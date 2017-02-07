Area teams hold steady in AP state hoops rankings

The perfect seasons have continued for the East Lansing and Pewamo-Westphalia boys basketball teams.

And the winning has continued for most of the other top boys and girls high school basketball teams in the Lansing area.

That led to little movement in the latest Associated Press high school basketball poll with most of the area’s top teams maintaining their spot in the rankings.

East Lansing remained No. 3 in Class A and Pewamo-Westphalia stayed at No. 2 in Class C to lead four boys teams from the Lansing area in this week’s poll. Lansing Christian dropped a spot to No. 7 in Class D, while Fowler is No. 10 to round out the other boys teams ranked.

Williamston continues to be the highest ranked girls team in mid-Michigan and is No. 3 in Class B. The Hornets are one of seven area girls teams in the ranking.

DeWitt remained No. 6 in Class A, while East Lansing dropped four spots to No. 10 following its loss to Williamston. In Class C, Laingsburg remained No. 6 and Pewamo-Westphalia is No. 10. Carson City-Crystal, which has the longest win streak of area girls teams, is among the teams receiving votes just outside the top 10 in Class C.

Portland St. Patrick rounds out the teams in this week’s rankings and is receiving votes in Class D.

ASSOCIATED PRESS POLL



BOYS



The top 10 teams in the Michigan Associated Press high school basketball poll, with records in parentheses. Totals are based on 15 points for a first-place vote, 14 for second,etc.:

Class A

School Record Total Points

1. Clarkston (3) (13-0) 73

2. Grand Rapids Christian (1) (12-0) 70

3. East Lansing (1) (13-0) 67

4. Muskegon (13-0) 60

5. Kalamazoo Central (12-1) 52

6. Detroit U-D Jesuit (11-3) 46

7. Flint Carman-Ainsworth (13-1) 41

8. Macomb Dakota (12-3) 38

9. Holland West Ottawa (12-1) 35

10. Detroit King (12-2) 29

Others receiving 12 or more votes: Detroit East English (11-3) 28.

Class B

School Record Total Points

1. Wyoming Godwin Heights (4) (13-0) 74

2. River Rouge (1) (13-1) 66

3. New Haven (13-1) 63

4. Bridgeport (12-0) 62

5. Benton Harbor (13-1) 53

6. Big Rapids (12-0) 44

(tie) Wayland (12-2) 44

8. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (11-2) 29

9. Hazel Park (10-3) 28

10. Frankenmuth (11-1) 27

Others receiving votes: Hillsdale 21, Freeland (10-2) 17.

Class C

School Record Total Points

1. McBain (4) (13-0) 74

2. Pewamo-Westphalia (12-0) 64

3. Kalamazoo Hackett Cath. Central (11-0) 57

4. Norway (13-0) 56

(tie) Riverview Gabriel Richard (14-0) 56

6. Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central (12-0) 50

7. Flint Beecher (1) (10-3) 44

8. Sand Creek (13-0) 43

9. Niles Brandywine (14-0) 41

10. Marlette (14-1) 23

Others receiving votes: Breckenridge (10-1) 21, Beaverton (11-2) 15, Michigan Center (13-0) 14.

Class D

School Record Total Points

1. Powers North Central (5) (13-0) 75

2. Southfield Christian (10-2) 70

3. Hillman (12-0) 63

4. Buckley (11-0) 62

5. Bellaire (10-1) 52

6. Bark River-Harris (11-3) 45

7. Lansing Christian (11-3) 40

8. Pickford (9-3) 38

9. Brimley (10-4) 27

10. Fowler (8-4) 17

Others receiving votes: Baldwin (10-1) 15.

GIRLS



The top 10 teams in the Michigan Associated Press high school basketball poll, with records in parentheses. Totals are based on 15 points for a first-place vote, 14 for second,etc.:

Class A

School Record Total Points

1. Saginaw Heritage (4) (14-0) 74

2. Detroit King (1) (15-1) 71

3. Warren Cousino (14-2) 65

4. Midland Dow (12-2) 57

5. Port Huron Northern (15-2) 53

6. DeWitt (14-1) 48

7. Southfield A & T (10-4) 37

8. Muskegon Mona Shores (12-3) 35

9. Clarkston (12-3) 30

10. East Lansing (13-2) 27

Others receiving votes: Hartland (13-1) 20, Marquette (14-1) 18, East Kentwood (13-2) 17.

Class B

School Record Total Points

1. Detroit Country Day (4) (13-0) 74

2. Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory (1) (15-0) 71

3. Williamston (14-1) 65

4. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (14-1) 60

5. Freeland (13-0) 54

6. Marshall (13-2) 51

7. Ida (13-1) 42

8. Hamilton (13-1) 37

9. Bay City John Glenn (11-3) 36

10. Kalkaska (9-2) 22

Others receiving votes: Muskegon Oakridge (12-2) 17, Holland Christian (12-2) 15, Marine City (15-1) 14.

Class C

School Record Total Points

1. Sandusky (3) (14-0) 71

2. Reese (14-1) 65

3. Detroit Edison PSA ECOE (2) (11-2) 64

4. Centreville (14-1) 62

5. Traverse City St. Francis (11-1) 53

6. Laingsburg (13-1) 48

7. Munising (15-0) 39

8. Norway (15-0) 35

9. Flint Hamady (10-3) 30

10. Pewamo-Westphalia (12-2) 27

Others receiving votes: Carson City-Crystal (13-2) 22, St. Ignace LaSalle (12-2) 15, Galesburg-Augusta (12-2) 12.

Class D

School Record Total Points

1. Pittsford (5) (16-0) 75

2. Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart (13-1) 66

3. Hillman (13-1) 65

4. Waterford Our Lady (12-3) 64

5. Gaylord St. Mary (13-1) 52

6. St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran (13-2) 44

7. Baraga (12-2) 41

8. Cedarville (11-3) 39

9. Crystal Falls Forest Park (12-2) 36

10. Bellaire (10-3) 20

Others receiving votes: Pickford (12-3) 19, Novi Franklin Road Christian (11-2) 13, Engadine (11-3) 12, Portland St. Patrick (10-4) 12.