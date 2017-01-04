ArgusPreps Hoops Roundup: Lincoln girls top Washington

Anna Brecht led all scorers and stuffed the stat sheet with 28 points, an assist, a block and three steals to lead Lincoln to a 58-49 win over Washington on Tuesday night at Washington. Teammate Morgan Hansen added 10 points and a steal. Washington was paced by Maham Shah who had 16 points and 11 boards. Kelsi Kearney poured in 11 points and Taylor VanderVelde finished with 10. Jada Cunningham dished out eight assists.

Brandon Valley 52, Watertown 32 at Brandon Valley — Krista Bickley scored 12 and Danica Kocer added 11 to lead Brandon Valley past Watertown. Ashley Wells added 10. Meghan Heggelund led Watertown with eight points.

Colman-Egan 41, Baltic 30 at Baltic — Jessica Je. Wittrock scored 11 points to lead Colman-Egan. Baltic was paced by Rachel Aberson who scored a game-high 12 points.

Dell Rapids 61, Garretson 32 at Garretson — Kali Graham scored 13 and Jayda Knuppe added 12 to lead Dell Rapids. Kindra Clark led Garretson with 13 points.

Harrisburg 47, Brookings 23 at Harrisburg — Jen Ugofsky scored a game-high 15 points and added eight rebounds to lead Harrisburg. Sam Slaughter picked up a pair of blocks. Brookings was led by Michaela Jewett who picked up nine points and added seven rebounds.

West Central 55, Tea 44 at West Central — Ashlyn Macdonald scored 18 points and added seven rebounds to lift West Central past Tea. Kamryn Lindskov scored 17 points, while Katelyn Meadors pulled in 11 rebounds. For Tea, Karly McKinney scored 16 points and Bailey Conrad added 11.

BOYS

Brookings 55, Harrisburg 52 at Brandon Valley — Brookings scored 23 points in the fourth to rally past Harrisburg. Josh Mohs led the Bobcats with 15 points. Sam Weber added 11 and Devin Coughlin finished with 10. Chase Altenburg led Harrisburg with 11 points. Will Johnson finished with 10.

Dell Rapids 72, Pipestone (Minn.) 46 at Dell Rapids —Sheldon Siemonsma scored 14, Jeffrey Schuch added 13 and Tanner Heim finished with 12 points to lead Dell Rapids. Pipestone picked up 10 points from Tyl Woelber.

