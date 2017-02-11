ArgusPreps Roundup: Brecht leads Pats to 4th straight win

The Lincoln girls won their fourth game in a row Saturday with a 57-42 thumping of Rapid City Stevens. The Patriots (12-7), who have won eight of their last nine, close out the regular season Friday against Watertown. Anna Brecht scored a team-high 26 points for LHS.

Rapid City Central 64, Washington 50 at SF Washington — Taylor VanderVelde scored a game-high 16 points, but it wasn’t enough for Washington against Rapid City Central. Maham Shah poured in 10 points for the Warriors, who shot 36 percent from the field as a team. Abby Johnson led Central with 14 points. Michelle Johnson added 13 and Maddison Sullivan finished with 11.

Aberdeen Central vs. Brandon Valley at Aberdeen — 5:00 p.m. CT

Gayville-Volin vs. Beresford at Gayville — 2:00 p.m. CT

Hills-Beaver Creek, MN vs. Garretson at Hills, MN — 12:30 p.m. CT

Lennox vs. Tea Area at Lennox — 3:45 p.m. CT

Madison vs. Canton at Madison — 3:45 p.m. CT

Sturgis Brown vs. Harrisburg at Sturgis — 3:30 p.m. MT

BOYS

Sioux Falls Christian 86, Aberdeen Roncalli 52 at Mitchell-Corn Palace — Lee VandeKamp led all scorers with 17 points for Sioux Falls Christian, which out-scored Roncalli 35-9 in the second quarter and 23-7 in the third en route to an blowout win. Dejay Fykstra tallied 15 points and Koln Oppold added 13. Gavin Schipper and Lincoln Unruh also finished in double figures for the Chargers with 11 and 10 points, respectively. For Roncalli, Gus Reede scored 15 points and four assists and Colton Cox notched 11 points.

Washington 64, Rapid City Central 41 at SF Washington — For the second game in a row, it was Jack Talley who led the Warriors in scoring, finishing with a game-high 16 points in a 23-point win over Central. Topher Zahn tallied 12 points and Isaac Goeman notched 10. For Rapid City Central, Nehemiah Baustian notched 10 points.

Dell Rapids vs. St. Thomas More at Mitchell — 2:30 p.m. CT

Hills-Beaver Creek, MN vs. Garretson at Hills, MN — 2:00 p.m. CT

Lennox vs. Tea Area at Lennox — 5:00 p.m. CT

Madison vs. Canton at Madison — 5:30 p.m. CT

Sioux Falls Lincoln vs. Rapid City Stevens at SF Lincoln — 1:00 p.m. CT

Sturgis Brown vs. Harrisburg at Sturgis — 5:00 p.m. MT

Tri-Valley vs. Sisseton at Tri-Valley — 6:45 p.m. CT