Appleton West Terrors hold off Appleton East

APPLETON – Appleton West built an 11-point halftime lead and held off Appleton East in the second half to win 39-34 in a Fox Valley Association girls’ basketball game Saturday night at East.

The Patriots were within three points and had the ball with 20 seconds remaining in the game but weren’t able to convert. The Terrors then made two free throws to seal the win.

Sydney Cocking scored 16 points for the Terrors, who led 20-9 at halftime. Appleton East was held scoreless for the first 11 minutes of the game.

Lexie Schneider led Appleton East with 11 points.

The Terrors outscored the Patriots 17-7 at the free throw line.

Appleton West… …20 19 — 39 Appleton East… …9 25 — 34

Appleton West: Cocking 16, Zuleger 7, Smith 2, Fortune 4, Pritzl 8, Hoffman 2. Totals 10 17-20 39. Three-pointers: Zuleger, Fortune. Fouls: 16.

Appleton East: Roberts 4, Schneider 11, Al-Ibrahim 4, Peterson 5, Van Gompel 3, Dailey 5, West 2. Totals 12 7-13 34. Three-pointers: Peterson, Van Gompel, Dailey. Fouls: 17.