette: Poetzl 17, Nelson 17, Wagner 13, Wendt 10, Fayta 5, Miller 5, Stroming 2. Totals 21 20-29 69. Three-pointers: Poetzl 3, Wagner 2, Nelson, Miller. Fouls: 11.

Clintonville: Krueger 20, Petermann 17, Wittman 13, Koeppen 5, Schirpke 2. Totals 22 5-7 57. Three-pointers: Petermann 3, Wittman 3, Koeppen, Krueger. Fouls: 23.

Big East

Hilbert 77,

Manit. Lutheran 49

At Manitowoc, the Wolves raced past the Lancers, outscoring them by 28 points in the first half.

Jack Halbach and Kody Krueger combined for 32 of Hilbert’s 50 first-half points.

Halbach finished with a team-high 21, while Krueger had 17.

Brock Staudt led Manitowoc Lutheran with 12 points.

Hilbert … …50 27 — 77 Manitowoc Lutheran … …22 27 — 49

Hilbert: B. Lau 5, Kody Krueger 17, Konen 12, E. Lau 4, Kuhn 3, Karson Kueger 2, Gruett 1, Diedrich 4, Propson 2, Kyle Krueger 5, Simon 1, Halbach 21. Totals 31 8-18 77. Three-pointers: B. Lau, Kody Kureger 3, Konen 2, Halbach. Fouls: 7.

Manitowoc Lutheran: Zastrow 9, Klein 8, C. Hillmer 3, Lomibao 4, Henschel 5, Staudt 12, A. Hillmer 4, Rathje 4. Totals 20 2-4 49. Three-pointers: Zastrow, Klein 2, C. Hillmer, Henschel, Staudt, A. Hillmer. Fouls: 17.

Oostburg 38,

St. Mary Catholic 36

At Fox Crossing, after being down by 12 points at halftime, the Zephyrs could not find a way to win after outscoring the Flying Dutchmen 22-12 in the second half.

Jordan Lacey led St. Mary Catholic with 15 points.

Oostburg … …26 12 — 38 St. Mary Catholic … …14 22 — 36

Oostburg: Schreurs 6, Maier 12, Daane 2, Arndt 7, Swart 3, Van Ess 8. Totals 15 3-9 38. Three-pointers: Schreurs 2, Arndt, Swart, Van Ess. Fouls: 13.

St. Mary Catholic: Lacey 15, Jack 4, Solowicz 5, Nackers 4, Fischer 8. Totals 14 6-12 36. Three-pointers: Lacey, Solowicz. Fouls: 15.

CWC-8

Shiocton 68, Witt.-Birnamwood 54

At Wittenberg, Nate Schmidt scored 16 of his 24 points in the first half to lead Shiocton, which led 40-18 at halftime.

Ty Bedor added 14 points, Wesley Brouillard had 11 and Josh Leitzke 10 for Shiocton (6-5, 4-0 CWC).

Shiocton … …40 28 — 68 Witt.-Birnamwood … …18 36 — 54

Shiocton: Spencer 6, Peterson 3, Leitzke 10, Brouillard 11, Bedor 14, Schmidt 24. Totals 27 7-15 68. Three-pointers: Spencer 2, Leitzke, Brouillard, Schmidt 3. Fouls: 11.

Wittenberg-Birnamwood: Kapitz 12, Lehman 6, Fraaza 10, Alwes 4, Groshek 21, Kerstner 1. Totals 21 3-6 54. Three-pointers: Kapitz 2, Fraaza 2, Groshek 5. Fouls: 14.

Wey.-Fremont 78, Bonduel 67

At Bonduel, the Indians made 12 3-pointers to shoot past the Bears.

Jake Hablewitz scored 21 points for Weyauwega-Fremont (3-9, 3-2), while Logan Bosquez added 20.

Wey.-Fremont … …34 44 — 78 Bonduel … …33 34 — 67

Weyauwega-Fremont: Magdanz 4, McClone 6, Baehman 12, Knecht 3, Hablewitz 21, Young 6, Bosquez 20, Bartel 6. Totals 27 12-22 78. Three-pointers: Baehman 4, Hablewitz 3, Young 2, Bosquez 3. Fouls: 20.

Bonduel: Weier 18, Garside 9, Olsen 1, Letter 14, Szoszorek 3, Bohm 11, Cairns 11. Totals 23 13-22 67. Three-pointers: Weier 3, Garside 2, Letter 2, Szoszorek. Fouls: 20.

Eastern Wisconsin

Sheboygan Falls 59, Brillion 51

At Sheboygan, the Falcons outscored the Lions 40-32 in the second half to secure the win after being tied at halftime.

Jared Petrie led Sheboygan Falls with 15 points.

Trevor Jandrey paced Brillion with 19 points, while Tyler Suess added 15.

Brillion … …19 32 — 51 Sheboygan Falls … …19 40 — 59

Brillion: Jandrey 19, Q. Schwartz 7, Schlender 2, D. Schwartz 4, Suess 15, Mentzel 2, Bonick 2. Totals 22 6-7 51. Three-pointer: Q. Schwartz. Fouls: 17.