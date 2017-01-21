ArgusPreps Hoops Roundup: Jan. 20

Dell Rapids St. Mary 64, Estelline 15 at Dell Rapids — Dell Rapids St. Mary had three players score in double figures as it rolled past Estelline in the second round of the Dakota Valley Conference Tournament. Austin Welbig and Luke Brown both tallied 12 points, with Brown adding five steals and three assists. Connor Libis chipped in 11 points, six assists and three steals. For Estelline, Tate Lilla had five points and a steal.

GIRLS



Lennox 52, Parkston 37 at Lennox — Madysen Vlastuin scored 11 points, pulled in five boards and dished out six assists to help the Orioles take down Parkston. Jordan Kruse added nine points and six rebounds. For Parkston, Paige Semmler notched 19 points and 12 rebounds.

O’Gorman 48, Rapid City Central 41 at Rapid City Central — Sebastian Akoi led all scorers with 21 points as O’Gorman slipped past Rapid City Central. Emma Ronsiek added 10 points for the Knights, who will face Rapid City Stevens tomorrow. Michelle Johnson led RC Central with 13 points.

West Central 47, Vermillion 44 at Vermillion — The Trojans outscored the Tanagers 27-15 in the second half to claim a come-from-behind win Friday night. West Central was paced by Kamryn Lindskov who poured in a game-high 15 points. Kaitlyn Meadors had a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds, while Ashlyn Macdonald stuffed the statsheet with 11 points, six boards, three assists, two blocks and two steals. Olivia Becker had four steals. For Vermillion, Haleigh Melstad notched 20 points and a pair of assists, while Kasey Jensen finished with 12 points, 12 boards and six assists. Emily Bye picked up four steals.



OTHER SCORES







BOYS’ BASKETBALL





Crazy Horse 60, Oelrichs 58

Huron 49, Watertown 44

Lennox 63, Platte-Geddes 43

Tea Area 96, Garretson 50

Timber Lake 68, Lemmon 57

Dakota Valley Conference Tournament

Consolation Semifinal

Deubrook 48, Elkton-Lake Benton 44

Semifinal

Colman-Egan 57, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 52

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Belle Fourche 56, Hot Springs 25

Beresford 55, Canton 39

Crofton, Neb. 53, Irene-Wakonda 32

Dell Rapids 72, Sioux Valley 54

Deuel 50, Britton-Hecla 37

Faulkton 84, Aberdeen Christian 31

Flandreau 54, McCook Central/Montrose 44

Freeman 52, Menno 24

Lower Brule 52, Flandreau Indian 31

Newell 60, Hulett, Wyo. 28

Oelrichs 72, Crazy Horse 31

Sioux Falls Christian 66, Madison 62

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 48, Rapid City Central 41

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 54, Rapid City Stevens 49

Viborg-Hurley 34, Baltic 33

Watertown 42, Huron 35