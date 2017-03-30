Argus Leader First/Second Five: Meet the state's best

The Argus Leader highlights the top girls and boys basketball players of the year with its annual First and Second Five teams.

Here’s who made this year’s girls First and Second Five teams. Check back tomorrow for the boys teams.

The girls team will be announced player-by-player on the @ArgusSports Twitter account Thursday morning.

Players are listed in alphabetical order.

SECOND FIVE



Senior | 5-9 | Guard

2016-17 marked the completion of Chloe Lamb’s transformation as a basketball player. Primarily a distributor when she first stepped onto the floor, Lamb started to become more aggressive offensively, attacking the basket more frequently. This season, she blossomed into a full-fledged scoring threat, averaging 21 points with a Class B-best 187 field goals made. She rounded out her statline with six assists and four steals per game.

Lamb’s efforts resulted in a second consecutive Class B championship for Sully Buttes.

“For her and Racquel (Wientjes), our two seniors, to go back-to-back like that, it was really special,” coach Mark Senftner said. “Chloe has been so instrumental in helping these young kids develop and gain confidence as the year went on.”

Lamb graduates as the program’s all-time leading scorer with 1,913 points. She will continue her playing career at the University of South Dakota.

“Any time that you can move on, especially at that level, and get an education – that’s very exciting,” Senftner said. “I can’t wait to see her game grow as she gets challenged there. I can’t wait to see her grow as an individual and as a basketball player.”

Senior | 5-10 | Forward

A unique combination of size and athleticism, Haley Rithmiller’s lightning-quick reaction time made her a danger no matter where she was on the floor. The Northern State commit averaged 7.5 steals and nearly 11 rebounds per game last year for third-place finisher Webster.

“Haley’s reaction time – I don’t know how to explain it,” coach Jared Vergeldt said. “She has such a natural instinct for the game, and on top of that she’s such a physical player. A pass will be made and she’s already gone with it – a steal. She explodes so fast. Sometimes you just stand back on the sideline and ask how do you do that?”

Rithmiller contributed offensively, as well, averaging 21.5 points per game on 48.5 percent shooting.

For her career – which began her eighth-grade year, but spanned just three high school seasons due to injury – Rithmiller accumulated 1,832 points and 934 rebounds.

“There would be games when she would just take over,” Vergeldt said. “She’s so highly competitive. There are times when you can tell that she’s had enough and next thing you know we’re up by 20 points because she’s gone on a tear.”

Senior | 6-1 | Forward

On the court, Sami Slaughter was the anchor for Class AA runner-up Harrisburg.

In her final year of organized basketball (she’s headed to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to play volleyball), Slaughter registered 41 blocks, and averaged 11.3 points per game on 43 percent shooting. She also accounted for over three assists per game.

For her career – which spanned just three full seasons – Slaughter accumulated 827 points and graduates as the program’s all-time blocks leader with 165.

“To be able to compile that many points, that many blocks in just three seasons is impressive,” coach Nick Mayer said. “Sami has got so many skills and brings so many attributes to our team, it’s been special to be able to coach her, that’s for sure.”

MORE ON SAMI: Slaughter’s last hurrah

Slaughter has also made an impact within the community, volunteering and at the Humane Society of Sioux Falls and as a youth volleyball and basketball coach.

“The leader that she is for our young kids on the team and in the community, they look up to her and they love her,” Mayer said. “She’s got such a great personality, a great character kid. She’s meant the world to this program and we’re going to miss her.”

