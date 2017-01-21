ArgusPreps Hoops Roundup: Jan. 21

GIRLS

Rapid City Central 39, Roosevelt 38 at RC Central — Stats not provided.

Rapid City Stevens 45, O’Gorman 43 at RC Stevens — The Knights had a look at the buzzer, but the shot wouldn’t go and they fell to Rapid City Stevens by two. OG’s Ashley Beacom led all scorers with 19 points. Sebastian Akoi added 11. For Stevens, Hanna VanDerWerff notched 15 points.

Dell Rapids vs. Elk Point-Jefferson at Dell Rapids — 4:30 p.m. CT

DVC Tournament vs. Dell Rapids St. Mary at Colman — TBA

Harrisburg vs. Aberdeen Central at Harrisburg — 5:00 p.m. CT

Mitchell Christian vs. Sioux Falls Christian at Mitchell — 3:00 p.m. CT

Sioux City East (Iowa) vs. at Sioux City, IA — TBA

BOYS

Dell Rapids St. Mary 59, Deubrook 52 at Colman — Stats not provided.

Rapid City Central 60, Roosevelt 48 at Rapid City Central — Dylan Hay tallied 19 points and dished four assists to help Rapid City Central knock off Roosevelt. Tanner Berg dished out five assists for RCS, which shot 40 percent from the field. Alex Fiegen finished with 17 points to lead the Rough Riders. James Lauer added 10 points. Roosevelt hit 12 of 25 shots in the second half, but hit just 6 of 16 in the first half, which allowed the Cobblers to build an early cushion.

O’Gorman 71, Rapid City Stevens 65 at RC Stevens — O’Gorman closed the game on a 16-3 run to top Rapid City Stevens and complete the perfect two-game road swing. JP Costello led the Knights with a game-high 26 points and seven rebounds. He hit 10 of 16 shots and was a perfect 6-for-6 from the line. Joey Messler added 15 points, six boards and three steals for the visitors, while teammate Matt Cartwright finished with 17 points. Rapid City Stevens had three in double figures, led by Jacob Martin who had 19 =, plus four assists. Mason Archambault also had four assists to go with 16 points. Cooper Bowman tallied 14 points.

Aberdeen Central vs. Harrisburg at Aberdeen — 5:00 p.m. CT

Brandon Valley vs. Mitchell at Brandon — 5:00 p.m. CT

Brookings vs. Pierre T.F. Riggs at Brookings — 7:00 p.m. CT

Dell Rapids vs. Elk Point-Jefferson at Dell Rapids — 6:00 p.m. CT

Sioux City East (Iowa) vs. Lincoln at Sioux City, IA — 3:00 p.m. CT

HANSON CLASSIC at Mitchell Corn Palace

Tri-Valley 57, Winner 40 — Tri-Valley shot better than 50 percent from the field and had three players score in double figures en route to a win over Winner. Noah Jewett led the way with 19 points on 17 of 10 shooting with a pair of threes. He added three steals and a pairof assists. Will Steinke finished with 18 points, 10 boards and three blocks, and Cade Falor chipped in 10 points and three assists. Jayden Burggraff had 10 boards and seven assists. For Winner, Drew DeMers finished with 21 points. As a team, the Warriors shot 26 percent from the field.

Platte-Geddes 45, Hanson 43

White River 61, Parkston 39

Chester 66, Wolsey-Wessington 56