Area boys swimmers advance to Saturday's Section 9 finals

Swimmers from New Paltz, Franklin D. Roosevelt, Highland and Rhinebeck High Schools will take aim at Section 9 boys championships on Saturday.

Mid-Hudson Valley swimmers will be represented in each finals race, following Thursday’s preliminaries at Valley Central High School.

Several area boys swimmers put their skills on display Thursday, at the Section 9 preliminary round at Valley Central High School.

New Paltz’s Seamus Trzewik-Quinn had the top qualifying time in the 200-yard individual medley and the 100 backstroke, while Roosevelt’s Rhett Burns was first in the 200 freestyle relay and the 500 freestyle.

Here’s the race-by-race breakdown of local swimmers in Saturday’s finals:

200 medley relay: From New Paltz, Trzewik-Quinn, Chad Catania, Max Weires and Leo Kuyl placed third with a time of 1:39.06, and Roosevelt’s Burns, Robert Reining, Jack Cimorelli and Ryan Speare finished fourth (1:40.74). Highland’s Griffin Goldleaf, Andrew Valentino, Matt Valentino and Raymond Bartolotti were seventh (1:47.47).

200 freestyle relay: Burns placed first (1:44.78), while teammate Reining was fourth (1:49.16).

200 individual medley: Trzewik-Quinn finished first (1:57.67). Teammates Weires (fifth in 2:01.61), and Cimorelli (eighth in 2:03.64 also reached the final.

50 freestyle: Andrew Valentino placed fourth (22.21), while Rhinebeck’s Gage Stickle was eighth (22.87).

100 butterfly: Rhinebeck’s Elias Econopouly placed third (53.61). Reining was right behind him in fourth(54.55), and New Paltz’s Tadeusz Trzewik-Quinn was sixth (55.24)

100 freestyle: Kuyl placed third (48.91), Andrew Valentino was fifth (49.08) and Stickle was eighth (50.02).

500 freestyle: Burns placed first (4:47).

200 freestyle relay: Seamus Trzewik-Quinn, Brennan McEntee, Catania and Kuyl were second (1:30.50). The Highland foursome of Andrew Valentino, Goldleaf, Bartolotti and Matt Valentino placed seventh (1:35.60). Rhinebeck’s Reid Hues, Quinn Graziano, Stickle and Econopouly placed eighth (1:37.97).

100 backstroke: Seamus Trzewik-Quinn had a first-place finish (53.42), Tadeusz Trzewik-Quinn finished fourth (55.69) and Catania was fifth (56.02).

100 breastroke: Econopouly placed sixth (1:00.37), while Weires was eighth (1:02.62).

400 freestyle relay: Roosevelt’s Reining, Speare, Burns and Cimorelli were third (3:23.03), while McEntee, Weires, Tadeusz Trzewik-Quinn and Sean Geisler finished fourth (3:25.49).

