Area wrestlers earn entry to Section 1 championships

They put together their best efforts in the divisional round. And now, they hope to win section titles.

This past weekend, 39 area wrestlers qualified for the Section 1 large schools tournament, which begins Saturday at Arlington High School and continues Sunday at Clarkstown South in West Nyack.

Wrestlers who placed in the top four at divisional meets this weekend qualified for sectionals.

“They’re peaking at the right time and this weekend showed it,” said Arlington coach Fred Perry, who is sending 14 grapplers to his final section tournament as the Admirals’ coach. “A good many of them have potential to place.”

Of the 14 Admirals who are going to the section tournament, five placed first at the Division IV meet this past weekend at North Rockland. Dennis Robin (99 pounds), Ulises Olmedo (120), Chris Gresis (145), Austin McHugh (170) and Jacquez Poole (285) each collected divisional titles.

Teammates Tim Bova (106), Gavin Pasqualini (120), Wyatt Keck (132), Peter Newman (152) and Gabe Duden (195) each finished second. Anthony Silano (113), Firas Zoha (126), Kawan Wills (145) and Noah Piasecki (220) each placed third.

Perry admitted he has high expectations for sectionals. But, he’s pleased with his team’s production.

“I think it’s all coming together,” Perry said. “They’re meeting their goals that they set at the beginning of the season.”

Eight John Jay wrestlers qualified out of the Division III meet at Roy C. Ketcham. The Patriots’ two divisional champions, Randy Earl (126) and Tyler Albis, are also the only wrestlers from John Jay to have previously reached the Section 1 meet.

Among the newcomers to the tournament are Marcello Bernasconi (99) and Jack Ninos (138), who placed second, as well as Brendan Cullen (160) who finished third, and Hunter Leak (113), Stephen Dixon (182) and Javon Hines (220) who placed fourth.

“I’m happy with them,” coach Jamie Weaver said of his Patriots. “We went in with 11 kids and it was nice that eight came through.”

Division III champions Isaac Matthews (160) and Brendan Carroll (113) are among 10 grapplers from Ketcham to qualify.

Joe Censullo (120), Riley Wilson (182) and Emilio Vera (152) each placed second. Third-place finishers for the Indians included Kesekosea Mauro (106), Joe Zaluski (170) and Mike Consiglio (285). Liam Wilson (138) and James Kutz (195) each finished fourth. Matthews, Consiglio, Kutz, Riley Wilson and Liam Wilson competed in the sectional meet previously.

Kyle Davis headlined Beacon’s efforts at the Division I qualifier at John Jay-Cross River, winning a title.

Teammates Hayden Boehm (113), Paul Cohn (132), Wilfredo Benjamin (145) and George Pinkhardt (285) each finished third. Quazir Hayes (99) and Joe Maldanado (152) were fourth.

In addition to the large schools meet, Section 1’s small schools championships will be held 5 p.m. Friday at Edgemont. Section 9 is holding its large schools meet on Friday and Saturday at Monroe-Woodbury, and its small schools titles will be decided on Sunday at Ulster County Community College.

Sectional champions and wild card entrants will compete at the New York State Public High School Athletic Association championship meet at Albany’s Times Union Center on Feb. 24-25.

