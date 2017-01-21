ArgusPreps Hoops Roundup: Jan. 20

Dell Rapids St. Mary 64, Estelline 15 at Dell Rapids — Dell Rapids St. Mary had three players score in double figures as it rolled past Estelline in the second round of the Dakota Valley Conference Tournament. Austin Welbig and Luke Brown both tallied 12 points, with Brown adding five steals and three assists. Connor Libis chipped in 11 points, six assists and three steals. For Estelline, Tate Lilla had five points and a steal.
Rapid City Stevens 67, Roosevelt 43 at Rapid City Stevens — Mason Archambault scored 19 points on 6 of 11 shooting and tacked on four steals and Rapid City Stevens cruised to a win over Roosevelt. Jacob Martin scored 11 points for STevens, as did Mark Elder. Andrew Cottier had three steals. For Roosevelt, Jackson Reiff tallied 20 points and five rebounds.
Tri-Valley 64, Dakota Valley 45 at North Sioux City — Will Steineke scored 20 points and added seven rebounds to help Tri-Valley down Dakota Valley. Jayden Burggraff added six boards and four assists, while Noah Jewett finished with four assists and six steals. Cade Falor tallied 14 points and five steals. For Dakota Valley, John Prochello had 10 points and four boards. Jack McCabe had nine points and four rebounds.
Viborg-Hurley 68, Baltic 57 at Viborg-Hurley — Quinn Doorn scored a game-high 25 points, added eight boards and three steals to lift Viborg-Hurley past Baltic. Ryan Doom added 11, while Trace Sikkink had 17. For Baltic, Ethan Roggow notched 24 points, four boards, three assists a steal and a block, while Jon Wilhelmsen and Michael Clark both tallied 10 points. Wilhelmsen added five assists and a pair of steals.
GIRLS
Dakota Valley 47, Tri-Valley 33 at North Sioux City — Fueled by a 25-point effort from Peyton Wingert, Dakota Valley beat Tri-Valley. Katie Soukup chipped in six points and three assists, while Madisyn Heeren finished with 14 rebounds. Tri-Valley’s Taylor Will scored 14 points and Kaylee Wengen finished with nine.
Lennox 52, Parkston 37 at Lennox — Madysen Vlastuin scored 11 points, pulled in five boards and dished out six assists to help the Orioles take down Parkston. Jordan Kruse added nine points and six rebounds. For Parkston, Paige Semmler notched 19 points and 12 rebounds.
O’Gorman 48, Rapid City Central 41 at Rapid City Central — Sebastian Akoi led all scorers with 21 points as O’Gorman slipped past Rapid City Central. Emma Ronsiek added 10 points for the Knights, who will face Rapid City Stevens tomorrow. Michelle Johnson led RC Central with 13 points.
West Central 47, Vermillion 44 at Vermillion — The Trojans outscored the Tanagers 27-15 in the second half to claim a come-from-behind win Friday night. West Central was paced by Kamryn Lindskov who poured in a game-high 15 points. Kaitlyn Meadors had a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds, while Ashlyn Macdonald stuffed the statsheet with 11 points, six boards, three assists, two blocks and two steals. Olivia Becker had four steals. For Vermillion, Haleigh Melstad notched 20 points and a pair of assists, while Kasey Jensen finished with 12 points, 12 boards and six assists. Emily Bye picked up four steals.
OTHER SCORES
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
- Aberdeen Christian 63, Faulkton 61
- Britton-Hecla 45, Deuel 44
- Clark/Willow Lake 53, Webster 45
- Crazy Horse 60, Oelrichs 58
- Douglas 65, Little Wound 54
- Hot Springs 45, Belle Fourche 37
- Huron 49, Watertown 44
- Irene-Wakonda 50, Crofton, Neb. 47
- Langford 58, Castlewood 43
- Lennox 63, Platte-Geddes 43
- Madison 67, Sioux Falls Christian 64
- Newell 66, Hulett, Wyo. 37
- Potter County 65, Stanley County 58
- Sioux Falls O’Gorman 49, Rapid City Central 30
- Sisseton 50, Redfield/Doland 34
- Tea Area 96, Garretson 50
- Timber Lake 68, Lemmon 57
- Tri-Valley 65, Dakota Valley 46
- Viborg-Hurley 68, Baltic 57
- Waverly-South Shore 54, Wilmot 39
Dakota Valley Conference Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Dell Rapids St. Mary 63, Estelline 15
Deubrook 48, Elkton-Lake Benton 44
Semifinal
Arlington 49, Lake Preston 47
Colman-Egan 57, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 52
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
- Aberdeen Roncalli 54, Groton Area 22
- Belle Fourche 56, Hot Springs 25
- Beresford 55, Canton 39
- Crofton, Neb. 53, Irene-Wakonda 32
- Dakota Valley 47, Tri-Valley 33
- Dell Rapids 72, Sioux Valley 54
- Deuel 50, Britton-Hecla 37
- Ethan 62, Corsica/Stickney 15
- Eureka/Bowdle 46, Strasburg-Zeeland, N.D. 15
- Faulkton 84, Aberdeen Christian 31
- Flandreau 54, McCook Central/Montrose 44
- Freeman 52, Menno 24
- Hamlin 57, Milbank Area 38
- Lennox 52, Parkston 37
- Little Wound 54, Douglas 41
- Lower Brule 52, Flandreau Indian 31
- Newell 60, Hulett, Wyo. 28
- Oelrichs 72, Crazy Horse 31
- Platte-Geddes 49, Scotland 27
- Red Cloud 61, Bennett County 24
- Sioux Falls Christian 66, Madison 62
- Sioux Falls O’Gorman 48, Rapid City Central 41
- Sioux Falls Roosevelt 54, Rapid City Stevens 49
- Spearfish 48, Sturgis Brown 35
- Viborg-Hurley 34, Baltic 33
- Watertown 42, Huron 35
- Waverly-South Shore 39, Wilmot 27
- Webster 58, Clark/Willow Lake 20
- West Central 47, Vermillion 44
Little Moreau Conference Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Dupree 65, Tiospaye Topa 31
Lemmon 49, Harding County 38
Semifinal
Faith 69, McIntosh 45
Timber Lake 62, Bison 29
Southern Plains Conference Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Colome 46, Gregory 32
Semifinal
Kadoka Area 67, Stanley County 53
Lyman 55, Burke/South Central 38
