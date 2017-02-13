Area teams move up in latest Indiana coaches poll

The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association released its latest top-20 rankings Sunday evening. The poll does not include classes:

IBCA boys Top 20 for Feb. 12



Rank – School – Total – Record – 1st Place

1 Fort Wayne North 421 20-1 15

2 Warren Central 414 17-1 3

3 Castle 381 19-2

4 New Albany 367 18-3 3

5 North Central (Ind) 346 18-3

6 South Bend Riley 318 17-0 1

7 McCutcheon 298 18-2

8 Logansport 276 21-1

9 Crown Point 242 17-3

10 Hamilton Southeastern 235 17-4

11 Carmel 217 15-4

12 Homestead 190 16-3

13 Pike 171 15-5

14 Valparaiso 145 18-3

15 Ben Davis 132 14-5

16 Brownstown Central 89 19-0

17 Bloomington South 72 16-4

18 Floyd Central 68 15-3

19 Connersville 61 20-1

20 Lawrence North 40 13-7

Other Schools Receiving Votes

Andrean, Barr-Reeve, Bloomington North, Carroll (Fort Wayne), Culver Academies, Elkhart Central, Fort Wayne Snider, Griffith, Merrillville, Michigan City, North Central (Farmersburg), Northeastern, NorthWood, Oak Hill, Pendleton Heights, Providence, Terre Haute South Vigo, Twin Lakes, Zionsville