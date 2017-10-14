Archer (Lawrenceville, Ga.) stuns No. 7 Grayson, 6-3

Archer (Lawrenceville, Ga.) defensive back Andrew Booth had two interceptions, the second leading to his team’s winning field goal, in a 6-3 upset Friday of No. 7 Grayson (Loganville).

With 7:39 remaining, Booth stepped in front of D.J. Irons’ pass and returned it 27 yards to the Rams’ 14-yard line. A few misplays later, Michael Johnson kicked a 28-yard field goal for what turned out to be the winning points in the 7A-8 game. Archer’s victory ended defending 7A champion Grayson’s winning streak at 20 games.

Will Van Pamelen’s 43-yard field goal in the first quarter put Grayson up 3-0. Grayson played without its top running back, junior Ronald Thompkins, who was out with a knee injury.

Archer tied the score with three minutes to go in the first half on a 20-yard field goal by Johnson.

The Rams (6-1) play Friday at Newton (Covington). The Tigers (7-0) will play host to Rockdale County (Conyers) on Friday.