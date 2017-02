ArgusPreps Basketball: Class B boys brackets

Below are the Class B girls district brackets. The winner of each district advances to regional tournaments.

COMPLETE COVERAGE: #SDBASKETBALL17

District 1B

Tuesday at Milbank

No. 1 Florence/Henry vs. No. 4 Wilmot, 6 p.m.

No. 2 Waverly-South Shore vs. No. 3 Waubay/Summit, 7:30 p.m.

District 2B

Monday at Aberdeen Civic Arena

G1: No. 4 Northwestern vs. No. 5 Leola/Frederick, 7 p.m.

Tuesday at Aberdeen Civic Arena

No. 1 Langford vs. G1, 6:30 p.m.

No. 2 Warner vs. No. 3 Aberdeen Christian, 20 mins. after

District 3B

Monday

No. 4 Ipswich vs. No. 5 Eureka/Bowdle, 7 p.m.

No. 3 Faulkton vs. No. 6 Edmunds Central, 7 p.m.

Tuesday

No. 1 Potter County vs. G1, 7 p.m.

No. 2 Herreid/Selby vs. G2, 7 p.m.

District 4B

Monday

G1: No. 4 Hitchcock-Tulare vs. No. 5 Sunshine Bible Academy, 7 p.m.

Tuesday

No. 1 Sully Buttes vs. G1, 7 p.m.

No. 2 Lower Brule vs. No. 3 Highmore-Harrold, 7 p.m.

District 5B

Tuesday

No. 4 Lake Preston vs. No. 5 Deubrook, 7 p.m.

No. 3 De Smet vs. No. 6 Estelline, 7 p.m.

Thursday

No. 1 Castlewood vs. G1, 7 p.m.

No. 2 Arlington vs. G2, 7 p.m.

District 6B

Monday at Huron

G1: No. 4 Wessington Springs vs. No. 5 Iroquois, 7 p.m.

Tuesday at Huron

No. 1 Wolsey-Wessington vs. G1, 4 p.m.

No. 2 Sanborn Central/Woonsocket vs. No. 3 James Valley Christian, 5:30 p.m.

District 7B

Monday

G1: No. 4 Elkton-Lake Benton vs. Dell Rapids St. Mary, 7 p.m.

Tuesday

No. 1 Chester vs. G1, 7 p.m.

No. 2 Colman-Egan vs. No. 3 Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, 7 p.m.

District 8B

Monday at Mitchell

No. 4 Hanson vs. No. 5 Ethan, 6:30 p.m.

No. 3 Mitchell Christian vs. No. 6 Howard, 8 p.m.

Tuesday at Mitchell

No. 1 Bridgewater-Emery vs. G1, 6:30 p.m.

No. 2 Canistota vs. G2, 8 p.m.

District 9B

Monday at Freeman

G1: No. 4 Freeman vs. No. 5 Freeman Academy/Marion

Tuesday at Freeman

No. 1 Parker vs. G1, 6:30 p.m.

No. 2 Scotland vs. No. 3 Menno, 8 p.m.

District 10B

Monday

G1: No. 4 Gayville-Volin vs. No. 5 Centerville, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday

No. 1 Irene-Wakonda vs. G1, 6 p.m.

No. 2 Alcester-Hudson vs. No. 3 Viborg-Hurley, 7:30 p.m.

District 11B

Monday

G1: No. 4 Andes Central/Dakota Christian, 7 p.m.

Tuesday

No. 1 Corsica-Stickney vs. G1, 7 p.m.

No. 2 Platte-Geddes vs. No. 3 Kimball/White Lake, 7 p.m.

District 12B

Monday

G1: No. 4 Burke/South Central vs. No. 5 Avon, 7 p.m.

Tuesday

No. 1 Colome vs. G1, 7 p.m.

No. 2 Gregory vs. No. 3 Marty

District 13B

Monday at Presho

G1: No. 4 Kadoka vs. No. 5 Jones County, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday at Presho

No. 1 White River vs. G1, 6:30 p.m.

No. 2 Crazy Horse vs. No. 3 Lyman, 8 p.m.

District 14B

Monday at SDMS&T

No. 4 Oelrichs vs. No. 5 New Underwood, 7 p.m.

No. 3 Philip vs. No. 6 Edgemont, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday at SDMS&T

No. 1 Wall vs. G1, 7 p.m.

No. 2 RC Christian vs. G2, 8:30 p.m.

District 15B

Monday

No. 4 Dupree vs. No. 5 Wakpala, 7 p.m.

No. 3 Tiospaye Topa vs. No. 6 McIntosh, 7 p.m.

Tuesday

No. 1 Timber Lake vs. G1, 7 p.m.

No. 2 Lemmon vs. G2, 8:30 p.m.

District 16B

Monday

G1: No. 4 Newell vs. No. 5 Takini, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday at Faith

No. 1 Harding County vs. G1, 6:30 p.m.

No. 2 Faith vs. Bison, 8 p.m.