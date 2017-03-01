Area teams advance as WIAA playoffs begin | Boys Rdp

Ashwaubenon connected on seven 3-pointers and was a stellar 18-of-21 at the free-throw line en route to a 71-22 victory over Green Bay West in a WIAA Division 2 regional opener on Tuesday.

Ben Wittig scored 21 points and David Clark had 15 points to pace the Jaguars (12-11), which led by 21 points at halftime and increased the advantage after that.

Kenneth Brooks added nine points in the win.

Anthony King scored eight points to lead the Wildcats (1-22).

G.B. West…14 8 – 22

Ashwaubenon…35 36 – 71

GREEN BAY WEST – Hanks 6, Graham 4, Coleman 1, Bathke 2, Jackson 1, King 8. FT: 6-11. F: 16.

ASHWAUBENON – Cox 6, Clark 15, Wittig 21, Wood 5, VanderHeyden 3, Guarascio 5, Dolphin 2, Dill 3, Muscavitch 2, Brooks 9. 3-pt: Cox 2, Wittig 1, Wood 1, VanderHeyden 1, Guarascio 1, Dill 1. FT: 18-21. F: 13.

G.B. Southwest 75, Menasha 59

GREEN BAY – Will Pytleski scored 22 points and Cole Bouche had 20 more as the Trojans got off to a hot start and cruised into the regional semifinal round.

Jason Simmons hit two 3’s and added 14 points for Southwest (11-12), which led by 15 points at halftime and held down the Bluejays (8-15).

Jacob Everson had 20 points and Alex Zeinert had 16 for Menasha.

Menasha…18 41 – 59

G.B. Southwest…33 42 – 75

MENASHA – Dewhurst 2, Everson 20, Zeinert 16, Hahn 7, L. Romnek 3, B. Romnek 8, Johnson 3. 3-pt: Everson 2, Hahn 1, L. Romnek 1. FT: 7-17. F: 16.

GREEN BAY SOUTHWEST – Keener 2, Simmons 14, Statz 3, Vang 1, Bouche 20, Landry 11, Pytleski 22, Howard 2. 3-pt: Simmons 2, Landry 1, Pytleski 1. FT: 15-24. F: 19.

DIVISION 1

G.B. Preble 53, Waukesha South 52

GREEN BAY – The Hornets edged out the playoff win with only four players scoring.

Ryan Buss dropped a game-high 30 points for Preble (5-18), while Camden Wall tallied 15 points. Both Bryan Boockmeier and Quinn Watemolen each had four points.

Grayson Cooley totaled 19 points for Waukesha South (3-20).

Waukesha South…19 33 – 52

G.B. Preble…18 35 – 53

WAUKESHA SOUTH – Else 1, Crawford 2, Mathie 4, Cooley 19, Malvick 5, Bauer 3, Stremick 14, Garrity 2, Armstrong 2. 3-pt: Cooley 1, Bauer 1, Stremick 2. FT: 12-22. F: 23.

G.B. PREBLE – Wall 15, Boockmeier 4, Watermolen 4, Buss 30. 3-pt: None. FT: 19-26. F: 20.

G.B. East 54,

Hartford 46

GREEN BAY – The Red Devils held on for the regional quarterfinal victory.

Zack Crockett poured in 17 points for East (8-15), while Jamyle Brantley added 13. Brantley scored six of his 13 in the second half, including shooting 5-for-5 at the free-throw line late in the game to preserve the lead.

For Hartford (2-21), Logan Ketelhut scored 12 points and Josh Buddenhagen chipped in 11.

Hartford…18 28 – 46

G.B. East…27 27 – 54

HARTFORD – Brewer 5, Langenbach 6, Hanisko 9, Zuern 2, Buddenhagen 11, Katzenberger 1, Ketelhut 12. 3-pt: Hanisko 2, Langenbach 2, Brewer 1, Buddenhagen 2. FT: 13-20. F: 23.

G.B. EAST – Price 3, Crockett 17, Soward 4, Kemp 6, Green 3, Brantley 13, Ziegert 5, Koltz 3. 3-pt: Crockett 1, Green 1. FT: 18-26. F: 22.

DIVISION 3

Southern Door 80, Kewaunee 53

BRUSSELS – Nick LeCaptain had 21 points and Kyle Daoust had 20 points as the Eagles rolled their Packerland Conference rival to advance.

Sam Gerend added 15 points while Derik LeCaptain chipped in 10 more for Southern Door (20-3), which led by 29 points at halftime.

Mitchell Kudick hit four 3’s and scored 14 points for Kewaunee (2-21), while Jacob Basten scored 11 and Wes Gallenberger had 10.

Kewaunee…17 36 – 53

Southern Door…46 34 – 80

KEWAUNEE – Kudick 14, Gallenberger 10, Bultman 1, Richard 2, Selner 3, Bolf 2, LeCaptain 4, Walechka 6, Basten 11. 3-pt: Kudick 4, Gallenberger 2, Walechka 2. T: 7-11. F: 18.

SOUTHERN DOOR – Pierre 7, Claflin 2, Gerend 15, Montana 2, N. LeCaptain 21, Daoust 20, Rockwell 3, D. LeCaptain 10. 3-pt: Gerend 1, N. LeCaptain 2, Daoust 1, Rockwell 1. FT: 15-20. F: 11.

Denmark 72, Kiel 60

DENMARK – Blake Derricks and Brady Jens each made three 3’s and combined to score 43 points as the Vikings took the regional quarterfinal matchup.

Derricks led the way scoring 25 points for Denmark (14-9) and Jens added 18.

Patrick Suemnick recorded a double-double, scoring 13 points while grabbing 10 rebounds for the Vikings.

The Raiders (10-13) got a game-high 28 points out of Trenton Nickel.

Kiel…37 23 – 60

Denmark…42 30 – 72

KIEL – Zorn 4, Hassinger 3, Dedering 6, Nickel 28, Goehring 15, Meyer 4. 3-pt: Hassinger 1, Dedering 2, Nickel 3, Goehring 2. FT: 10-12. F: 16. Fouled out: Zorn.

DENMARK – Bisbee 4, Derricks 25, Short 8, Jens 18, Suemnick 13, Sipiorski 4. 3-pt: Bisbee 1, Derricks 3, Jens 3. FT: 11-20. F: 13.

Sturgeon Bay 69, Chilton 45

STURGEON BAY – Connor Guida scored 29 points as the Clippers rolled through the D3 regional quarterfinal.

Mitchell Jackson added 10 points for Sturgeon Bay ( 17-5).

Alex Brandt scored a team-high 16 points for Chilton (1-22), including three 3’s.

Chilton…16 29 – 45

Sturgeon Bay…35 34 – 69

CHILTON – Criter 7, Broeckel 6, Brandt 16, Woelfel 2, Meyer 4, Bowe 2, Weber 2, Moehn 3, Pagel 3. 3-pt: Broeckel 2, Brandt 3, Pagel 1. FT: 11-16. F: 16.

STURGEON BAY – Wodack 2, Kurschner 2, Jacobson 1, Jackson 10, Meikle 4, Guida 29, Talbert 8, Rose 3, VanBramer 8, Bordeau 2. 3-pt: Jackson 1, Guida 3. FT: 15-21. F: 18.

Wrightstown 62, Brillion 52

WRIGHTSTOWN – The Tigers had four players score double digits in the regional quarterfinal victory.

James Hansen led the Tigers (15-8), scoring 15 points, while Luke Haese and Mayson Hazaert each had 12 points. Patrick Froehlke added 10 points for Wrightstown.

The Tigers combined for 13 3-pointers as a team, with Haese tallying four. Defensively, Wrightstown held Brillion (5-18) scoreless for the first five minutes of the second half to pull away.

Tyler Suess scored 19 points to lead Brillion.

Brillion…27 25 – 52

Wrightstown…29 33 – 62

BRILLION – Schlender 3, Jandrey 14, Brouillard 5, Schwartz 11, Suess 19. 3-pt: Schlender 1, Schwartz 2. FT: 13-25. F: 20.

WRIGHTSTOWN – Theunis 3, Froehlke 10, Hazaert 12, Klister 4, Hansen 15, Haese 12, Beining 6. 3-pt: Theunis 1, Froehlke 2, Hazaert 1, Hansen 2, Haese 4, Beining 2. FT: 12-15. F: 20.

Oconto 79,

Oconto Falls 43

OCONTO – Connor Ebben and Carson Moe combined for 41 points as Oconto rolled to the home playoff win.

Ebben tallied a game-high 21 points, while Moe registered 20 for the Blue Devils (16-7). Isaac Woller added 12 points for Oconto, which as a team was 29-for-43 at the free-throw line.

For Oconto Falls (1-22), Aaron Kurth scored 14 points, and Josiah Schoen had eight points.

Oconto Falls…15 28 – 43

Oconto…34 45 – 79

OCONTO FALLS – Sefcik 3, Kurth 14, Manns 3, VerVelde 3, Schoen 8, Carriveau 2, Peterson 1, Virtues 2, Petz 2, Klimpke 7. 3-pt: Sefcik 1, Kurth 2, Manns 1, Schoen 1, Klimpke 1. FT: 7-13. F: 26.

OCONTO – James 5, Allan 6, Anderson 3, Moe 20, Sherman 6, Krueger 5, Stenstrup 2, Woller 12, Ebben 21. 3-pt: Allan 1, Anderson 1, Moe 2, Krueger 1. FT: 29-43. F: 16.

DIVISION 5

NEW Lutheran 89, Goodman/Pembine 48

GREEN BAY – The Blazers rolled to the regional quarterfinal victory, with 12 players scoring.

Samuel Meerstein poured in 15 points for NEW Lutheran (9-14), including four 3-pointers. Will Laatsch recorded 14 points, while Bennett Reisler scored 12 and Brock Reisler had 11.

Matthew Sabel added 10 points and Mitchell Lynch chipped in eight for the Blazers.

Drew Morrison led Goodman/Pembine (8-14) with 12 points.

Goodman/Pembine…14 34 – 48

NEW Lutheran…43 46 – 89

GOODMAN/PEMBINE – Suther 8, Ev. Metras 1, Heath 3, Morrison 12, Marcy 6, Kagly 3, Et. Metras 5, Braaten 8, Nelson 2. 3-pt: Suther 2, Heath 3, Kagly 1, Et. Metras 1. FT: 3-7. F: 15.

NEW LUTHERAN – Voskamp 2, Be. Reisler 12, Meerstein 15, Siudzinski 3, Laatsch 14, Br. Reisler 11, Bukowski 3, Lynch 8, Sabel 10, Gosse 4, Kindt 5, Waldschmidt 2. 3-pt: Meerstein 4, Lynch 1, Sabel 1. FT: 11-17. F: 12.

Oneida Nation 83, White Lake 45

ONEIDA – Six players reached double digits for the Thunderhawks, who now move on to the next round.

Ryan King scored a team-high 16 points for Oneida Nation (15-8) and Seth Charles chipped in 13.

Crimson Powless and Melvin Matson each scored 12 points for the Thunderhawks while Elijah Metoxen finished with 11.

The Lakers (4-19) got 25 points out of Jeremiah Hull and another 15 from Chris Schewe.

White Lake…19 26 – 45

Oneida Nation…35 48 – 83

WHITE LAKE – Schewe 15, Strong 1, Wegner 4, Hull 25. 3-pt: none. FT: 14-33. F: 20.

ONEIDA NATION – Massey 10, Charles 13, John 5, Sanchez 4, King 16, Metoxen 11, Powless 12, Matson 12. 3-pt: John 1, Metoxen 1, Powless 2, Matson 1. FT: 12-22. F: 25. Fouled out: Massey.

Suring 71, Gillett 44

SURING – The Eagles got scoring from 10 different players to advance to the regional semifinals.

John Christensen and Ryan Mahoney each scored 17 points for Suring (19-4) while Chris Geniesse added 12.

The Tigers (2-21) were led in scoring by Bo Krueger and Cole Long, who scored 11 points apiece.

Gillett…20 24 – 44

Suring…32 39 – 71

GILLETT – Krause 6, Block 4, Sexton 6, Anderson 6, Long 11, Krueger 11. 3-pt: Krause 2. FT: 10-15. F: 24.

SURING – Christensen 17, C Geniesse 12, Mahoney 17, Gerndt 6, Vollmar 5, Stegeman 5, Smith 2, J Geniesse 3, Lally 2, Garrigan 2. 3-pt: Mahoney 1, Stegeman 1, J Geniesse 1. FT: 20-36. F: 16.

Lena 85,

Sevastopol 61

LENA – Connor Heise dropped 25 points, as Lena was victorious in the regional quarterfinal.

Hunter Borchert recorded 19 points for the Wildcats (18-5), while Dalton Anderson tallied 15 and Jacob Staidl chipped in nine.

Robby Pollman registered 20 points for Sevastopol (2-20), while Jeremy Jorns chipped in 12 and Eddie Garcia added nine. The Pioneers hit 11 3-pointers with Jorns and Pollman each totaling four.

Sevastopol…24 37 – 61

Lena…42 43 – 85

SEVASTOPOL – Jorns 12, Pollman 20, Haberli 6, Ebel 2, Ebel 2, Krohn 4, Demmin 6, Garcia 9, Malvitz 2. 3-pt: Jorns 4, Pollman 4, Haberli 2, Demmin 1. FT: 4-7. F: 14.

LENA – Marquardt 2, Pynaker 1, C. Borchert 6, Potter 6, Anderson 15, Staidl 9, H. Borchert 19, Heise 25, Portier 2. 3-pt: C. Borchert 1, Potter 1, Anderson 3, Staidl 1, H. Borchert 1, Heise 1. FT: 15-20. F: 11.

Niagara 56, Elcho 30

NIAGARA – Ethan Blagec recorded 20 points, powering Niagara to a home playoff win.

Kalvin Jeffords added nine points and Austin Hagerty scored seven for the Badgers (9-14). Niagara held Elcho (9-13) to 12 points in the first half.

Mac Morrison totaled 11 points and Jacob Parise chipped in nine for Elcho.

Elcho…12 18 – 30

Niagara…30 26 – 56

ELCHO – Schauer 3, Morrison 11, Parise 9, Eitrem 2, Novak 5. 3-pt: Morrison 2, Parise 1. FT: 3-10. F: 13.

NIAGARA – Oratch 2, Blagec 20, Maki 6, Al. Hagerty 5, Au. Hagerty 7, Bousley 4, Graham 3, Jeffords 9. 3-pt: Blagec 3, Al. Hagerty 1, Au. Hagerty 1, Graham 1, Jeffords 1. FT: 7-11. F: 17.

WIAA BOYS BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

Regional Semifinals, Friday

Division 1

Sussex Hamilton (10-12) at De Pere (14-8)

G.B. Preble (5-18) at Kimberly (18-4)

G.B. East (8-15) at Bay Port (20-2)

Division 2

Seymour (9-14) at Pulaski (18-4)

Notre Dame (14-8) at West De Pere (15-7)

Ashwaubenon (12-11) at Kaukauna (13-9)

G.B. Southwest (11-12) at Luxemburg-Casco (19-3)

Division 3

Oconto (16-7) at Peshtigo (20-2)

Denmark (14-9) at Southern Door (20-3)

Wrightstown (15-8) at Sturgeon Bay (17-5)

Division 4

Auburndale (16-7) at Crivitz (15-7)

Gibraltar (12-11) at Algoma (13-9)

Division 5

St. Thomas (8-15) at Suring (19-4)

NEW Lutheran (9-14) at Lena (18-5)

Niagara (9-14) at Gresham (20-3)

Phelps (17-6) at Oneida Nation (15-8)