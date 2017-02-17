ArgusPreps Roundup: Feb. 16

After storming back from a seven-point halftime deficit to force overtime, the Harrisburg boys outscored Pierre 14-11 in the extra period to come away with a 71-68 overtime victory.

The Tigers were paced by Brady Van Holland who shot 62 percent from the field as part of a 19-point effort. Nick Hoyt, who was an efficient 7 of 8 from the field, finished with 18 points.

For the Govs, Brad Dean tallied a game-high 20 points to go with three steals, while Sam Edman and Peyton Zabel both chipped in 15 points.

Lennox 76, West Central 67 at Lennox — Stats not provided.

Sioux Falls Christian 62, Beresford 23 at Beresford — Stats not provided.

GIRLS



Dell Rapids 61, Madison 54 at Dell Rapids — Emma Paul led the way for Dell Rapids with 18 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Jayda Knuppe chipped in 12 points, while Ariel Hoffman finished with 11 points and five boards. For Madison, Jessi Giles scored a game-high 20 points. Olivia Rud tallied 17 points.

Dell Rapids St. Mary 37, Hendricks, Minn. 36 at Hendricks, Minn. — Stats not provided.

Lennox 58, West Central 31 at Lennox — Madysen Vlastuin led Lennox with 19 points and six boards, while teammate Jordan Kruse added 14 points and five rebounds. For West Central, Kamry Lindskov chipped in nine points and Ashlyn Macdonald pulled in seven rebounds.

Parker 65, Tea 43 at Parker — Parker’s Makenzie Dean scored a game-high 19 points on 8 of 11 shooting to go with six rebounds, three assists and a steal. Grace Leberman added 12 points and five assists, while Raelin Jurgens notched 13 rebounds. For Tea, Karlee McKinney finished with 17 points, three assists and four steals. Sidney Clayberg notched 11 points, three assists and four steals.

Sioux Falls Christian 46, Beresford 41 at Beresford — Stats not provided.

Sioux Valley 56, Garretson 48 at Sioux Valley — Carly Granum finished the night with 23 points and, in the process, nailed her school-record 87th 3-pointer of the season. She broke her sister Kaylee’s record, which she set as a sophomore in 2013-14.