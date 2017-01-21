ArgusPreps Hoops Roundup: Jan. 20

Dell Rapids St. Mary 64, Estelline 15 at Dell Rapids — Dell Rapids St. Mary had three players score in double figures as it rolled past Estelline in the second round of the Dakota Valley Conference Tournament. Austin Welbig and Luke Brown both tallied 12 points, with Brown adding five steals and three assists. Connor Libis chipped in 11 points, six assists and three steals. For Estelline, Tate Lilla had five points and a steal.

Rapid City Stevens 67, Roosevelt 43 at Rapid City Stevens — Mason Archambault scored 19 points on 6 of 11 shooting and tacked on four steals and Rapid City Stevens cruised to a win over Roosevelt. Jacob Martin scored 11 points for STevens, as did Mark Elder. Andrew Cottier had three steals. For Roosevelt, Jackson Reiff tallied 20 points and five rebounds.

Tri-Valley 64, Dakota Valley 45 at North Sioux City — Will Steineke scored 20 points and added seven rebounds to help Tri-Valley down Dakota Valley. Jayden Burggraff added six boards and four assists, while Noah Jewett finished with four assists and six steals. Cade Falor tallied 14 points and five steals. For Dakota Valley, John Prochello had 10 points and four boards. Jack McCabe had nine points and four rebounds.

Viborg-Hurley 68, Baltic 57 at Viborg-Hurley — Quinn Doorn scored a game-high 25 points, added eight boards and three steals to lift Viborg-Hurley past Baltic. Ryan Doom added 11, while Trace Sikkink had 17. For Baltic, Ethan Roggow notched 24 points, four boards, three assists a steal and a block, while Jon Wilhelmsen and Michael Clark both tallied 10 points. Wilhelmsen added five assists and a pair of steals.

GIRLS



Dakota Valley 47, Tri-Valley 33 at North Sioux City — Fueled by a 25-point effort from Peyton Wingert, Dakota Valley beat Tri-Valley. Katie Soukup chipped in six points and three assists, while Madisyn Heeren finished with 14 rebounds. Tri-Valley’s Taylor Will scored 14 points and Kaylee Wengen finished with nine.

Lennox 52, Parkston 37 at Lennox — Madysen Vlastuin scored 11 points, pulled in five boards and dished out six assists to help the Orioles take down Parkston. Jordan Kruse added nine points and six rebounds. For Parkston, Paige Semmler notched 19 points and 12 rebounds.

O’Gorman 48, Rapid City Central 41 at Rapid City Central — Sebastian Akoi led all scorers with 21 points as O’Gorman slipped past Rapid City Central. Emma Ronsiek added 10 points for the Knights, who will face Rapid City Stevens tomorrow. Michelle Johnson led RC Central with 13 points.

West Central 47, Vermillion 44 at Vermillion — The Trojans outscored the Tanagers 27-15 in the second half to claim a come-from-behind win Friday night. West Central was paced by Kamryn Lindskov who poured in a game-high 15 points. Kaitlyn Meadors had a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds, while Ashlyn Macdonald stuffed the statsheet with 11 points, six boards, three assists, two blocks and two steals. Olivia Becker had four steals. For Vermillion, Haleigh Melstad notched 20 points and a pair of assists, while Kasey Jensen finished with 12 points, 12 boards and six assists. Emily Bye picked up four steals.



OTHER SCORES





BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Aberdeen Christian 63, Faulkton 61

Britton-Hecla 45, Deuel 44

Clark/Willow Lake 53, Webster 45

Crazy Horse 60, Oelrichs 58

Douglas 65, Little Wound 54

Hot Springs 45, Belle Fourche 37

Huron 49, Watertown 44

Irene-Wakonda 50, Crofton, Neb. 47

Langford 58, Castlewood 43

Lennox 63, Platte-Geddes 43

Madison 67, Sioux Falls Christian 64

Newell 66, Hulett, Wyo. 37

Potter County 65, Stanley County 58

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 49, Rapid City Central 30

Sisseton 50, Redfield/Doland 34

Tea Area 96, Garretson 50

Timber Lake 68, Lemmon 57

Waverly-South Shore 54, Wilmot 39

Dakota Valley Conference Tournament

Consolation Semifinal

Deubrook 48, Elkton-Lake Benton 44

Semifinal

Arlington 49, Lake Preston 47

Colman-Egan 57, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 52

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Aberdeen Roncalli 54, Groton Area 22

Belle Fourche 56, Hot Springs 25

Beresford 55, Canton 39

Crofton, Neb. 53, Irene-Wakonda 32

Dell Rapids 72, Sioux Valley 54

Deuel 50, Britton-Hecla 37

Ethan 62, Corsica/Stickney 15

Eureka/Bowdle 46, Strasburg-Zeeland, N.D. 15

Faulkton 84, Aberdeen Christian 31

Flandreau 54, McCook Central/Montrose 44

Freeman 52, Menno 24

Hamlin 57, Milbank Area 38

Little Wound 54, Douglas 41

Lower Brule 52, Flandreau Indian 31

Newell 60, Hulett, Wyo. 28

Oelrichs 72, Crazy Horse 31

Platte-Geddes 49, Scotland 27

Red Cloud 61, Bennett County 24

Sioux Falls Christian 66, Madison 62

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 54, Rapid City Stevens 49

Spearfish 48, Sturgis Brown 35

Viborg-Hurley 34, Baltic 33

Watertown 42, Huron 35

Waverly-South Shore 39, Wilmot 27

Webster 58, Clark/Willow Lake 20

Little Moreau Conference Tournament

Consolation Semifinal

Dupree 65, Tiospaye Topa 31

Lemmon 49, Harding County 38

Semifinal

Faith 69, McIntosh 45

Timber Lake 62, Bison 29

Southern Plains Conference Tournament

Consolation Semifinal

Colome 46, Gregory 32

Semifinal

Kadoka Area 67, Stanley County 53

Lyman 55, Burke/South Central 38