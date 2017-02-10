ArgusPreps Roundup: Feb. 10

GIRLS
Baltic vs. Alcester-Hudson at Baltic — 6:15 p.m. CT
Brookings vs. Sioux Falls Roosevelt at Brookings — 6:30 p.m. CT
Chester Area vs. Sioux Falls Christian at Chester — 6:15 p.m. CT
Dell Rapids vs. Dakota Valley at Dell Rapids — 6:15 p.m. CT
Elk Point-Jefferson vs. Beresford at Elk Point — 6:30 p.m. CT
Elkton-Lake Benton vs. Dell Rapids St. Mary at Elkton — 6:15 p.m. CT
Garretson vs. Howard at Garretson — 6:30 p.m. CT
Sioux Falls Lincoln vs. Rapid City Central at SF Lincoln — 6:00 p.m. CT
Sioux Falls Washington vs. Rapid City Stevens at SF Washington — 6:00 p.m. CT
Spearfish vs. Harrisburg at Spearfish — 5:45 p.m. MT
Tea Area vs. Tri-Valley at Tea — 7:45 p.m. CT
BOYS
Baltic vs. Alcester-Hudson at Baltic — 8:00 p.m. CT
Brandon Valley vs. Aberdeen Central at Brandon — 7:00 p.m. CT
Brookings vs. Sioux Falls Roosevelt at Brookings — 8:00 p.m. CT
Canton vs. Irene-Wakonda at Canton — 8:00 p.m. CT
Dell Rapids vs. Dakota Valley at Dell Rapids — 8:00 p.m. CT
Elk Point-Jefferson vs. Beresford at Elk Point — 8:00 p.m. CT
Parkston vs. Tea Area at Parkston — 7:30 p.m. CT
Sioux Falls Lincoln vs. Rapid City Central at SF Lincoln — 7:30 p.m. CT
Sioux Falls Washington vs. Rapid City Stevens at SF Washington — 7:30 p.m. CT
Spearfish vs. Harrisburg at Spearfish — 7:30 p.m. MT
West Central vs. Lennox at Hartford — 7:45 p.m. CT