Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu
Find a School

Basketball

#ArgusPreps Basketball: Class AA boys brackets

Class AA Boys Brackets tile

Class AA Boys Brackets tile

Below are the Class AA boys district brackets. The winner of each district advances to regional tournaments.

COMPLETE COVERAGE: #SDBASKETBALL17

Games are played at higher seed unless otherwise noted.

District 1AA

Tuesday

No. 1 O’Gorman vs. No. 4 Roosevelt, 7 p.m.

No. 2 Brookings vs. No. 3 Watertown, 7 p.m.

District 2AA

G1: No. 4 Harrisburg vs. No. 5 Yankton, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday

No. 1 Brandon Valley vs. G1, 7 p.m.

No. 2 Washington vs.  No. 3 Lincoln, 7 p.m.

District 3AA

Tuesday

No. 1 Huron vs. No. 4 Mitchell, 7:15 p.m.

No. 2 Pierre vs. No. 3 Aberdeen Central, 7 p.m.

District 4AA

Tuesday

No. 1 RC Stevens vs. No. 4 RC Central, 7 p.m.

No. 2 Sturgis Brown vs. No. 3 Douglas, 7 p.m.

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , News 

Related News

Latest News