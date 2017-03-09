ArgusPreps: Class B state basketball roundup

Warner 65, Timber Lake 39 – Laurie Rogers led the way for Warner with a triple double of 16 points and 12 rebounds. Haylee Hanson had a strong game at the hoop, scoring 14 points along with five rebounds. Timber Lake was led by Chyanne Ducheneaux with 11 points. Warner will take on Sanborn Central/Woonsocket at 6 p.m. on Friday. Timber Lake faces New Underwood at Noon, Friday.

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 66 – New Underwood 59 – Myah Selland dominated for SCW with 30 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and five steals. Kayla Olson added 11 points, five rebounds, three steals and two assists. Tristan Ziebart also had 11 points. New Underwood had three players score in double figures led by Brianna Phillipsen who had a double double of 18 points and 12 rebounds along with four assists. Lexi Ballard chimed in with 16 points and six steals. Jaedyn Finkbeiner added 11 points and eight rebounds.

Sully Buttes vs. Parker at 6 p.m.

Ethan vs. Avon at 7:45 p.m.