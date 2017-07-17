Archie Miller lands first commitment and fills roster for 2017

Indiana basketball coach Archie Miller landed the first new commitment of his tenure Sunday and filled his roster.

Race Thompson, a 6-8 forward from Minnesota, announced his commitment to the Hoosiers via Twitter on Sunday evening. A source confirmed to IndyStar that Thompson intends to reclassify from the class of 2018 to 2017 and will enroll starting in the fall.

“Blessed and excited to announce my commitment to further my education and basketball career at Indiana University,” he wrote. “Thanks to everyone who has helped me along the way.”

Thompson becomes the first recruit to commit to Miller’s program, not counting the three signees Miller reaffirmed following the coaching change in the spring.

Thompson visited IU in June and had for some time been considered a top frontcourt target for Miller and his staff in 2018. The four-star recruit (247Sports.com) also held offers from Minnesota, Iowa State, Arizona State, Michigan, Baylor and others.

Now he will join the Hoosiers a year early. His arrival means Indiana will fill its final open scholarship for next season, which was available after three players left for the NBA and Grant Gelon transferred.