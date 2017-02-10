Menu
Basketball

#ArgusPreps Roundup: Feb. 10

GIRLS

Baltic vs. Alcester-Hudson at Baltic — 6:15 p.m. CT

Brookings vs. Sioux Falls Roosevelt at Brookings — 6:30 p.m. CT

Chester Area vs. Sioux Falls Christian at Chester — 6:15 p.m. CT

Dell Rapids vs. Dakota Valley at Dell Rapids — 6:15 p.m. CT

Elk Point-Jefferson vs. Beresford at Elk Point — 6:30 p.m. CT

Elkton-Lake Benton vs. Dell Rapids St. Mary at Elkton — 6:15 p.m. CT

Garretson vs. Howard at Garretson — 6:30 p.m. CT

Sioux Falls Lincoln vs. Rapid City Central at SF Lincoln — 6:00 p.m. CT

Sioux Falls Washington vs. Rapid City Stevens at SF Washington — 6:00 p.m. CT

Spearfish vs. Harrisburg at Spearfish — 5:45 p.m. MT

Tea Area vs. Tri-Valley at Tea — 7:45 p.m. CT

BOYS

Baltic vs. Alcester-Hudson at Baltic — 8:00 p.m. CT

Brandon Valley vs. Aberdeen Central at Brandon — 7:00 p.m. CT

Brookings vs. Sioux Falls Roosevelt at Brookings — 8:00 p.m. CT

Canton vs. Irene-Wakonda at Canton — 8:00 p.m. CT

Dell Rapids vs. Dakota Valley at Dell Rapids — 8:00 p.m. CT

Elk Point-Jefferson vs. Beresford at Elk Point — 8:00 p.m. CT

Parkston vs. Tea Area at Parkston — 7:30 p.m. CT

Sioux Falls Lincoln vs. Rapid City Central at SF Lincoln — 7:30 p.m. CT

Sioux Falls Washington vs. Rapid City Stevens at SF Washington — 7:30 p.m. CT

Spearfish vs. Harrisburg at Spearfish — 7:30 p.m. MT

West Central vs. Lennox at Hartford — 7:45 p.m. CT

