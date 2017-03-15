Archbishop Mitty (San Jose) up to No. 2 in latest Super 25 Computer girls basketball rankings

Archbishop Mitty (San Jose, Calif.) moved up two spots to No. 2 in the latest Super 25 Computer girls basketball rankings.

Mitty, the top seed in the CIF Open Division state tournament, is now 27-2 after Tuesday night’s 78-61 victory against St. Mary’s (Stockton). Mitty faces Cardinal Newman, the seventh seed, in the regional final on Saturday.

The team has not lost since mid-December, falling to nationaly ranked to St. John’s (Washington, D.C.) at the Nike Tournament of Champions.

Clovis West, which could meet Mitty in the state title game on March 25, remains No. 1, according to the Super 25 Computer.

Centennial (Las Vegas) is No. 3, followed by Paul VI (Fairfax, Va.) and St. John’s.

Miami Country Day (Fla.) comes in at No. 6 with Grandview (Aurora, Colo.), Duncanville (Texas), Riverdale (Murfreesboro, Tenn.) and St. Frances Academy (Baltimore) rounding out the top 10. St. Frances is the lone newcomer to the top 10, having moved up from No. 11.

Long Beach Poly (Calif.) starts the second 10 at No. 11 followed by Hopkins (Minnetonka, Minn.), Mesquite (Gilbert, Ariz.), Hamilton Heights Christian (Chattanooga, Tenn.), and Fayetteville (Ark.).

Rutgers Prep (Somerset, N.J.) checks in at No. 16 with Seton Catholic (Chandler, Ariz.), Mission Hills (San Marcos, Calif.), Timberview (Arlington, Texas) and Monacan (Chesterfield, Va.) round out the top 20.

The final five slots are Amarillo (Texas), McEachern (Powder Springs, Ga.), Butler (Louisville), Canyon (Texas) and Newark (Ohio).