ArgusPreps Roundup: Feb. 17

O’Gorman 53, Brookings 34 at Brookings — Recap upcoming…
Alcester-Hudson 48, Canton 30 at Canton — Recap upcoming…
Harrisburg vs. Pierre T.F. Riggs at Harrisburg — 7:00 p.m. CT
Sioux Falls Lincoln vs. Watertown at SF Lincoln — 7:00 p.m. CT
Tea Area vs. Elk Point-Jefferson at Tea — 4:00 p.m. CT
BOYS
Brandon Valley vs. Watertown at Brandon — 7:00 p.m. CT
Bridgewater-Emery vs. Parker at Emery — 6:15 p.m. CT
Brookings vs. O’Gorman at Brookings — 8:00 p.m. CT
Canton vs. Alcester-Hudson at Canton — 7:30 p.m. CT
Dell Rapids St. Mary vs. Baltic at Dell Rapids — 6:15 p.m. CT
Garretson vs. Sioux Valley at Garretson — 6:15 p.m. CT
Lennox vs. Dell Rapids at Lennox — 7:45 p.m. CT
McCook Central/Montrose vs. West Central at Salem — 6:15 p.m. CT
Sioux Falls Roosevelt vs. Bishop Heelan, IA at SF Roosevelt — 7:00 p.m. CT
Tea Area vs. Elk Point-Jefferson at Tea — 7:30 p.m. CT