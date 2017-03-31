Argus Leader First/Second Five: Meet the state's best boys players

The Argus Leader highlights the top girls and boys basketball players of the year with its annual First and Second Five teams.

Here's who made this year's boys First and Second Five teams.

Players are listed in alphabetical order.

SECOND FIVE



Senior | 6-1 | Guard

Mason Archambault made a statement in early January. The 6-foot-1 senior scored a game-high 32 points, leading his team to an upset of top-ranked O’Gorman – in their barn.

“That performance kind of really showed people that he’s one of the best players in the state,” coach Chris Stoebner said. “That was a pretty special night, especially with the year they had.”

For the season, Archambault accumulated 379 points (18 ppg). He shot better than 40 percent from both the field and 3-point land, and owned an 88 percent mark at the free throw line.

He erupted for 32 points in the state quarterfinals against Pierre, then played a role in keeping the team focused following that heartbreaking double overtime loss. He scored 43 points over the next two games – which came against No. 2 Brookings and No. 4 Huron – to help the Raiders to the consolation championship.

For his career, Archambault graduates with 1,130 points, 215 rebounds, 252 assists and 146 steals.

“The big thing with Mason is he knows teams are going to be out to stop him, so he’ll get other guys going,” Stoebner said. “But when the game is on the line, he’s going to take control and try to win it for you.”

Senior | 6-6 | Forward

February was challenging for O’Gorman senior J.P. Costello.

The 6-foot-6 forward missed the final five games of the regular season with a broken hand. Upon his return at the start of district play, he came down with Influenza B, which limited his productivity against Roosevelt and Brookings.

But with a couple of weeks between the district championship game and the start of the state tournament, Costello was able to regain his strength, and in Rapid City, he hit his stride. The recipient of the Spirit of Sioux award and an All-Tournament pick, Costello tallied 69 points on 16 of 37 shooting with 22 rebounds over his final three games.

Costello shined in the AA championship against Aberdeen Central, stuffing the statsheet with 27 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and two steals. His presence inside that night proved to be the difference for the Knights.

“The big difference in the second half was we got the ball inside to J.P. Costello,” coach Derek Robey said. “He just had a great night, a great tournament. He’s a great kid.”

For the season, Costello finished with 219 points and an average of 7.7 rebounds per game.

Senior | 6-0 | guard

After earning first team All-State honors in his final season on the gridiron, Bradley Dean made sure he also closed out his high school hoops career in style. The 6-foot guard led the Governors in scoring with 19 points per game on 42 percent shooting.

At the state tournament in Rapid City, Dean totaled 52 points, including a game-high 25 in the semifinals against Aberdeen Central, to help Pierre finish fourth. He also knocked down nine 3-pointers, giving him 77 on the year and pushing him past Nic Hogan for the school’s single-season record (76 in 2001-02).

For his career, Dean finishes second on the all-time list, behind only Lance Severyn, the 2013 Argus Leader First Five Player of the Year.

“Bradley is one of the best shooters to ever come out of Riggs High School,” coach Terry Becker said. “In our program, he displayed an exceptional work ethic, a flare for the dramatic, and tremendous success, all while demonstrating such humility.”

Senior | 6-1 | guard

A 6-foot-1 guard, Seth Friesz’s physicality, paired with his ability to knock down shots from the perimeter, made him a difficult matchup for opposing defenses. However, it was his workman-like attitude that resulted in the strong finish to his senior year.

Simply put, he was the definition of a gym rat.

“Seth attended every open gym and was always the last to leave every practice as he stuck around to put in extra to work on his game,” coach Adam Nelson said. “All of his success was due to the amount of time he put in.”

In his final high school season, the Concordia College commit accounted for nearly 24 points per game. His willingness to attack the basket and play through contact resulted in over 100 trips to the free-throw line, where he converted on 86 percent of his opportunities.

Friesz graduates as the program’s all-time leading scorer with 1,556 points.

“He has been a great example of how we want to build our program,” Nelson said. “Seth has helped with summer camps and spends time before practice leading his younger teammates through drills. He will be missed in Chamberlain, but we are anxious to see who that next kid will be that has that same passion for the game because of Seth.”

Sophomore | 6-3 | Guard

The leading scorer on a Bridgewater-Emery team that at one point had four players averaging in double figures, Sawyer Schultz exemplified what allowed the Huskies to run the table and claim the Class B championship. what made the Class B champions such a successful bunch in 2016-17.

“He had a very good season from start to end,” coach Scott Schultz said of his son. “He was the kind of player that would give an assist to his teammate and feel just as good about that as he would scoring the ball.”

A testament to his father’s analysis, Sawyer averaged 5.0 assists and 14.3 assists per game. A year older and a year stronger, he maintained a physical presence on the glass, averaging seven boards per game, and in the paint.

“He’s gotten a little bit stronger physically, so he’s able to be more aggressive around the basket,” Schultz said.

At the state tournament, the sophomore guard racked up 43 points, highlighted by a 16-point effort in the semifinals versus Sully Buttes.