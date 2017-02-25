ArgusPreps Basketball: Class AA boys brackets

Below are the Class AA boys district brackets. The winner of each district advances to regional tournaments.

COMPLETE COVERAGE: #SDBASKETBALL17

Games are played at higher seed unless otherwise noted.

District 1AA

Tuesday

No. 1 O’Gorman vs. No. 4 Roosevelt, 7 p.m.

No. 2 Brookings vs. No. 3 Watertown, 7 p.m.

District 2AA

G1: No. 4 Harrisburg vs. No. 5 Yankton, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday

No. 1 Brandon Valley vs. G1, 7 p.m.

No. 2 Washington vs. No. 3 Lincoln, 7 p.m.

District 3AA

Tuesday

No. 1 Huron vs. No. 4 Mitchell, 7:15 p.m.

No. 2 Pierre vs. No. 3 Aberdeen Central, 7 p.m.

District 4AA

Tuesday

No. 1 RC Stevens vs. No. 4 RC Central, 7 p.m.

No. 2 Sturgis Brown vs. No. 3 Douglas, 7 p.m.