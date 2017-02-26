Appleton West wins another close finish

APPLETON – Close games are nothing new for the Appleton West girls’ basketball team.

Saturday’s Division 1 regional semifinal against the No. 7 seeded Red Raiders wasn’t any different as the game came down to the final minute before the No. 2 seed Terrors defeated Wisconsin Rapids 53-49 in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal.

“We kept our composure,” senior Sydney Cocking said. “We’ve been in close games all season, which is not something I want to be in, but it happens. We hit our free throws and sealed the game.”

Cocking stepped up and led Appleton West in scoring as she finished with 20 points, while the majority came in the second half.

“My teammates just found me in the open slot,” Cocking said. “They set screens for me and got me open and I finished them.”

Cocking scored the first four points of the second half, and later made her second 3-pointer of the evening to put West up 34-24 with under 10 minutes left.

“She’s been doing that most of this year,” West coach Jim Brown said. “She’s a senior who wants to keep playing.”

The Terrors maintained nearly a 10-point lead for the rest of the game until the Red Raiders made a 3-pointer to narrow the score to 42-37 with 4:17 remaining.

Maddie Paitel of Wisconsin Rapids hit a basket beyond the arc to make it a 3-point gap with about 2:30 left, but Lauren Lietzke responded with a 3-point play from the post after being fouled.

The Red Raiders made a basket in the paint with 3.7 seconds left to narrow the score to three points again, but could not find a way finish as Maddy Vantassel hit a free throw for West.

“They did a lot of good things, but I don’t think we played the way we are capable of playing,” Brown said. “We had times where we could put the game away, but then played foolish at the end.”

Appleton West led 19-13 at halftime.

“We had some good shots, but the ball didn’t go in the basket,” Brown said. “Our defense was like it has been all year, kept them down.”

While the Terrors could not get a lot of shots to go down in the first half, Zoey Zuleger never quit shooting.

“Coach just always said to keep shooting the ball if you’re a shooter,” Zuleger said. “Coach told me to focus in and I tried to do that.”

Zuleger led the Terrors with seven points in the first half. After Cocking put West up 14-10 with a 3-pointer with nearly five minutes remaining in the first half, Zuleger hit a basket beyond the arc to put the Terrors up 19-12 with 1:30 left in the first.

“It started more of a flow for our offense,” Zuleger said. “Once we get going, our shots will start to fall, which is what started happening after that.”

Appleton West will host No. 6-seeded Stevens Point on Monday at 7 p.m.

“We’re good enough,” Brown said. “For whatever reason, we got out of sync a little bit. We’ll be fine. Play a little cleaner and win the next one.”

Wisconsin Rapids… …13 36 — 49 Appleton West… …19 34 — 53

Wisconsin Rapids: Pulchinski 13, Hess 9, Wiernik 9, Paitel 6, Kautzer 5, A. Huglen 4, K. Huglen 3. Three-pointers: Paitel 2, Wiernik.

Appleton West: Cocking 20, Zuleger 7, Lietzke 7, Hoffman 7, Vantassel 5, Smith 3, Fortune 3, Knauer 1. Three-pointers: Cocking 2, Zuleger, Fortune.