Archbishop Mitty (Calif.) up to No. 4, Paul VI (Va.) stays atop Super 25 Computer girls basketball rankings

Archbishop Mitty (San Jose, Calif.) moved up a spot to No. 4, while the top three teams stayed the same in the latest Super 25 Computer girls basketball rankings.

RELATED: Full computer rankings searchable by state

Paul VI (Fairfax, Va.) held onto the top spot, followed by Clovis West (Fresno, Calif.) and Centennial (Las Vegas). St. John’s (Washington D.C.) rounds out the top five.

Hopkins (Minnetonka, Minn.) comes in at No. 6, followed by Miami Country Day, Duncanville (Texas), Grandview (Aurora, Colo.), and Riverdale (Murfreesboro, Tenn.).

Riverdale is the No. 1 team in the Super 25 expert rankings.

The second ten begins with St. Frances Academy (Baltimore), followed by Mesquite (Gilbert, Ariz.), Hamilton Heights Christian Academy (Chattanooga, Tenn.), Long Beach (Calif.) Poly, and Butler (Louisville).

Timberview (Arlington, Texas) comes in at No. 16, with Etiwanda (Calif.), Bradley Central (Cleveland, Tenn.), Monacan (Chesterfield, Va.), and Central Valley (Veradale, Wash.) rounding out the top 20.

The final five teams are Male (Louisville), Amarillo (Texas), Rutgers Prep (Somerset, N.J.), Fayetteville (Ark.), and Seton Catholic (Chandler, Ariz.).