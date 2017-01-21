ArgusPreps Hoops Roundup: Jan. 21

GIRLS

Brookings 56, Pierre 39 at Brookings — The Bobcats out-scored the Govs 17-9 in the third quarter and rolled to the win Saturday evening in Brookings. Michaela Jewett led the home team with 13 points and seven rebounds. Baylee Tetzlaff scored 12 points and pulled in 10 rebounds, while Carolyn Hieb dished three assists and tallied a couple of steals. For Pierre, Maddie Reinke poured in 13 points and blocked a couple of shots. Hallie Jerome picked up three steals. Pierre had no assists on any of its 14 made field goals.

Dell Rapids 67, Elk Point-Jefferson 45 at Dell Rapids — Emma Paul picked up the double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds, and Dell Rapids rolled past Elk Point-Jefferson on Saturday. Jayda Knuppe added 13 points and seven boards, while Arial Hoffman contributed 14 points and four assists. Elk Point-Jefferson was led by Karlee Shatswell and Kalla Bertram, both of whom had 14 points.

Dell Rapids St. Mary 47, Colman-Egan 40 at Colman — Stats not provided.

Harrisburg 59, Aberdeen Central 51 at Harrisburg — Top-ranked Harrisburg held serve at home against defending Class AA champ Aberdeen Central on Saturday. The Tigers had three score in double figures, with Sydney Halling leading the way with 15 points. Sami Slaughter added 14, while Jeniah Ugofsky scored 13 points and tacked on 12 rebounds. Aberdeen Central had a pair of players — Karli Gardner and Haylee Mork — pour in 17 points. Melia Mounga added 11 points and eight rebounds.

Lincoln 73, Sioux City East (Iowa) 42 at Sioux City East — Stats not provided.

Rapid City Central 39, Roosevelt 38 at RC Central — Stats not provided.

Rapid City Stevens 45, O’Gorman 43 at RC Stevens — The Knights had a look at the buzzer, but the shot wouldn’t go and they fell to Rapid City Stevens by two. OG’s Ashley Beacom led all scorers with 19 points. Sebastian Akoi added 11. For Stevens, Hanna VanDerWerff notched 15 points.

Sioux Falls Christian 48 Mitchell Christian 10 at Mitchell — Rachel Barkema scored 15 points, added two assists and three steals as Sioux Falls Christian rolled past Mitchell Christian. Emily Strasser added 12 points and four steals, while Courtney Kellenberger tallied six steals. Adaya Plastow led Mitchell Christian with eight points.

BOYS

Brookings 59, Pierre T.F. Riggs 38 at Brookings — Josh Mohs hit 5 of 8 field goals and 9 of 10 free throws as part of a 20-point performance to help Brookings take down Pierre. He added two assists, two steals and a block. Brennan Carlson scored 19 points, while Carter Holm and Devin Coughlin both posted three assists. For Pierre, Brad Dean scored 16 points and added two assists.

Aberdeen Central 69, Harrisburg 52 at Aberdeen — Cole Bergan’s 22-point, 12-rebound performance powered Aberdeen Central to a 17-point victory over Harrisburg. Bergan, who hit 8 of 16 field goals, added three assists, three steals and a block. Jonah Dohrer tallied 15 points, while Brandon Kusler scored 12 points, three assists and a steal. For Harrisburg, Nick Hoyt scored 12 points and teammate Will Johnson added 11, plus two assists and two steals. Ace Zorr picked up three steals.

Brandon Valley 62, Mitchell 43 at Brandon — Evan Talcott scored a team-high 14 points and the Lynx rolled past Mitchell. Cooper Olthoff added 11 points and Hunter Schlotman tacked on 10 for Brandon Valley. Mitchell was paced by Connor Morgan, who scored a game-high 16 points.

Dell Rapids 70 Elk Point-Jefferson 58 at Dell Rapids — Sheldon Siemonsma scored 20 points and Austin Ellingson added 18 of his own to help Dell Rapids down Elk Point-Jefferson. Ellingson also added three assists and three steals, while teammate Jeffrey Schuch posted the double-double with 11 points and 15 boards. For EPJ, Aaron Koupal notched 11 points, 13 rebounds and four steals. Jared Merkley, Zeke Robinson and Alex Grashoff all scored 10 points. Grashoff also had 10 rebounds.

Dell Rapids St. Mary 59, Deubrook 52 at Colman — Stats not provided.

O’Gorman 71, Rapid City Stevens 65 at RC Stevens — O’Gorman closed the game on a 16-3 run to top Rapid City Stevens and complete the perfect two-game road swing. JP Costello led the Knights with a game-high 26 points and seven rebounds. He hit 10 of 16 shots and was a perfect 6-for-6 from the line. Joey Messler added 15 points, six boards and three steals for the visitors, while teammate Matt Cartwright finished with 17 points. Rapid City Stevens had three in double figures, led by Jacob Martin who had 19 =, plus four assists. Mason Archambault also had four assists to go with 16 points. Cooper Bowman tallied 14 points.

Rapid City Central 60, Roosevelt 48 at Rapid City Central — Dylan Hay tallied 19 points and dished four assists to help Rapid City Central knock off Roosevelt. Tanner Berg dished out five assists for RCS, which shot 40 percent from the field. Alex Fiegen finished with 17 points to lead the Rough Riders. James Lauer added 10 points. Roosevelt hit 12 of 25 shots in the second half, but hit just 6 of 16 in the first half, which allowed the Cobblers to build an early cushion.

Sioux City East (Iowa) 65, Lincoln 59 at Sioux City East — Stats not provided.

HANSON CLASSIC at Mitchell Corn Palace

Tea 71, Aberdeen Roncalli 53 — Gus Reede scored a game-high 24 points, but it wasn’t enough for Roncalli, which fell to Tea in the fifth game of the Hanson Classic. The Titans picked up a team-high 19 points from Ethan Freidel, and 18 more from Noah Freidel. Kade Stearns chipped in 10 points. Justin Hohn-Mack notched six assists, a block and a steal, while Jake Friedrich hauled in 10 rebounds.

Tri-Valley 57, Winner 40 — Tri-Valley shot better than 50 percent from the field and had three players score in double figures en route to a win over Winner. Noah Jewett led the way with 19 points on 17 of 10 shooting with a pair of threes. He added three steals and a pairof assists. Will Steinke finished with 18 points, 10 boards and three blocks, and Cade Falor chipped in 10 points and three assists. Jayden Burggraff had 10 boards and seven assists. For Winner, Drew DeMers finished with 21 points. As a team, the Warriors shot 26 percent from the field.

Platte-Geddes 45, Hanson 43

White River 61, Parkston 39

Chester 66, Wolsey-Wessington 56

Bridgewater/Emery 46, Warner 39

OTHER SCORES



BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Aberdeen Central 69, Harrisburg 52

Brandon Valley 62, Mitchell 43

Castlewood 43, Milbank Area 36

Crazy Horse 71, Dupree 35

Crow Creek 79, Todd County 70

Dell Rapids St. Mary 59, Deubrook 52

Gayville-Volin 66, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 36

Rapid City Central 60, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 48

Rapid City Stevens 71, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 65

Sioux City, East, Iowa 65, Sioux Falls Lincoln 59

Hanson Corn Palace Classic

Bridgewater-Emery 46, Warner 39

Chester 66, Wolsey-Wessington 56

Platte-Geddes 45, Hanson 43

Tea Area 71, Aberdeen Roncalli 53

Tri-Valley 57, Winner 40

White River 61, Parkston 39

Panhandle Conference Tournament

Fifth Place

Hay Springs, Neb. 63, Edgemont 32

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Avon 49, Wagner 35

Brookings 56, Pierre 39

Crazy Horse 79, Takini 38

Dell Rapids 67, Elk Point-Jefferson 45

Groton Area 53, Potter County 36

Harrisburg 59, Aberdeen Central 51

New Underwood 37, Wall 35

Rapid City Central 39, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 38

Rapid City Stevens 45, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 43

Sioux Falls Christian 48, Mitchell Christian 10

Sioux Falls Lincoln 73, Sioux City, East, Iowa 42

Todd County 83, Crow Creek 53

Yankton 76, Huron 39

Dakota Valley Conference Tournament

Seventh Place

Estelline 46, Arlington 41

Fifth Place

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 52, Lake Preston 42

Third Place

Dell Rapids St. Mary 47, Colman-Egan 40

Championship

Elkton-Lake Benton 52, Deubrook 43

Southern Plains Conference Tournament

Seventh Place

Gregory 37, Jones County 29

Fifth Place

White River 57, Colome 26

Third Place

Burke/South Central 51, Stanley County 20

Championship

Lyman 54, Kadoka Area 46