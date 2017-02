ArgusPreps Basketball: Class A girls brackets

Below are the Class A girls region brackets. The top two finishers from each region advance to the Sweet 16 on March 3.

Games are played at higher seed unless otherwise noted.

REGION 1A



Tuesday at Sisseton

G1: No. 2 Milbank vs. No. 7 Britton-Hecla, 4:30 p.m.

G2: No. 3 Aberdeen Roncalli vs. No. 6 Tiospa Zina, 6 p.m.

G3: No. 4 Groton vs. No. 5 Sisseton, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday at Sisseton

No. 1 Webster vs. G1, 6 p.m.

G2 vs. G3, 7:30 p.m.

REGION 2A



Tuesday

G1: No. 4 Deuel vs. No. 5 Redfield/Doland, 7 p.m.

G2: No. 3 Clark/Willow Lake vs. No. 6 Great Plains Lutheran, 7 p.m.

Thursday

No. 1 Hamlin vs. G1, 7 p.m.

No. 2 Sioux Valley vs. G2, 7 p.m.

REGION 3A



Tuesday

G1: No. 4 Sioux Falls Christian vs. No. 5 Baltic, 7 p.m.

G2: No. 3 Madison vs. No. 6 Garretson, 7 p.m.

G3: No. 2 Flandreau vs. No. 7 Flandreau Indian, 7 p.m.

Thursday at Tea

No. 1 Dell Rapids vs. G1, 6:30 p.m.

G2 vs. G3, 8 p.m.

REGION 4A



Tuesday

G1: No. 4 Elk Point-Jefferson vs. No. 5 Tea, 7 p.m.

G2: No. 3 Dakota Valley vs. No. 6 Beresford, 7 p.m.

G3: No. 2 Vermillion vs. No. 7 Canton, 7 p.m.

Thursday

No. 1 Lennox vs. G1, 7 p.m.

G2 vs. G3, TBD

REGION 5A



Tuesday

G1: No. 4 Parkston vs. No. 5 Mt. Vernon/Plankinton, 6 p.m.

G2: No. 3 Tri-Valley vs. No. 6 Wagner, 7 p.m.

G3: No. 2 West Central vs. No. 7 Bon Homme, 8 p.m.

Thursday

No. 1 McCook Central/Montrose vs. G1, 7 p.m.

G2 vs. G3, 7 p.m.

REGION 6A



Tuesday

G1: No. 4 Cheyenne-Eagle Butte vs. No. 5 Mobridge-Pollock, 7 p.m.

G2: No. 3 Miller vs. No. 6 Chamberlain, 7 p.m.

G3: No. 2 Crow Creek vs. No. 7 Stanley County, 7 p.m.

Thursday

No. 1 McLaughlin vs. G1, 7 p.m.

G2 vs. G3, 7 p.m.

REGION 7A



Tuesday

G1: No. 4 Winner vs. No. 5 Red Cloud, 7:30 p.m.

G2: No. 3 Pine Ridge vs. No. 6 St. Francis Indian, 7:30 p.m.

G3: No. 2 Todd County vs. No. 7 Bennett County, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday

No. 1 Little Wound vs. G1, 7:30 p.m.

G2 vs. G3, 7:30 p.m.

REGION 8A



Monday

G1: No. 4 Spearfish vs. No. 5 Hill City, 8 p.m.

G2: No. 3 Custer vs. No. 6 Lead-Deadwood, 8 p.m.

G3: No. 2 Belle Fourche vs. No. 7 Hot Springs, 8 p.m.

Thursday

No. 1 St. Thomas More vs. G1, 8 p.m.

G2 vs. G3, 8 p.m.