Basketball

Area teams move up in latest Indiana coaches poll

The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association released its latest top-20 rankings Sunday evening. The poll does not include classes:

IBCA boys Top 20 for Feb. 12

Rank  –  School  –  Total  –  Record  – 1st Place 

1        Fort Wayne North               421   20-1  15

2        Warren Central                   414   17-1    3

3        Castle                                   381   19-2 

4        New Albany                         367   18-3    3

5        North Central (Ind)            346     18-3 

6        South Bend Riley                318   17-0    1

7        McCutcheon                        298    18-2 

8        Logansport                          276    21-1 

9        Crown Point                        242     17-3 

10       Hamilton Southeastern    235     17-4 

11       Carmel                               217     15-4 

12       Homestead                        190     16-3 

13       Pike                                    171     15-5 

14       Valparaiso                         145     18-3 

15       Ben Davis                          132     14-5 

16       Brownstown Central          89     19-0 

17       Bloomington South            72     16-4 

18       Floyd Central                      68     15-3 

19       Connersville                        61     20-1 

20       Lawrence North                  40     13-7 

Other Schools Receiving Votes

Andrean, Barr-Reeve, Bloomington North, Carroll (Fort Wayne), Culver Academies, Elkhart Central, Fort Wayne Snider, Griffith, Merrillville, Michigan City, North Central (Farmersburg), Northeastern, NorthWood, Oak Hill, Pendleton Heights, Providence, Terre Haute South Vigo, Twin Lakes, Zionsville

New Albany head coach Jim Shannon yells instruction at his Bulldogs as they take on Providence on Friday at New Albany High School. New Albany won 55-40.

